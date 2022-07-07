England Women's Win First Euro Tournament Game Against Austria

The UEFA England Women's Euro tournament kicked off at Manchester's Old Trafford grounds on July 6, with the first game played against Austria.

The match resulted in a triumphant win for England's Lionesses and saw forward player Beth Mead scoring the winning goal. "What a night, what an atmosphere! Thank you fans, a good start and lots to build on," Mead wrote on Twitter following the positive result.

Outside of the England national team, Mead plays for Arsenal football club and since her senior career began in 2011, the player has received numerous awards and accolades. In 2015, she was named Vauxhall England Young Player of the Year alongside winning the FA Women's Super League's coveted Golden Boot award. Just one year later, Mead was awarded the PFA Women's Young Player of the Year award, before winning the Vauxhall England award for the second time in 2018.

The UEFA England Women's Euro tournament continues until July 31, with numerous games taking place all over the U.K.