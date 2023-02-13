England World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan retires from cricket

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 36-year-old oversaw the transformation of England’s white-ball side from also-rans in 2015 to 50-over world champions at Lord’s four years later.

He called time on his international career last year but continued to play county cricket for Middlesex and represent London Spirit in The Hundred.

Morgan intends to remain involved in the game, working as a commentator and pundit.

“It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket,” Morgan posted on Twitter.

“I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years.”

Dublin-born Morgan began his international career with his native Ireland in 2006 but switched his allegiance to England in 2009, citing a lifelong desire to play Test cricket.

The left-hander went on to play 16 Tests, scoring two centuries, but did not cement a place in the five-day side and became seen as a limited-overs specialist.

As a sparkling and innovative stroke-maker he was ahead of his time and was catapulted into the captaincy when Sir Alastair Cook was sacked on the eve of the 2015 World Cup.

The tournament was a debacle, with England knocked out in the group stages, but Morgan was identified by then director of cricket Sir Andrew Strauss as the man to reboot an ailing team.

Taking the driving seat alongside new head coach Trevor Bayliss, who acted more as a facilitator for Morgan’s ideas, he ushered in a new generation of players and established England as the standard bearers for attacking limited-overs cricket.

The project culminated in dramatic fashion at the home of cricket in 2019, with Ben Stokes’ heroics and a tied Super Over against New Zealand in the World Cup final, as England triumphed on boundary countback.

Last year, he retired as the country’s record one-day and T20 run-scorer, posting 6,957 and 2,458 in the respective formats.

“Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with,” continued Morgan, whose franchise career took him to India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Barbados and South Africa.

“I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket.”