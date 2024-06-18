England XI vs Denmark: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Euro 2024 game

Gareth Southgate has no fresh injury concerns ahead of England’s Euro 2024 meeting with Denmark on Thursday and could stick with the same side that beat Serbia last weekend.

England got their campaign off to a winning start in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday thanks to Jude Bellingham’s header in a 1-0 victory.

Kieran Trippier went down with cramp late in that match but is expected to be fit to play in Frankfurt and will likely keep his place at left-back.

Kieran Trippier suffered a late cramp against Serbia (AP)

However, Luke Shaw is closing on a return and Southgate has said previously that the Manchester United defender could come off the bench against the Danes. Were he to do so, it would be his first appearance since February.

Elsewhere, Marc Guehi’s fine performance on major tournament debut has silenced any doubt as to John Stones’s centre-back partner, while Phil Foden will hope to make a greater impact off the left flank after a subdued outing on Sunday.

Conor Gallagher replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold late on as England looked to see out the win against Serbia but Southgate will be tempted to continue his midfield experiment with the Liverpool man.

Victory would guarantee England’s place in the knockout stage - and could even see them top the group depending on results elsewhere - potentially leaving Southgate free to rotate in the final game against Slovenia next week.

England predicted XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Doubts: Shaw

Injured: None

Time and date: 5pm BST on Thursday 20 June, 2024

Venue: Waldstadion, Frankfurt

TV channel and live stream: BBC One, BBC iPlayer