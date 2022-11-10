England World Cup squad 2022 live: Toney and Tomori fail to get Southgate Qatar call-up

Uche Amako
·7 min read
Gareth Southgate pictured with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling - England World Cup squad live: Gareth Southgate to announce his Qatar 2022 team
Gareth Southgate pictured with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling - England World Cup squad live: Gareth Southgate to announce his Qatar 2022 team

11:27 AM

BREAKING: Toney not in England squad

This is hugely significant...

11:22 AM

11:13 AM

No space on the plane for these two...

10:59 AM

Hope for Maddison but Abraham left out

By Matt Law

Still no confirmation of whether or not James Maddison has made the 26-man squad.

The midfielder had feared the worst, but the omissions of Tomori and Guehi, and the space that frees up might just have the Leicester City star dreaming again as he waits for Gareth Southgate’s call.

Tammy Abraham has also been left out which could be good news for Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

Abraham scored for the first time since September for Roma on Wednesday night, but it was not enough to convince Southgate to take him to Qatar.

10:56 AM

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ben White, Eric Dier, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, James Maddison.

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Ivan Toney, Callum Wilson.

You'll note I have only selected 25 players. I don't think Southgate needs 26, the usual 23 is enough.And based on current for, I believe those are the best players available!

10:33 AM

BREAKING: Tomori & Guehi not in England squad

By Matt Law

Gareth Southgate has told Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi they will not be part of his 26-man England World Cup squad.

The pair’s omission looks like good news for Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, who is expected to be in, and Arsenal’s Ben White.

It could also open up a spot for a potential surprise with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez having been watched by the England set-up and midfielder Conor Gallagher also liked by Southgate and his coaches.

Tomori and Guehi had been expected to be battling out for one place in Southgate’s squad, but the England manager has told both players they will not be travelling to Qatar.

10:31 AM

Mason Mount interview

Playing for your country and especially a World Cup is the pinnacle. It’s what you dream of as a kid. It’s what I watched as a kid growing up, looking up to my idols, playing for England in these major tournament

Mount spoke exclusively to Matt Law this week. Read more here from the England and Chelsea midfielder.

10:16 AM

BREAKING: Tomori not in England squad

More to follow...

10:13 AM

Southgate's four biggest World Cup decisions

Injured players, 'late bolters' and previous England pedigree – all will come into play as Southgate makes his final selections

Chief football correspondent Jason Burt writes about the key decisions Southgate must make before he names his squad.

09:58 AM

It's coming home!

By Tom Morgan

England will win the World Cup after beating Brazil in the final, according to a modelling system that proved right in the last two tournaments.

A collective insurable value of players helped underwriter Lloyd's reach its conclusion that the 56-year-wait to reclaim the trophy is finally over.

In total, tournament players have an estimated insurable value of almost £22bn, an increase of nearly £9bn since 2018, the research found. Using the same model that correctly identified Germany as winners in 2014 and France in 2018, England came top of a ranking of metrics which includes wages, sponsorships, age and on-field position.

With an estimated insurable value of £3.17bn, England edge out France (£2.66bn) and Brazil (£2.56bn) to claim the top spot. "By way of overall comparison, the average insurable value of one England or France player is more than the entire Costa Rica squad," Lloyd's said.

Using this methodology, the model sees England finish top of Group B, before securing knock-out wins against Senegal, France, Spain and Brazil.

England’s Jude Bellingham is rated the most insurable player at the Fifa World Cup, followed by France’s Kylian Mbappé and Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior. Players aged between 18-24 have an average insurable value of £32m compared to £12m for players over 31.

09:50 AM

Wilson? Toney? Abraham?

Harry Kane is a guaranteed starter but who will be his deputy?

Callum Wilson has made a late run but can be susceptible to injury. Ivan Toney is the best penalty taker in the Premier League. And Tammy Abraham has scored goals for England but underwhelmed at times.

Read our experts choices here.

09:40 AM

England's most productive midfielder to be left out?

Midfielders were the focus on Wednesday.

The biggest call was whether Maddison should get a call-up and everyone bar one named him. Will Southgate leave him out?

Read more here.

09:30 AM

White? Guehi? Tomori? Coady?

This week our experts have been naming their England squads.

On Tuesday, we started with goalkeepers and defenders. While there was unity among their keeper picks, the defenders were much more mixed.

Read more here.

08:54 AM

08:38 AM

England World Cup squad announcement

Today is the day!

This afternoon England manager Gareth Southgate will announce the 26-man squad he is taking to the winter World Cup in Qatar. England begin their tournament against Iran on November 21, before facing the United States on Nov 25 and Wales in their final Group B match on Nov 29.

There are a number of selection decisions still up for debate and a few players sweating over their place on the plane. Leicester's James Maddison is one of the form players in English football but is far from certain to be travelling.
"He might have a Louis Vuitton bag, but he loves football. He made some mistakes that he would admit as well," Maddison's club manager Brendan Rodgers said.

"He's had one cap, so he's already of a mindset and an anticipation like he has been when he hasn't been in squads. We've spoken a lot about it, and if it's not to be for him, he'll have some time with his family and then he'll push even harder when we return. Naturally he would be disappointed. For James, I don't have any doubt whatsoever that he will consistently play at that level."

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has made a late run and could win a place in attack alongside Harry Kane Kane with Brentford's Ivan Toney and Roma's Tammy Abraham also in contention.

On Wednesday, Reece James confirmed he will not be going to the World Cup after failing to recover from a knee injury.
"Devastated," the defender said on Twitter. "The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turn around to make the World Cup would be tight, but I always felt it was possible. I've worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and truly believed I could help the team. I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take. Good luck to the boys. I'll be back soon. Stay safe and sending love."

FIFA's deadline for final confirmation of the squad is Monday which means Southgate will be hoping the players he has chosen do not pick up any injuries in the final round of league matches before the tournament.

