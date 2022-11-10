England World Cup squad LIVE: Gareth Southgate to announce selection for Qatar 2022

The England manager has difficult decisions to make in several areas of the pitch (The FA/Getty)

Gareth Southgate will reveal his England squad for the World Cup at St George’s Park today at 2pm, bringing months of speculation over his selection to an end.

The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford can all be certain of their places but others face an anxious wait to find out if they will travel to Qatar next week and be in contention to play in the opening game against Iran on 21 November.

The England manager has difficult decisions to make in several areas of the pitch, as well as judgement calls on players who are only just returning from injury. He suffered a blow on Wednesday when Reece James was confirmed to be missing the tournament and another potential cover player, Leicester’s James Justin, was taken off injured on Tuesday night.

Southgate is expected to take advantage of the expanded squad size and name a full 26-man selection, giving him as many options as possible as he aims to go one further than at Euro 2020 and win England’s first major international tournament in 57 years.

