England XI vs Hungary: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Nations League game today

Gareth Southgate is preparing to hand Conor Gallagher a start against Hungary tonight in England’s latest Nations League contest - but Phil Foden is a doubt.

Foden missed the reverse fixture, a 1-0 defeat in Budapest earlier this month, and last week’s draws with Italy and Germany after testing positive for Covid.

He is back in training ahead of today’s game at Molineux, but speaking on Monday, manager Southgate said he was unsure whether the Manchester City man would be ready to feature.

“We’ve got to chat with our physical performance guys and our medical team really, because he’s back into training but there’s a reality of how much conditioning he’s had over the last three weeks and what our expectation of him could be,” Southgate said. “We’ll do that as the day progresses.”

Gallagher, meanwhile, is the only outfield player to have been available for all three matches so far during this international break without playing a single minute.

“He’ll have a chance,” Southgate added. “The reason [he hasn’t played] is just the teams we’ve picked, the formations we’ve picked, haven’t necessarily fitted up to this point.

“Also, you have to earn your England caps. Although we’re trying to look at things, everybody has to be patient, we think it’s really important we have a squad that have a great collective mentality.

“That’s going to be huge as we move forward to the World Cup.

“When we go to the World Cup, we won’t just be handing out minutes to people, so there is always this balance of needing to find out about people, seeing how they are when they’re not in the team and this group are excellent at that, they support each other, they create an environment where the team is first and that gives you a great chance of success.”

Predicted England XI: Pickford; James, Guehi, Stones, Trippier; Phillips, Bellingham, Gallagher; Saka, Kane, Bowen.