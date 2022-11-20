England World Cup 2022 fixtures: Kick-off times, route to final, and latest injury news for Qatar

Andrew Quinn
·7 min read
England World Cup 2022 fixtures: Kick-off times, route to final, and latest injury news for Qatar - Paul Ellis/AFP
England World Cup 2022 fixtures: Kick-off times, route to final, and latest injury news for Qatar - Paul Ellis/AFP

The countdown to England's opening game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is almost over after Gareth Southgate's side landed in Doha on Tuesday.

Having finished runners-up at last summer's European Championship on the back of reaching the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, England are among the favourites to triumph in Qatar.

Southgate's 26-man squad linked up at St George's Park on Monday fresh from the Premier League pausing and followed a whirlwind day of duties by jetting off to Qatar on Tuesday.

England flew on a plane called 'Rain Bow' – noteworthy given the host country's oppressive laws and treatment of LGBTQ+ people – and touched down in Doha at around 8pm local time.

The squad received a passionate welcome from several hundred people in Al Wakrah – the coastline city they hope to call home for the next four weeks. England are staying on the shore of the Arabian Gulf at the five-star Souq Al Wakra Hotel, where fans replete in replica shirts and carrying St George's flags enthusiastically welcomed the team.

The 2022 World Cup kicks off on November 20 when hosts Qatar will play Ecuador at 4pm (GMT). England will be in action the following day, as will Wales.

Group stage fixtures

All times in GMT

England vs Iran: Monday November 21, 1pm (GMT), 4pm local time, 8am (ET) (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan)

USA vs Wales: Monday November 21, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET) (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan)

Wales vs Iran: Friday November 25, 10am (GMT), 1pm local time, 5am (ET) (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan)

England vs USA: Friday November 25, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET) (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor), 

Iran vs USA: Tuesday November 29, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET) (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha)

Wales vs England: Tuesday November 29, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET) (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan)

An exterior general view of the Khalifa International Stadium, also known as National Stadium at Doha Sports City complex. Khalifa International Stadium will host venue for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup - Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images
An exterior general view of the Khalifa International Stadium, also known as National Stadium at Doha Sports City complex. Khalifa International Stadium will host venue for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup - Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

What is the latest injury news?

James Maddison handed Gareth Southgate an unwelcome injury scare when he hobbled off in the 27th minute of Leicester's game against West Ham.

Yet those concerns were alleviated by the sight of Maddison, who had opened the scoring, reappearing in the dugout at full-time and a positive prognosis from Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

Southgate has opted not to take a gamble on the injured Reece James but Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are included in the travelling squad.

Maddison sat out training on Thursday as staff work to manage his workload, but Phillips and Walker have been involved. Maddison will probably miss the opener against Iran and Walker is expected to be back in action by the end of the group stage.

Latest England news from Qatar

By Jeremy Wilson

Arsene Wenger believes England should make “at least” the semi-finals of a tournament that will be the last chance for the greatest players of this generation to win the World Cup.

Wenger, who is Fifa’s chief of global football development, will head an innovation in Doha called “Enhanced Football Intelligence” which will use 80 data analysts based largely in Wales to provide cutting edge insights to fans and coaches within hours of every game finishing.

The former Arsenal manager says that major trends since the 2018 World Cup already include the importance of football-playing goalkeepers and defenders, strikers who press off the ball and much higher defensive lines. And he fully expects Gareth Southgate’s team to be among the main contenders, despite their recent dip in form.

“If you look at the last few years, England should be in the semi-finals at least,” said Wenger, who was offered the England 
manager’s job after Roy Hodgson resigned in 2016.

“They got to the semi-finals in Russia and then the final in the Euros. The doubt comes from what has happened over the past year. If they can get over that doubt in their own minds, the team is good enough to reach the semi-finals.”

England's Group B opponents

Wales reached the World Cup finals in dramatic style via the qualifying play-offs, after beating an impassioned Ukraine side in Cardiff in June. Victory for Wales' talent-studded golden generation booked them a trip to the nation's second ever World Cup finals – their first since 1958.

USA also make their return to the tournament after an absence, albeit a less protracted one. After failing to make it to Russia in 2018, USA came third in Concacaf qualifiers to secure their place in Qatar. More so than ever, team players will be familiar to Premier League fans, due to the league's recent influx of American players, including Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds, Antonee Robinson at Fulham, and USA captain Christian Pulisic, who plays for Chelsea.

Whilst Wales and the USA could cause group upset and jostle for runners-up spot, Iran are the underdogs of Group B. Although a Fifa ranking of 22 suggests they are by no means one of the weakest sides in the competition statistically, preparations have been marred by infighting while head coach Dragan Skocic has been replaced by former manager Carlos Queiroz, who oversaw the team's group stage knock-out in Russia.

World Cup schedule

If England win Group B

The winners of Group B will play the runners-up of Group A – Qatar, Holland, Ecuador, and Senegal – with the Afcon winners their most likely opponents.

