England XI vs Andorra: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for World Cup qualifier

Patrick Bamford is expected to make his England debut as Gareth Southgate prepares to ring the changes against Andorra at Wembley this afternoon.

The Leeds striker finally earned his maiden senior call-up for the latest World Cup qualifying triple-header having not even made the provisional squad for this summer’s European Championship, but did not see the pitch during Thursday’s 4-0 win over Hungary that was marred by racist abuse aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham by a section of the home fans in Budapest.

Bamford’s chances of starting against Group I minnows in England’s first home match since losing the Euros final to Italy on penalties appeared to be boosted earlier this week after Everton frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury.

"It's a special moment for him and for his family. You always think about people that have helped you on that journey,” Southgate said when discussing Bamford’s prospective debut at his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"We want him to do what he does every week with his club. He has settled in really well with the group, he hasn't had a huge amount of time to be able to train with us yet but I think he's got a really clear picture of how we like to play.

"We just want him to go and enjoy his football. It's an opportunity and he shouldn't put any more pressure on himself than that. We know what he's capable of and we're looking forward to seeing him play."

Southgate had already confirmed there would be sweeping changes to his lineup against lowly Andorra, who currently sit at no134 in the Fifa rankings and have only ever won eight matches, with a tricky trip to Poland to come on Wednesday night.

There should be chances for the likes of Jesse Lingard, Bukayo Saka and Bamford up top, while Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings and Reece James are among the defenders hoping for their opportunity, along with the returning Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Nick Pope should take over from Jordan Pickford in goal, meanwhile.

Jadon Sancho will miss Sunday’s game and the trip to Poland on Wednesday after returning to Manchester United for treatment on an unspecified minor knock.

Predicted England XI: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Mings, Trippier, Henderson, Bellingham, Saka, Lingard, Sterling, Bamford

Today, 5pm BST, ITV

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Referee: Anastasios Papapetrou (GRE)

Injured: Sancho, Calvert-Lewin

