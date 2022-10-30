England vs Australia live: Score and latest updates from the Women's World Cup

eng - Hannah Peters/World Rugby

01:02 AM

24 mins - England 7-0 Australia

Zoe Harrison plays an astute grubber kick forward and the ball trickles out five metres from the Wallaroos’ line. The Red Roses know Australia’s lineout is a weak area of their game and it’s a good call from England’s fly-half. The Wallaroos throw it in straight this time but lose the ball in contact as they ship it out and Heard pounces on it. The Red Roses build some phases and inch towards the line - but Australia hold them up! The Wallaroos leak another penalty and Harrison kicks for touch.

Cokayne throws her arrow in and England set up their trademark driving maul and chug forward. Referee Maggie Cogger-Orr stops the action and penalises Australia for obstruction, so Harrison kicks for touch again. This time Marlie Packer peels off the maul but the Red Roses spill it! Australia have the scrum and are able to clear their lines.



12:55 AM

16 mins - England 7-0 Australia

England’s backs are offside as Australia filter into their half. Lori Cramer, who can certainly launch them long, opts for the posts from a good 35 metres out but lands it nowhere near.

12:52 AM

Zoe Aldcroft sent to the bin

Oh dear. England’s world player of the year has been sent to the bin for a dangerous clean out at a ruck. A rare yellow card for the Red Roses lock and hugely ironic because Australia have been all over the shop with their indiscipline so far in this tournament - they had two hookers red carded in their second pool match.

12:51 AM

12 mins - England 7-0 Australia

Australia win a line-out in England’s 22 but make a mess of it - it’s not straight. They’ll need to tidy up on those areas if they’re going to put any points on the board today.



12:42 AM

Hunter dots down for England's opener

England advance into Australia’s half and win a scrum, which they dominate. Hunter is at the back, teasing the ball forward with good leg control before Infante whips it away. Tatyana Heard makes a few metres but Australia are offside and the Red Roses opt for another scrum, five-metres out, in front of the posts.

It’s inevitable. Infante feeds it in and England do exactly the same again. Hunter controls it steadily on the floor and then launches at the line! The captain scores on her momentous day! It was in the script.

Emily Scarratt converts and it’s a perfect start for England.



12:35 AM

2 mins - England 0 - 0 Australia

We already have the first spilled ball of the match, as Australia lose and England pounce. The pitch is so soaked you can see water splashing up from players’ boots. Will be interesting to see whether we will even see out the match at this rate if the downpour doesn’t stop..

12:32 AM

We're underway!

Sarah Hunter walks out onto the turf first followed by Sarah Bern, who earns her 50th cap today. England are wearing their tracksuit top but Australia decide to brave the rain and emerge in their full kit. Australia get us underway in the pouring rain.



12:24 AM

England have brought the weather

It's very wet here and that's putting it mildly. It's been raining heavily all morning here and we can expect a lot of slips and slides today. The torrential downpour isn't easing as we approach kick-off either. Lots of fans sporting ponchos.

12:00 AM

We salute you, Sarah Hunter

A lovely tribute from former Red Roses prop Rocky Clark, whose all-time record of 137 England caps will be broken by Hunter today.

Thumbs up to @EnglandRugby most capped player running out today. Incredibly proud to have played alongside @sarah_hunter8 and pass the baton over to a phenomenal athlete, teammate and friend. Well done old girl. Soak up every second. You deserve this 🌹 pic.twitter.com/uxE6o233n1 — Rocky Clark MBE (@RockyClark_1) October 29, 2022

11:57 PM

Let's take a look at England's team

15. H Rowland, 14. L Thompson, 13. E Scarratt, 12. T Heard, 11 A Dow; 10. Z Harrison, 9. L Infante; 1. V Cornborough, 2. A Cokayne, 3. S Bern, 4. Z Aldcroft, 5. A Ward, 6. A Matthews, 7. M Packer, 8. S Hunter

Replacements: 16. L Davies, 17. H Botterman, 18. M Muir, 19. R Galligan, 20. P Cleall, 21. L Packer, 22. H Aitchison, 23. E Kildunne.



11:50 PM

Sarah Hunter becomes England's most capped rugby player

A very good morning to you from a very wet Waitakere Stadium in Auckland. Sarah Hunter will make history as the most capped England rugby player of all time when she leads the Red Roses in their World Cup quarter-final against Australia today - and you can follow our live coverage of the game here.



Hunter, who has been a figurehead for women’s rugby for 15 years and is widely regarded one of the greatest forwards to have played the game, will earn her 138th cap against the Wallaroos, setting a new world record for the most number of Test appearances by a female player.



After being rested during the Red Roses’ landslide victory over South Africa last week, the 37-year-old will surpass Rocky Clark’s all-time caps record of 137 caps after being named in her preferred No.8 role for the knockout meeting.



"To earn 138 caps for your country is a remarkable achievement and deserves to be celebrated,” said Simon Middleton, the England head coach. “The way she conducts herself in everything she does both on and off the field is admirable. Her people skills, ability to lead and communicate with people from all walks of life makes her stand out.



“She takes pride in everything she does and does it to the best of her ability. I think as a sports person the one thing you hope you can do when you look back is to be able to say to yourself ‘I couldn’t have given more, I’ve been the best I could be’ - Sarah is one of the very few who will be able to unequivocally do that - she is a unique person and captain.”



Hunter, who was named the world player of the year in 2016, will lead a vastly changed England outfit against Australia, a team ranked sixth in the world who are known for their fast and physical play.



After impressing against the Springboks on her World Cup debut, Tatyana Heard has retained her place at inside centre with Rowland given a rare chance to shine at full-back in a sign that Middleton is anticipating a different challenge against the Wallaroos.



“England against Australia is always a huge occasion in any sport and we are looking forward to playing against a team we don’t face very often,” he said. “Excitement has certainly built this week ahead of what is a massive game. We know the importance of a fast start on Sunday. Australia have had some very fast starts in their pool games so it is important we better their effort and set the tempo and physicality levels.”