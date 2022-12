(AP)

England have completed a historic 3-0 clean sweep over Pakistan on their first Test tour in 17 years.

They become the first ever visiting team to win three matches in a series in the country, and took just 40 minutes this morning to wrap up the victory.

England needed just 55 more run on the fourth day of the final Test, and hit their target of 167 in 11.1 overs to secure an eight-wicket triumph.

More follows.