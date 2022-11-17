England World Cup 2022 squad list and numbers: everyone going to Qatar

Mike McGrath
·14 min read
England squad modelling suits - England World Cup squad list: our player-by-player verdict on Gareth Southgate's 26 - Eddie Keogh/The FA
England squad modelling suits - England World Cup squad list: our player-by-player verdict on Gareth Southgate's 26 - Eddie Keogh/The FA

Gareth Southgate has selected his final squad for England's World Cup campaign in Qatar, with the majority of the players appearing to come through the final round of Premier League fixtures unscathed. We offer our verdict on each of his 26 picks.

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Squad number: 1

It seems incredible that Pickford had just three caps before he was England’s No1 for the last World Cup. He has been first-choice in the four years since and it was in his absence recently that Southgate saw what he was missing: an excellent range of passing as well as shot-stopping.

Do say: Look at the stats. He has made 55 saves, the second most in the Premier League, and stood out in a struggling Everton team.

Don’t mention: Rash mistakes of the past. He has been working with a psychologist over the last two years.

Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Squad number: 13

When was the last time an England goalkeeper was the centre of a social-media frenzy involving the biggest brands in the world? Burger King asked a question, and Nick Pope was the random answer. His saves for Newcastle since arriving in the summer have given him as many headlines, he has been in excellent form.

Do say: Which is better….tomato or gherkin?

Don’t mention: Relegation. Pope finished in the bottom three last season at Burnley but did enough to secure a move to Newcastle.

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Squad number: 23

One of the stars of All Or Nothing where, despite a win against Aston Villa, he let his Arsenal team-mates know how unhappy he was with conceding a late consolation. His high standards and excellent attitude as a back-up makes him an asset in the goalkeeping department. Sitting at the top of the Premier League, he will be ready if called upon.

Do say: Banter. He can give it out as well as take it, as Leicester fans found out when he responded to the chant of “you’re s---, ah…”

Don’t mention: Clean sheets lost to late goals. Even in victory, he will be fuming.

Aaron Ramsdale warms up for England against Austria - England World Cup squad: our player-by-player verdict on Gareth Southgate's 26 - Reuters/Stu Forster
Aaron Ramsdale warms up for England against Austria - England World Cup squad: our player-by-player verdict on Gareth Southgate's 26 - Reuters/Stu Forster

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Squad number: 18

Will have the hunger to prove doubters wrong. His attacking quality and set-pieces have never been in question but there are still defensive errors in his game that can cost his team. Missed out on the Euros through injury after being picked for the squad so this is now his chance, given other injuries.

Do say: He’s put in almost 100 crosses so far this season and always influences a game.

Don’t mention: Why he did not play during the last international break. Or whether full-back is his best position.

Conor Coady (Everton)

Squad number: 26

His positivity around the camp is so important to England’s squad harmony. That was the case last year when Southgate’s team were in a bio-secure bubble. Coady was the type to get on with his work in training without fuss and be ready if required. One of natural leaders in the group.

Do say: What were Wolves thinking letting you out on loan and accepting such a small option?

Don’t mention: Whether he can play in a back four. Bruno Lage did not think he could but did not last long with Coady out of his team.

Eric Dier (Tottenham)

Squad number: 15

The comeback kid who was a penalty shootout hero at the last World Cup but lost his place in the squad and missed out at the Euros. His form at the heart of a back three at Tottenham earnt him a recall for the same role under Southgate. Now he has a great chance of a starting place.

Do say: Will you take a penalty in a shootout?

Don’t mention: Crowd abuse, which saw his brother targeted and Dier heading into the stands. His mother does not go to Spurs away matches.

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Squad number: 6

No player has been so divisive under Southgate. His name gets jeered at Wembley and he has lost his place in the Manchester United team, yet the England manager has faith in his centre-back who has been there for the big moments in the last two tournaments, making him likely to play in Qatar regardless of club form.

Do say: Form is temporary, you’ve reached the latter stages in the last two tournaments.

Don’t mention: Frenzied five seconds against Germany when he lost the ball and conceded a penalty.

Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Squad number: 3

Last left-back standing after injury to Ben Chilwell and James Justin on the eve of the squad announcement. Shaw has forced his way back into Manchester United’s team after finally getting competition from Tyrell Malacia. He needs to stay fit and show the form of the Euros, which has been seen in glimpses since.

Do say: Get forward like you did at the Euro 2020 final.

Don’t mention: Jose Mourinho, who seemed to speak out about Shaw whenever he got the opportunity.

John Stones (Manchester City)

Squad number: 5

Another who has been out of the squad and back during the last four years. He did not play for England during 2020 and his place at Manchester City looked in doubt but he stayed to fight for his place and got regular games and his England spot back. Southgate has faith in his style, even when it is criticised for leaving the team open to his errors.

