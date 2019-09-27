England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor, 30, retires from international duty due to anxiety

Taylor has been a menace behind the stumps. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has retired from international cricket as she battles against anxiety.

The 30-year-old England player has been a key player for the women’s side, with an unnerving ability to create stumpings with her rapid reactions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But over the past year, Taylor has been forced to withdraw from the national side to focus on her mental health battles.

And with 6,533 runs to her name over a 13-year spell, the hugely respected player has brought her international career to an end.

‘A tough decision but I know it’s the right one’

In 2006 my dream came true and I beam with pride at what I've achieved over the years, alongside the best players and people. It is the right time for me and my health to retire, but I have loved every minute in an England shirt. Thank you to everyone for supporting me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8MdTqpgmWe — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) September 27, 2019

“This has been a tough decision but I know it’s the right one, for me and for my health moving forward,” Taylor said.

“I can’t thank my teammates enough, both past and present, and the ECB for being supporters and friends along my journey.

“Playing for England and getting to wear the shirt for so long has been a dream come true and I have been blessed with so many great moments throughout my career.

“From making my debut in 2006, to Ashes wins, and of course the World Cup final at Lord’s, to name just a few.

“I’ve also been blessed with travelling the world and making lifelong friends along the way.”

Taylor was an imposing presence, both in the field and with the bat. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)

She often astonished crowds with her quick reactions and ability to force wickets. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Taylor, second on England Women’s all-time list of run-scorers, withdrew from this summer’s Ashes series in a bid to improve her mental health.

Story continues

She also missed 2018’s World T20 - in which England were losing finalists - for the same reason.

Taylor added: “I am extremely proud of my career. I leave with my head held high and with excitement for what my future holds and what my next chapter brings.”

Clare Connor, managing director of Women’s Cricket, paid tribute to Taylor, saying she could be “immensely proud” of her career.

“She is someone that young people can look up to, for her achievements and talent on the pitch – but also for her bravery and resilience off it,” Connor said.

“She has come through significant adversity and performed on the world stage for her country. We are very grateful to Sarah for her contributions to English cricket over the last 13 years.”

Featured from our writers