France are favourites to win Group D, over Denmark, Tunisia and Australia, and would face the Group C runner-up out of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico or Poland to win the chance to face England in the quarter-finals, should Southgate's men make it out of the last-16 knock-out round.

If England reached the semi-finals, they could meet either Belgium or Portugal, strong contenders in Group F and H, and a potential final could see England meet Spain, Brazil, or Germany.

If England finish as runners-up in Group B

This would set up a clash between the winner of Group A, and if England were to beat Holland, they could face Argentina or Denmark in the quarter-finals.

In this scenario, should England make it to the semi-finals, their opponents might be one of either Spain, Germany, or Brazil, the cream of the crop from Groups E and G, to set up a possible final against France, Belgium, or Portugal in Lusail.

Quarter-final dates

The first two quarter-finals will take place on Friday, December 9, at 3pm and 7pm, and will be played at Education City Stadium and Lusail Iconic Stadium. The remaining quarter-finals are on Saturday, December 10, at 3pm and 7pm, and will be played at Al Thumama Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium.

Semi-final dates

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14, at Lusail Iconic Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium, with both matches taking place at 7pm.

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Final

The World Cup final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Who is in the England squad?

Southgate has named a 26-man squad for the tournament, including calling up James Maddison and Conor Gallagher. 

Latest Stories

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 2-1 win over Wild

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Nino Niederreiter also scored and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville. Ryan Johansen had two assists. Frederick Gaudreau scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots for the Wild. Niederreiter scored the first goal at 11:20 of the opening period off passes from his two linemates, Johansen and Duchene. The assist was Duchene’s 7

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Argos head coach Dinwiddie not banking on McManis suiting up for Argos

    REGINA — Barring an act of God, Ryan Dinwiddie isn't planning on linebacker Wynton McManis playing in Sunday's Grey Cup game. McManis, who had a team-high 88 tackles this season, suffered a torn bicep in Toronto's 34-27 East Division final win last weekend over the Montreal Alouettes. The Argonauts take on the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL championship game at Mosaic Stadium. "We were holding out hope he could play Sunday (but) it's not looking that way," Dinwiddie

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Jaguars' D stands for disappointment as gaffes, losses mount

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s defense was supposed to be better than this. A unit filled with early-round picks and high-priced free agents was expected to be the strength of the team, a crutch of sorts while second-year pro Trevor Lawrence finds his way in a new offense and with several new receivers. Now, though, Jacksonville’s D might as well stand for disappointment. The Jaguars (3-7) are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season, allowing 486 yards in a 27-17 los

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Bombers quarterback Collaros captures second straight top player award

    REGINA — After a dominant season, Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dominated the CFL awards banquet. Collaros captured the CFL's most outstanding player award for a second straight year Thursday night. Bombers Stanley Bryant (lineman), receiver Dalton Schoen (rookie) and Mike O'Shea (coach of the year) were also honoured as the West Division took six-of-seven major individual trophies. And Collaros wasted no time crediting his teammates. "This is an amazing accolade," Collaros said. "

  • Devils extend win streak to 10 with victory over Canadiens

    MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens. Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves. BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 4, OT COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give Columbus a vic

  • Jets' Wilson showing resiliency, moxie with Pats up again

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was ticked off three weeks ago after his worst game of the season. The New York Jets' second-year quarterback was intercepted three times in a 22-17 loss to New England, with Bill Belichick's Patriots giving him fits all day. Wilson was angry at himself for his mistakes, and it showed in some of his short postgame answers. All eyes were on Wilson during the week leading up to the Jets' next game, with many fans and reporters critical of last year's No. 2 pic

  • O'Reilly, Kyrou help Blues beat Blackhawks 5-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Calle Rosen, Tyler Pitlick and Ivan Barbashev also scored as St. Louis closed out a perfect three-game trip. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves. The win streak for the Blues (7-8-0) comes in the wake of an ugly eight-game slide, when they were outscored 38-12. Andreas Athanasiou scored twice for Chicago, and Arvid

  • Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1

    EDMONTON — Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night. Moore recorded his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1. “It’s kind of funny because I didn’t feel I had my best tonight,” Moore said. “It was just one of those games where the puck finds you. It feels amazing, though. It is just funny because it felt like I was fighting the puck a little bit out there.” Kings head coach Todd McLellan was thrilled to see the 27-year-old get rew

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell wins keirin gold in photo finish at UCI Track Champions League

    A week after she claimed silver in the opening round of the UCI Track Champions League season, Canadian Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell returned to the top step of the podium on Saturday. In the women's keirin final, Mitchell edged Colombia's Martha Bayona by 0.001 seconds to win gold after a photo finish in Berlin, Germany. The Sherwood Park., Alta., native finished runner-up to Bayona in the first round of the Champions League season in Mallorca, Spain. "Every race I'm learning and it's great