Do say: You are the closest England has to Franz Beckenbauer.

Don’t mention: Injuries, which have been an issue and saw him sidelined after the last international break.

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Squad number: 12

Will provide cover at left-back as he did at the Euros. Has moved to Newcastle and his form has been excellent, providing leadership as well as quality on the ball and solidity. Did not play in the last international break but is in Southgate’s plans. Has put in the most crosses of any player in the Premier League this season.

Do say: Get yourself on set-pieces.

Don’t mention: Betting. He copped a ban before the Euros for telling a friend to “lump on” his move to Atletico Madrid.

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Squad number: 2

Has recovered from groin surgery to hopefully take part in the tournament even if he misses the start. Such an important part of Southgate’s system, playing as a right-sided centre-back in a three-man defence, with the pace to get himself out of trouble. His inclusion points to how highly Southgate regards him.

Do say: Your powers of recover are startling.

Don’t mention: Trying to run off an injury. He tried to carry on when the problem occurred and ended with surgery.

Ben White (Arsenal)

Squad number: 21

It was earlier this year against Switzerland when he was drafted in as a last-minute replacement for John Stones, then was shifted to right-back in the second half. Southgate had a new option at full-back and White’s versatility has put him on the plane to Qatar, as well as an excellent season at the top of the Premier League.

Do say: His name. It is Benjamin on his birth certificate and he prefers it.

Don’t mention: Other football matches. He was not a huge fan growing up and does not watch many matches to this day.

Brighton defender Ben White has been added to England's Euro 2020 squad - England World Cup squad: our player-by-player verdict on Gareth Southgate's 26 - PA/Lee Smith
Brighton defender Ben White has been added to England's Euro 2020 squad - England World Cup squad: our player-by-player verdict on Gareth Southgate's 26 - PA/Lee Smith

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Squad number: 22

At 19, he has the biggest clubs in Europe looking to sign him next summer after his emergence at Borussia Dortmund as a matchwinner who looks comfortable in the Champions League. His value could increase even further at the tournament as his performances in the last international break gives him an excellent chance of being a starter.

Do say: Shoot on sight. He has nine goals already this season.

Don’t mention: Transfers. He was asked recently when he played Manchester City and says he is concentrating on his football.

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Squad number: 19

One of Southgate’s coolest finishers when he gets into the penalty area. The England manager trusts the Chelsea midfielder and knows he will get through kilometres of hard work and has quality on the ball at the end of each run. One question is whether he is effective deeper or as a wide forward.

Do say: That his form has been excellent under Graham Potter even when Chelsea have struggled.

Don’t mention: Covid. He was in isolation during the Euros for close contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour. Missed an Ed Sheeran gig as a result.

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Squad number: 14

His timing was perfect this week as he made his return from shoulder surgery to play in the EFL Cup win over Chelsea, proving his fitness with 24 hours before the squad announcement. His character means Southgate wanted to take him even if not involved in the first matches. Important at setting tempo in midfield when he plays.

Do say: You were 2021 player of the year for England, of course you’re going to Qatar.

Don’t mention: Injuries, they limited his action at City even before the shoulder op.

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Squad number: 4

One of the first names on the team sheet for Southgate for his all-action displays in the heart of midfield. At 23, the way he controls Premier League matches is beyond his years. His engine will be so important for Southgate in Qatar as he carries his team forward but also protects the defence.

Do say: Rice Rice Baby. He can rap and play football.

Don’t mention: Referees. He was upset against Eintracht Frankfurt last season and called them corrupt.

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Squad number: 8

Made his intention clear during the last international break when he returned early from an injury to take his place in the squad, making it clear he wanted to do everything possible to be on the plane to Qatar. Still has energy in midfield when called upon and is a leader among the squad off the pitch as well.

Do say: You have more than a decade of England experience.

Don’t mention: Retirement. No plans to call it a day with the Three Lions.

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Squad number: 26

Only four caps under his belt but has energy that England could need in the heat. The 22-year-old has not been playing in every game for Chelsea but Southgate is aware of what he brings to the squad and another midfielder gives balance to his squad.

Do say: Get stuck in. His stats are good in the Chelsea team for tackling.

Don’t mention: Failing to prevent West Brom getting relegated during his loan spell at the club.

James Maddison (Leicester City)

Squad number: 25

It is three years since his last England cap but his form for Leicester City has made an irresistible case for him to be on the plane. Southgate has been accused of being risk-averse but Maddison is seen as having the potential to change a game off the bench, taking defenders on trying to unlock defences.

Do say: Assists (4) and goals (6) are among the best in the Premier League this season.

Don’t mention: The casino trip in 2019 when he was too ill to play for England

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Squad number: 11

His recent England career was blighted by injury pull-outs and then a loss of form for Manchester United but he has shown enough to earn a recall. Southgate knows him well enough and a return of confidence will make him a threat. He is still one of the most capped players under Southgate despite losing his place.

