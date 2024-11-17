England XI vs Republic of Ireland: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Nations League

England XI vs Republic of Ireland: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Nations League

Harry Kane will return to the England team for their Nations League clash with Ireland.

Ollie Watkins started Thursday’s 3-0 win in Greece but Kane has been recalled by Lee Carsley for his final game as interim head coach.

Kyle Walker could play at centre-back alongside Marc Guehi, with Rico Lewis at right-back and Lewis Hall in line to make his first England start at left-back.

Curtis Jones is set to continue in midfield with Conor Gallagher after his impressive display against Greece.

Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon are set to line up behind Kane, with England knowing victory over Ireland will seal promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League.

On the return of Kane, who was a second-half substitute against Greece after watching Watkins score in the first half, Carsley said on Saturday: “I'm looking forward to seeing him again tomorrow.

“Harry brings something different to Ollie Watkins. It's important we always try to play to his strengths, which we'll try to do.”

Ezri Konsa has pulled out of the England squad and returned to Aston Villa due to injury.

Uncapped quartet Tino Livramento, James Trafford, Jarell Quansah and Taylor Harwood-Bellis will hope make their England debuts off the bench.

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Cole Palmer were among eight players to withdrawn from the England squad before the Greece game.

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Lewis, Walker, Guehi, Hall; Gallagher, Jones; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Injured: Konsa

Time and date: 5pm GMT, Sunday, November 17, 2024

Venue: Wembley Stadium