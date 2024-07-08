England XI vs Netherlands: Confirmed Euro 2024 team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for semi-final

Gareth Southgate must decide whether Luke Shaw is ready to start England’s semi-final against the Netherlands as their Euro 2024 campaign heads towards a climax.

Southgate’s side have reached their third semi-final in the last four tournaments and are one win away from becoming the first England men’s team ever to reach a major final overseas.

Shaw made his long-awaited return from a hamstring problem as a substitute during the dramatic quarter-final victory over Switzerland, coming through almost 45 minutes unscathed after that match went all the way to penalties.

The Manchester United star is the only specialist left-back in Southgate’s squad and the Three Lions boss must now decide whether he is ready to make his first start in five months against the Dutch in Dortmund, or else continue with Kieran Trippier as deputy.

England also have Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi available again after suspension and he is likely to return in place of Ezri Konsa, though the Aston Villa man was impressive against the Swiss.

Whether Guehi returns to a back three or back four is Southgate’s other big call. England switched to a wing-back system against the Swiss and produced arguably their best display of the tournament so far, but the Dutch play with a back four and Southgate may want to match up with Ronald Koeman’s side.

Predicted England XI (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Foden, Bellingham; Kane

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Time and date: 8pm BST on Wednesday July 10, 2024

Venue: BVB Stadion, Dortmund

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany)

TV channel and live stream: ITV1, ITVX