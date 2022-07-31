England XI vs Germany: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Women’s Euro 2022 final

Sarina Wiegman must today decide whether to make a change to her England starting XI for the first time at Euro 2022.

The Lionesses have named an unchanged side on each occasion on their run to the final, and there is every chance that Wiegman opts to do the same as England face Germany at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Alessio Russo could not have done more in her bid to replace Ellen White up front, scoring four goals in the tournament despite starting all five games on the bench. That fact she has proved so dangerous against tiring defences, and seems so suited to the super-sub role, means White may well get the initial nod once again.

Keira Walsh has been sensational all summer and although she went off with cramp in the quarter-final win over Sweden, she is expected to be fine to start in midfield.

Fran Kirby had her best match of the tournament in that last-eight clash, while Beth Mead is going head-to-head with Alexandra Popp for the Golden Boot. Both have six goals to their name, but Mead currently edges it on assists.

There were calls for Alex Greenwood to replace Rachel Daly in the starting lineup against Sweden, but Wiegman kept her faith in the Houston Dash start and looks set to do so again.

The England boss’ faith in her team means that the likes of Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly are expected to once again have to settle for cameos off the bench.

Predicted England starting XI: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly, Walsh, Stanway, Kirby, Hemp, Mead, White