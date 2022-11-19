England World Cup 2022 fixtures: Kick-off times, route to final, and latest injury news for Qatar - GETTY IMAGES/Eddie Keogh

The countdown to England's opening game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is almost over after Gareth Southgate's side landed in Doha on Tuesday.

Having finished runners-up at last summer's European Championship on the back of reaching the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, England are among the favourites to triumph in Qatar.

Southgate's 26-man squad linked up at St George's Park on Monday fresh from the Premier League pausing and followed a whirlwind day of duties by jetting off to Qatar on Tuesday.

England flew on a plane called 'Rain Bow' – noteworthy given the host country's oppressive laws and treatment of LGBTQ+ people – and touched down in Doha at around 8pm local time.

The squad received a passionate welcome from several hundred people in Al Wakrah – the coastline city they hope to call home for the next four weeks. England are staying on the shore of the Arabian Gulf at the five-star Souq Al Wakra Hotel, where fans replete in replica shirts and carrying St George's flags enthusiastically welcomed the team.

The 2022 World Cup kicks off on November 20 when hosts Qatar will play Ecuador at 4pm (GMT). England will be in action the following day, as will Wales.

Group stage fixtures

All times in GMT

England vs Iran: Monday November 21, 1pm (GMT), 4pm local time, 8am (ET) (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan)

USA vs Wales: Monday November 21, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET) (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan)

Wales vs Iran: Friday November 25, 10am (GMT), 1pm local time, 5am (ET) (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan)

England vs USA: Friday November 25, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET) (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor),

Iran vs USA: Tuesday November 29, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET) (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha)

Wales vs England: Tuesday November 29, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET) (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan)

An exterior general view of the Khalifa International Stadium, also known as National Stadium at Doha Sports City complex. Khalifa International Stadium will host venue for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup - Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

What is the latest injury news?

James Maddison handed Gareth Southgate an unwelcome injury scare over the weekend when he hobbled off in the 27th minute at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Yet those concerns were alleviated by the sight of Maddison, who had opened the scoring, reappearing in the dugout at full-time and a positive prognosis from Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

Southgate has opted not to take a gamble on the injured Reece James but Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are included in the travelling squad.

Maddison sat out training on Thursday as staff week to manage his workload, but Phillips and Walker have been involved. Walker is expected to be back in action by the end of the group stage.

England's Group B opponents

Wales reached the World Cup finals in dramatic style via the qualifying play-offs, after beating an impassioned Ukraine side in Cardiff in June. Victory for Wales' talent-studded golden generation booked them a trip to the nation's second ever World Cup finals – their first since 1958.

USA also make their return to the tournament after an absence, albeit a less protracted one. After failing to make it to Russia in 2018, USA came third in Concacaf qualifiers to secure their place in Qatar. More so than ever, team players will be familiar to Premier League fans, due to the league's recent influx of American players, including Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds, Antonee Robinson at Fulham, and USA captain Christian Pulisic, who plays for Chelsea.

Whilst Wales and the USA could cause group upset and jostle for runners-up spot, Iran are the underdogs of Group B. Although a Fifa ranking of 22 suggests they are by no means one of the weakest sides in the competition statistically, preparations have been marred by infighting while head coach Dragan Skocic has been replaced by former manager Carlos Queiroz, who oversaw the team's group stage knock-out in Russia.

World Cup schedule

If England win Group B

The winners of Group B will play the runners-up of Group A – Qatar, Holland, Ecuador, and Senegal – with the Afcon winners their most likely opponents.

France are favourites to win Group D, over Australia, Tunisia and Australia, and would face the Group C runner-up out of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico or Poland to win the chance to face England in the quarter-finals, should Southgate's men make it out of the last-16 knock-out round.

If England reached the semi-finals, they could meet either Belgium or Portugal, strong contenders in Group F and H, and a potential final could see England meet Spain, Brazil, or Germany the World Cup final.

If England finish as runners-up in Group B

This would set up a clash between the winner of Group A, and if England were to beat Holland, they could have the chance to face Argentina or Denmark in the quarter-finals.

In this scenario, should England make it to the semi-finals, their opponents might be one of either Spain, Germany, or Brazil, the cream of the crop from Groups E and G, to set up a possible final against France, Belgium, or Portugal in Lusail.

Quarter-final dates

The first two quarter-finals will take place on Friday, December 9, at 3pm, and will be played at Education City Stadium and Lusail Iconic Stadium. The remaining quarter-finals are on Saturday, December 10, at 3pm and 7pm, and will be played at Al Thumama Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium.

Semi-final dates

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14, at Lusail Iconic Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium, with both matches taking place at 7pm.

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Final

The World Cup final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Who is in the England squad?

Southgate has named a 26-man squad for the tournament, including calling up James Maddison and Conor Gallagher.