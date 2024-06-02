England XI vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for friendly

England are set to be without half a team of potential Euro 2024 starters for Monday night’s friendly with Bosnia-Herzegovina in a blow to Gareth Southgate’s preparation for the tournament.

Manchester United pair Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are still recovering from the muscle injuries that saw them miss the back end of the club season, while Bukayo Saka is being given extra time to build his fitness after a minor problem ruled him out of Arsenal’s final game of the campaign.

Like Saka, John Stones trained on Sunday but the Manchester City defender will also not be risked at St. James’s Park having joined the squad late following his involvement in last weekend’s FA Cup final.

Anthony Gordon, who impressed in friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in March, will miss out on the chance to play at his home ground because of an ankle problem.

“[Gordon, Maguire and Shaw] are progressing well,” Southgate said. “So we’re pleased with the progress they’ve made. None of them will be involved tomorrow.

“I think Anthony has a good chance to be available for Friday [against Iceland]. The other two a bit more unlikely, but we will just see how quickly they can go really.

“John because he reported a bit later, so he hasn’t worked with us for the number of days, it’s better for him to follow an individual programme for the next couple of days.

“Bukayo is fine, he’s progressing well but the periodisation we’ve taken from his injury is to rest tomorrow and then he should be available for Friday.”

With Jude Bellingham also missing after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid on Saturday night, and Harry Kane apparently set to be rested after Southgate revealed Kieran Trippier will captain the side, the Three Lions boss will be missing half-a-dozen players who would start in his first-choice XI.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Walker, Konsa, Guehi, Trippier; Rice, Alexander-Arnold; Palmer, Eze, Foden; Toney

Injuries: Maguire, Shaw, Gordon

Doubts: Grealish, Mainoo

Unavailable: Bellingham, Stones, Saka

Date and time: Monday 3 June, 2024 at 7.45pm BST

Venue: St James’ Park, Newcastle

TV channel and live stream: Channel 4