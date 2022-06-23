England World Cup 2022 squad: When will Gareth Southgate announce his list of players for Qatar?

England World Cup 2022 squad when will Gareth Southgate name qatar team - GETTY IMAGES

Excitement for England's World Cup campaign will ramp up when manager Gareth Southgate finalises his squad to take to Qatar.

Southgate will have less than half a Premier League season to assess his players before making decisions, but is familiar with his options after six years in the job.

England reached their first tournament semi-final since 1996 at the 2018 World Cup, before reaching their first final since 1966 last summer when they lost to Italy on penalties in the Euros.

With a group containing Wales, Iran and the United States awaiting them, many are tipping England to go one better.

Here is everything you need to know about Southgate's squad selection.

When will it be announced?

Current plans indicate naming a provisional squad on Friday, October 21. That is a month before the World Cup kicks off, although there is nothing to stop Southgate naming his squad earlier than that. England will then hope and pray that players come through the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures unscathed.

Tuesday November 8 looks like being the date for finalised squads to be announced, although this could be subject to change.

Who will be in the squad?

Goalkeepers Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope are well-established in the squad, and will remain so bar any dips in form or a surprise package elsewhere. As it stands, Pope will be playing Championship football with Burnley.

In defence, there is a reliable core who Southgate will likely select fitness permitting: Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

England are blessed with right-back talent, and there might be room for both Trent-Alexander Arnold and Reece James, but one could miss out if Luke Chilwell is picked as a second specialist left-back. James Justin and Tyrick Mitchell have both been capped and are more defensive profiles.

England's Trent Alexander-Arnold takes a throw-in - ACTION IMAGES

Ben White and Marc Guehi will be pushing to complete Southgate's centre-back options, as will Fikayo Tomori who won a league title with AC Milan last season. Southgate has been loyal to Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings though, who offer leadership qualities. Eric Dier is in the picture, especially if Southgate favours a back three.

In midfield, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden are expected to be nailed-on picks if fit. James-Ward Prowse, Connor Gallagher and Emile Smith Rowe are on the fringes. Ward-Prowse's specialist set-piece delivery could see him get the nod.

Jamal Musiala of Germany and Declan Rice of England during the UEFA Nations League League - GETTY IMAGES

In attack, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka look to be Southgate's first-choice front three. Tammy Abraham could deputise for Kane, while Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford will be fighting to regain their place and improve under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Jarrod Bowen was picked for the Nations League after an outstanding season. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have slipped down the pecking order.

How the squad could look

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Kieran Tripper, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Marc Guehi, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden

Attackers: Harry Kane, Tammy Abraham, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho

Who can be late bolters?

Liverpool youngsters Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are players to keep an eye on, although England are well-stocked for technical, attacking midfielders.

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side's third goal - GETTY IMAGES

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have choices to make about which country to represent internationally, but are certainly exciting.

Everton defender Ben Godfrey could have an outside chance if he has more luck with injury.

There will be calls for Leicester City's James Maddison to be given a second chance after an impressive league season. Marcus Rashford was once one of Southgate's trusted players but needs to regain form.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Jacob Ramsey and Tariq Lamptey will likely face too much competition. Lamptey is reportedly weighing up an offer from Ghana.

How many players are England allowed to take?

World Cup squads will rise from 23 players to 26 under new measures brought in by Fifa to alleviate potential fatigue issues at this year’s tournament.

The world governing body decided that it would increase the squad limit for the first time in the modern era in order that managers can select from a bigger pool of players in order to potentially reduce the load on players and minimise the potential for injuries. That squad will have to be named by managers by Nov 13, eight days before the tournament begins.

The provisional list of players will be submitted by managers before then – with national associations able to name 55 players on their longlist that will then be reduced at a later date. There will be a limit of 26 people allowed to sit on the benches for games. That will comprise the 15 substitutes and 11 team officials of which one has to be the team doctor.

What was England's squad at the last World Cup?

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland, Nick Pope

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Trent-Alexander Arnold Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Danny Rose, Ashley Young

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Eric Dier, Fabian Delph, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Attackers: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Marcus Rashford