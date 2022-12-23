England World Cup winner George Cohen dies aged 83

George Cohen, the right-back in England’s World Cup-winning team of 1966, has died aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced.

Cohen played every minute of the victorious campaign on home soil and in total won 37 caps for his country.

Fulham wrote on their website: “Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players – and gentlemen – George Cohen MBE.”

Cohen was a one-club man, playing 459 times for the Cottagers between 1956 and 1969. A knee injury brought his playing career to a premature end at the age of just 29.

He later worked within the west London club’s hospitality suites, regaling guests with stories from his incredible career.

His contribution to the club was recognised in 2016 when they announced a statue of him to be situated at Craven Cottage had been commissioned. It was unveiled in October of that year.

The statue of George Cohen at Craven Cottage (Steve Paston/PA)

Cohen said at the time: “I find it absolutely wonderful that they even thought I was worthy of (a statue).

“Especially as it was alongside Johnny Haynes, the greatest name in Fulham’s history.

“To be alongside him, it was rather unbelievable. It was great to think that not only the club but the supporters had wanted to put a statue of me there.”

Cohen was a campaigner and fundraiser for research into cancer, which claimed the life of his 1966 team-mate and captain Bobby Moore, and into dementia which affected a number of the team in their later years.

Cohen said in 2017 he would be donating his brain for scientific research upon his death.

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt said: “We are very sad to hear the news of George Cohen’s death today.

“George won 37 caps for England and was vice-captain of our World Cup winning team.

“We would like to pass on our deep condolences to George’s family and friends at this sad time.”

A tribute posted on the official England Twitter account was simply titled: “Rest in peace George.”

The website article confirmed a full tribute would be paid to Cohen when England host Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley on March 26 next year.

Sir Geoff Hurst, pictured, paid a personal tribute to Cohen on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)

Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in England’s final victory over West Germany in 1966 and is now one of only two surviving members of the starting XI, paid his own personal tribute to Cohen.

“Very sad to hear my friend and @England team-mate George Cohen has died,” Hurst wrote on Twitter.

“Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George’s wife Daphne and his family.”

Gary Lineker, who is England’s leading World Cup finals goalscorer with 10 at the 1986 and 1990 tournaments, also paid tribute to Cohen.

“Sorry to hear that George Cohen has died. Another of the heroes of the ’66 World Cup winning team leaves us,” the BBC football presenter wrote on Twitter.

“He’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP George.”