England won’t risk James Anderson and Ollie Robinson for Ireland Test as Ashes looms

Ollie Robinson is carrying an ankle knock (Getty Images)

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson will sit out England’s Test against Ireland this week in the hope of being fit for next month’s Ashes opener, head coach Brendon McCullum has confirmed.

Anderson suffered a groin strain playing for Lancashire earlier this month, while Robinson picked up an ankle problem in County Championship action for Sussex.

Both players underwent scans, with Anderson’s injury found to be minor and Robinson’s ankle showing no lasting damage, and the pair joined up with the England squad at Lord’s on Monday, three days out from the start of the Ireland Test.

The match is England’s only warm-up ahead of the Ashes, but neither Anderson nor Robinson will feature, with all focus instead on ensuring they are ready to roll against Australia at Edgbaston on June 16.

“For the first Ashes Test, I think they should be fit,” McCullum said. “They won't be fit for this one against Ireland. We'll just have to monitor it over this next sort of while, but we've got some great options right throughout the squad.

“When I first took over this job, people said there wasn't much depth in English cricket and I disagree with that completely. I think there is an immense amount of depth and we've got plenty of good options throughout the squad.”

In the absence of the frontline pair, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts and Chris Woakes look likely to make up England’s seam attack.

Uncapped Worcestershire bowler Josh Tongue is also in the squad and available for selection having been called up as cover last week, as is Mark Wood, but England are determined to manage his workload ahead of the Ashes, with other 90mph options Jofra Archer and Olly Stone both sidelined and a decision on whether he plays will be delayed until later this week.

McCullum was also unsure as to whether captain Ben Stokes would be fit to bowl against Ireland. The captain struggled with a long-standing knee problem during England’s tour of New Zealand earlier this year, and while a lack of playing time at the IPL has given him chance to rest his ability to bowl in India was restricted by a toe injury.

Stokes’s bowling is key to England’s ability to balance their side, but McCullum insisted they will find a way to get by even if the all-rounder is forced to play as a specialist batter.

“I don't know,” McCullum said, when asked whether Stokes would be able to fulfil his usual role as the fourth seam option. “You'll have to ask Stokesy.

“He's progressing well, too. He looks really fit as well, looks in great order and has a big smile on his face. He is delighted to be back around the group and as our leader, having that sort of energy he brings is fantastic so again we'll monitor that and see what happens.”

When pressed on whether Stokes would be ready to bowl in the Ashes, McCullum added: “I think he'll bowl at some stage throughout the summer, yeah no doubt.

“I think what he was able to achieve throughout the summer and the winter away, the way he managed all the bowlers and when he was able to play a role with the ball, he was very effective, but again we have a really nice balance to our side. He is a world class all-rounder and if he is able to bowl, fantastic. If not, we'll find a way.”