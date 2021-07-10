England XI vs Italy: Predicted lineup, latest team news, squad, injury update for Euros final

England could stick with the same lineup which got them to the Euro 2020 Final as they prepare to take on Italy at Wembley.

Bukayo Saka came back into Southgate’s starting XI as Denmark were beaten 2-1 in the semi-final, assisting the equaliser which was turned into his own net by Simon Kjaer.

Southgate is tempted to keep faith with the XI and for the first time in the tournament not change his lineup, meaning England will stick with a back four against the Azzurri’s own four-man defence.

Phil Foden is an injury doubt after he missed England’s final training session on Saturday.

In what is a concern for Gareth Southgate, the Manchester City midfielder did not take part in training on Saturday as a precaution over what England described as “a minor knock”.

After missing England’s final training session before the final, in which the squad did tactical preparation, Foden is unlikely to start.

Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho will again be on the bench, as Saka keeps his spot after another marauding display against Denmark.

Jordan Henderson will also be watching on from the sidelines as Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice keep their spot in central midfield, with Mason Mount more advanced behind Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Here is how we predicted England will line up against Italy at Wembley...

England predicted lineup

England XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling

sEcqZ0Eo

England

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale*

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

* Replaces Dean Henderson, who withdrew due to injury

Suspension list

England have no suspensions to contend with.

Story continues

Read More

Phil Foden: England midfielder a doubt to start Euro 2020 final after missing final training session

Kyle Walker calls for one Final roar from England fans at Euros

Antonio Conte tells Italy how to beat England... and keep Harry Kane quiet

England vs Italy: Gareth Southgate and Roberto Mancini look for Wembley redemption in Euros final