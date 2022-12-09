England World Cup 2022 fixtures: Kick-off times and route to the final

Mike McGrath
·6 min read
Harry Maguire - England World Cup 2022 fixtures: Kick-off times and route to the final - Abbie Parr/AP Photo
Harry Maguire has insisted anything short of winning the World Cup will be a failure after a major shift in mentality within the England squad.

Maguire was part of the team who reached the semi-finals four years ago, followed by the final of the European Championship, but has seen a change in the mindset of Gareth Southgate’s players, who believe they must win in Qatar.

“That’s the one thing I’d say that’s a lot different from the 2018 squad to this squad, we really believe it is possible,” Maguire said. “I played in 2018 and we got to the semi-final and I think a lot of the lads were happy. You knew that whatever happened in that semi-final you’d go home and be classed as a hero. I think now there’s a belief we’ve got to win this tournament.

“It is a good change in the mentality. Of course, we know how tough it is going to be. I think there are probably five or six teams with the same belief. But in 2018, we probably weren’t one of those. Now we’re one of them.”

Southgate has kept faith with Maguire throughout his turbulent year at Manchester United, where he has lost his place. The player has appeared much more relaxed in the Three Lions shirt during this tournament and has performed at a high level despite a lack of game time at United.

“At Man United I’m under a lot more scrutiny. Everything I do gets analysed. Every pass I make gets analysed,” he said. “Every goal we concede is a defender’s fault and if you’re playing week in, week out as I did for years, the last year hasn’t been good enough. No one came out of the season with plaudits, so it was the general team last season, but this one has been much better.

“The trust that the [England] manager has shown in me, pretty much every game I’ve been available for I’ve played for him and I feel like I’ve never let him down. He’s been brilliant, he’s given me confidence to go out and play and express myself and play to my attributes.”

England's World Cup schedule

Round of 16

England 3 Senegal 0

Quarter-finals

England's quarter-final is at 7pm on Saturday, December 10. They play France, who beat Poland in the second round.

There are two quarter-finals on the day before, at 3pm and 7pm, and another at 3pm on the Saturday.

Semi-finals

If England reach the semi-finals, they could meet either Morocco or Portugal. The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday December 13 and Wednesday December 14. England would be playing on the latter date.

Final

The World Cup final will take place on Sunday December 18 at 3pm (GMT) at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. If England are in the final, they could be pitted against Argentina or Brazil.

Group B results

England 6 Iran 2: November 21
USA 1 Wales 1: November 21
Wales 0 Iran 2: November 25
England 0 USA 0: November 25
Iran 0 USA 1: November 29
Wales 0 England 3: November 29

Who is in the England squad?

Southgate named a 26-man squad for the tournament, including call-ups for James Maddison and Conor Gallagher.

Among the goalkeepers, Pickford talks about the “GK Union” at England’s base in Al Wakrah, where Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale have to support the No 1 while also wanting eventually to take his place. The reserves cannot sulk and must be at the right level for meaningful training.

“Me, Popey and Rammers work really well together, we never have a day off,” Pickford said. “Every time we train we train properly, every single day. Then at the end of the day we have finishing drills against the top boys.

“Harry Kane and Rashy [Marcus Rashford] every day in training is going to get the best out of you because they are ruthless and you are doing well to save shots and when you do, it gives you confidence. The level is really high.

“We have three keepers performing really well for their clubs and we come away as one when we come to England. We all want to be No 1 but there is only one shirt to wear. Whoever plays, everyone is always supportive. That works really well and the togetherness we have as a union is really good.”

Could an England player win the Golden Boot?

Very possibly. Marcus Rashford or Bukayo Saka look the most likely candidates, with both on three goals. Kylian Mbappe leads the way with five goals, two ahead of anyone else.

Latest news

By Matt Law

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that he has beefed up security at his Harrogate home during the World Cup.

Raheem Sterling returned to Southgate’s squad and trained with his team-mates on Friday, having flown back to England last Sunday following a robbery at his house in Surrey.

Telegraph Sport revealed that worried England players had reacted to the robbery at Sterling’s house by putting their own home security guards on 24-hour red alert.

And describing how he fully backed Sterling’s decision to leave the England World Cup camp for five days, Southgate said: “I could relate to it because I’ve had to put extra security at home, because pictures of my house have been published through this tournament.

“My wife was concerned about that. None of that is helpful. These are the sorts of spin-offs you have when you are involved with England. So I could totally understand where Raheem was in terms of feeling the need to look after his family at that time.”

Sterling’s return to England eliminated any chance of him earning a recall to Southgate’s starting team in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against France, but the 28-year-old received the full support of his manager and team-mates.

Raheem Sterling - England World Cup 2022 fixtures: Kick-off times and route to the final - Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
“You know as a manager that if a player is not in the right space to play in the game and needs that time,” said Southgate. “I had it with (Fabian) Delph in Russia, in different circumstances, because his wife was giving birth.

“You know that you want them really around for the game, but if they have got other things going on in their life that are difficult to be dealing with in that moment, I think any modern workplace has got to understand those things.

“The reason given (by Sterling) was because there was property taken from his house. His partner was certainly concerned with what had gone on. He felt the need to be with his family. I can understand that. If your home has been intruded, that’s a feeling that is very difficult to have.”

Southgate responded to a report claiming that Ben White had left the England squad following an alleged bust-up with his assistant Steve Holland by saying: “I think by commenting on the story I could be giving it any form of credibility, really. We explained why Ben left the camp and I think it's important that that is respected, really.”

The Football Association had said that White left the England squad for “personal reasons.”

