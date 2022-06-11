England XI vs Italy: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Nations League game today

Phil Foden tonight remains doubtful for England’s Nations League clash with Italy after recently recovering from Covid-19.

The Manchester City star contracted the virus earlier this month, missing England’s games with Hungary and Germany as a result. Foden is now back in training ahead of Italy’s visit to Molineux on Saturday, but Gareth Southgate won’t rush his return.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is definitely set to miss the game after picking up an injury in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw in Munich.

“We are assessing both,” Three Lions boss Southgate said on Friday. “Phil joined in with the training this morning.

“He is progressing, not quickly I’d have to say, so there is still some doubt as to whether he can be involved in either game [against Italy or Hungary on Tuesday]. But he is obviously keen to be here and wants to do it, so we are going to give him as long as we possibly can and keep monitoring him each day.

“Kalvin didn’t train with the group so he would be doubtful for tomorrow, but we will see in the morning.”

Southgate has an otherwise fit squad but is expected to make changes after a long Premier League season. Reece James should get a game at right-back, while AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori is primed to play in the heart of defence.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is due a rest, meaning James Ward-Prowse may start. Conor Gallagher could come in for Phillips. In attack, a new forward line of Jack Grealish, Jarrod Bowen and Tammy Abraham could get the nod.

Predicted England XI (4-3-3): Pickford; James, Tomori, Stones, Trippier; Bellingham, Ward-Prowse, Gallagher; Bowen, Abraham, Grealish.