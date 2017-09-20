England women's team coach fired over misconduct in past job

LONDON (AP) -- England women's team coach Mark Sampson has been fired over ''inappropriate and unacceptable behavior'' involving players in a previous job.

The English Football Association says it was only made aware last week of the full report into Sampson's conduct as a club coach at Bristol Academy in the Women's Super League, despite the allegations first surfacing in 2014.

Sampson left Bristol in 2013 to take charge of England, which finished third at the 2015 Women's World Cup.

The FA says it believes there is ''clear evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable behavior by a coach.''

The details weren't disclosed.

FA CEO Martin Glenn says ''during his time at Bristol, Marc had overstepped the professional boundaries between player and coach.''

FA chairman Greg Clarke added ''we know coaches are in a potential position of power and that position mustn't be abused.''