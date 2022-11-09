England World Cup 2022 squad: When is it announced and who will Gareth Southgate pick?

Gareth Southgate/When is the England World Cup squad announced? - GETTY IMAGES/STEFANO GUIDI

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is fast approaching with England one of 32 teams across eight groups of four.

Gareth Southgate's England kick-off their campaign on the second day of the tournament, taking on Iran on Monday November 21, at 1pm UK time.

But before the Three Lions even reach Qatar, first of all Southgate must unveil the squad he hopes will lead the nation to glory.

When will Gareth Southgate announce his squad for Qatar 2022?

The England manager will name a 26-man squad for Qatar on November 10. The deadline for final squads is November 13, as confirmed by Fifa.

Before that final squad Southgate sent to Fifa a longlist of 55 players. However, this list may not be made public and the names on it can be changed any time before the actual squad is announced.

While we're waiting for Southgate to announce his players, Telegraph Football experts have picked the 26-man squads they would take to Qatar.

How many players are England allowed to take?

World Cup squads will rise from 23 players to 26 under new measures brought in by Fifa to alleviate potential fatigue issues at this year’s tournament.

The world governing body decided that it would increase the squad limit for the first time in the modern era so that managers can select from a bigger pool of players in order to potentially reduce the load on players and minimise the potential for injuries. That squad will have to be named by managers by November 13, eight days before the tournament begins.

The provisional list of players will be submitted by managers before then – with national associations able to name 55 players on their longlist that will then be reduced at a later date. There will be a limit of 26 people allowed to sit on the benches for games. That will comprise the 15 substitutes and 11 team officials of which one has to be the team doctor.

Who will be in the squad?

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope are well-established in the squad, and will remain so bar any dips in form or a surprise package elsewhere.

Defenders

Even if Kyle Walker recovers from surgery to make Southgate’s squad, he is unlikely to be ready to play in the group stages meaning England would still need somebody to fill in on the right side of a back three.

Ben Chilwell has added to England's injury woes three weeks before the World Cup after the Chelsea left-back was ruled out of the tournament following scans confirming he had suffered a hamstring tear in their Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb.

With the possibility of England needing to use Trent Alexander-Arnold as a right wing-back in Qatar, Joe Gomez’s club chemistry with his Liverpool team-mate may also work in his favour.

Another player who could make a late run for Southgate’s squad is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who produced another impressive performance in Chelsea’s midfield against Aston Villa in front of Southgate.

The fact Loftus-Cheek has proven he can also fill in at right wing-back is another attraction and the 26-year-old is likely to be watched again by England staff before Southgate names his squad.

Ben White and Marc Guehi will be pushing to complete Southgate's centre-back options, as will Fikayo Tomori who won a league title with AC Milan last season.

Southgate has been loyal to Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings though, who offer leadership qualities. Coady joined Everton on loan in a bid to enhance his chances of getting on the plane. Eric Dier is in the picture, especially if Southgate favours a back three.

Midfielders

Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish are expected to be nailed-on picks if fit. James-Ward Prowse and Conor Gallagher are on the fringes. Ward-Prowse's specialist set-piece delivery could see him get the nod.

Jamal Musiala of Germany and Declan Rice of England during the UEFA Nations League League - GETTY IMAGES

Attackers

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling – who moved to Chelsea in the transfer window – Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka look to be Southgate's first-choice forwards.

Tammy Abraham could deputise for Kane. Marcus Rashford has hit form under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United but Jadon Sancho has yet to convince and was dropped for Sunday’s win over West Ham. Jarrod Bowen was picked for the Nations League after an outstanding campaign for West Ham last year.

Callum Wilson’s chances of making a late break into the squad were handed a boost after it emerged the Football Association have been liaising with Newcastle United’s sport science and medical departments.

Wilson has scored six goals in just nine appearances in the Premier League this season, including two in front of Southgate in the 4-0 win over Aston Villa in the penultimate weekend before the squad is announced.

The 30-year-old, who has not been picked for England since 2019, could not have done much more to force his way back into Southgate’s plans, and it is understood that he has made the manager’s 55-man longlist for the World Cup.

There have been calls for Brentford striker Ivan Toney to be given a spot but he was not given a chance to prove himself when called up to squad for the Nations League clashes against Italy and Germany.

How the squad could look

The likes of Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are shoe-ins for Southgate's squad but elsewhere there are intriguing selection quandaries everywhere.

Find out who our writers think should be named in Southgate's 26-man squad in our three-part series.

Who can be late bolters?

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott are players to keep an eye on, although England are well-stocked for technical, attacking midfielders. Elliott has impressed for his club, scoring twice in Europe against Rangers and Ajax in the Champions League.

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have choices to make about which country to represent internationally, but are certainly exciting.

There will be calls for Leicester City's James Maddison to be given a second chance after an impressive start to the season. Marcus Rashford was once one of Southgate's trusted players and two goals against Arsenal suggest he is regaining form.

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side's third goal - GETTY IMAGES

Latest news

Reece James will not be part of England's World Cup squad with manager Gareth Southgate opting against taking the injured Chelsea defender to Qatar.

James has not played since injuring his knee against AC Milan in the Champions League on October 11 but had hoped of making a recovery in time for England's final group game against Wales on November 29.

It is understood that James, 22, has only just started running again as he looks to try and increase the intensity of his training.

Confirmation of James's absence from the tournament, combined with injury to James Justin and uncertainty over the fitness of Kyle Walker, means Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold are Southgate's only fit regular right-back options.

On Walker, Pep Guardiola says he and Kalvin Phillips are “likely” to recover from their injuries in time for the 2022 Qatar World Cup finals – but cannot promise either player game time for Manchester City before then.

Walker underwent a groin operation early last month while Phillips – who has played just 14 minutes of football all season – has been sidelined since mid-September with a shoulder injury that also required surgery.

Southgate has until November 13 to submit his final 26-man squad, with the pair facing a race against time to make the cut.

City have four more matches before the domestic season shuts down for the World Cup, starting with their final Champions League group match at home to Sevilla on Wednesday night when injured striker Erling Haaland will also be missing.

What was England's squad at the last World Cup?

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland, Nick Pope

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Trent-Alexander Arnold, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Danny Rose, Ashley Young

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Eric Dier, Fabian Delph, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Attackers: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Marcus Rashford