Do say: Where do you fancy playing? He has been No9 for United and can play across frontline.

Don’t mention: Getting dropped by England. His mentality was not right, he recently admitted.

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Squad number: 20

Came into the Euros with blonde hair like Gazza but it did not quite happen for him at the tournament. He is a huge talent and on his day a matchwinner, with Southgate surely ready to give him a chance. He prefers midfield but will be effective as a left-sided forward looking to get into the penalty area.

Do say: Play like you did against Manchester United when you scored a hat-trick.

Don’t mention: He has not started a Premier League game in almost a month.

Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Squad number: 7

Southgate can appear reluctant to trust Grealish’s flair but when he brings him off the bench – he rarely starts – he always makes an impact. Crowds want to see him and he draws in defenders and wins fouls. He has been playing well recently despite not having the goals to show for it.

Do say: What is on the dressing-room playlist? He is learning to be a DJ.

Don’t mention: His label of Premier League’s biggest transfer, which follows him around.

Jack Grealish is likely to be used as an impact sub by Gareth Southgate - Shutterstock/Justin Tallis
Jack Grealish is likely to be used as an impact sub by Gareth Southgate - Shutterstock/Justin Tallis

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Squad number: 9

The whole of England has been praying that Kane stays fit ahead of the tournament, such is his importance to how they play. The captain will be on the end of chances and also drop deep to create attacks. If England do well in the tournament, he is likely to have beaten Wayne Rooney’s 53-goal record by the end.

Do say: How will it feel to be England’s greatest goalscorer?

Don’t mention: Fatigue. He was taken off this week for tiredness and must be at full tilt for Qatar.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Squad number: 17

Has become one of the nation's favourite players in the aftermath of missing a penalty in the Euro finals. His form for Arsenal means he is a key player for Southgate despite his age. At 21 he could be considered a senior member of the squad. Direct running against Germany in last game puts him in contention for a starting place in Qatar.

Do say: How does it feel to be competing at the top of the Premier League?

Don’t mention: His contract at Arsenal is yet to be finalised and he has one full season left on it.

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Squad number: 10

Has suffered dips in form during his England career and admitted how hurt he felt when booed by his own fans but he is now an established part of how Southgate’s team functions and is a huge presence in the squad. Has shown before that he is international class and often selfless with how he plays for England.

Do say: You have 79 caps at the age of 27, which is on course to break records.

Don’t mention: Recent form at Chelsea where Graham Potter has been getting to grips with a new team.

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Squad number: 24

Late surge into the squad with his goals for Newcastle while remaining fit. His injuries have held him back before but when he is fit he knows where the net it. He gets his head, foot or part of his body on the ball and find the target, which is a knack that cannot be taught.

Do say: Newcastle are heading into Europe with your goals.

Don’t mention: Injuries that have hampered him.

Callum Wilson in Action during the friendly soccer match between England and USA - England World Cup squad: our player-by-player verdict on Gareth Southgate's 26 - Getty Images
Callum Wilson in Action during the friendly soccer match between England and USA - England World Cup squad: our player-by-player verdict on Gareth Southgate's 26 - Getty Images

Latest Stories

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Murray shines in return to Pittsburgh as Leafs top Pens 5-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray helped the Pittsburgh Penguins raise the Stanley Cup in 2016 and again in 2017 as a young goaltender whose steadiness under pressure belied his age. The echoes of the victory parades are long gone. Murray has moved on. So have the Penguins. At the moment, only Murray is moving in the right direction while his old team is spinning its incredibly expensive wheels. Murray turned aside 34 shots, including several key stops to fend off a Pittsburgh surge to help the Toro

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • With a 7-2 record, the Giants are closing in on the playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was happy after Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. It would be easy to assume being 7-2 and having the Giants in position for the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2016 season made Daboll happy. It really wasn't. He had a smile on his face because his daughter, Avery, had asked her father for a win for her birthday. The team delivered, and Dad probably will get her a game ball or something. Daboll laughed when asked

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game

    MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle's four-game winning streak. German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Bucs delivered with a balanced offensive per

  • James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury. James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers. Coach Darvin Ham said James could return to the practice report by the middle of the week. The Lakers' next

  • Alfredsson inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, but Islanders beat Senators at home

    OTTAWA — Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third period goal led the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Monday night. With just one victory in their last nine games (1-7-1), the Senatorshad been looking to build off a win against Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, but fell short. They could easily throw their hands up in frustration, but forward Claude Giroux said the team is instead focusing on the positives. “I think we did a lot of good things,” said Giroux. “We had a lot of chances,

  • Devils extend win streak to 10 with victory over Canadiens

    MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens. Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves. BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 4, OT COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give Columbus a vic