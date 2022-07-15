England Women's Euro 2022 squad: the final 23-player line-up, fixtures and more

england euro 2022 Sarina Wiegman tests positive for Covid ahead of England v Northern Ireland and could miss Euros quarter-final - John Walton/PA

England’s chances of winning the European Championships have been rocked by the news manager Sarina Wiegman will almost certainly miss next week’s quarter final after testing positive for Covid.

Telegraph Sport understands Wiegman is suffering with nasty-flu like symptoms and the FA has already privately accepted it is already almost certain she will not be able to be in the dugout when they play their first knockout game on Wednesday night.

It is a huge blow for the team and there is a fear the virus could have spread within the camp, with players, coaches and support staff all coming into contact with Wiegman in the last 48 hours.

A full round of testing was carried out by the FA at England’s team hotel and there will be daily tests over the weekend too. The shift in approach illustrates how concerned people are about it spreading.

Uefa guidelines, which have been followed up to this point by England, only require people to be tested if they show symptoms, but the stakes are too high for that to remain the case.

The weekend will be crucial and sources within the camp insist all they can do is wait and see how many more infections are picked up.

Wiegman was not on the touchline when England took on Northern Ireland on Friday night, although that was of little consequence given they have already won the group.

Instead, it is the impact it will have on preparations for the quarter final match next Wednesday that will alarm supporters, as well as the FA.

England will play either Spain or Denmark in their first knockout match of the tournament in five days. Wiegman would have to test negative on the morning of the match to be on the touchline and in the dressing room. That seems unlikely, with some infections taking more than a week to clear up, but it is now a race against time.

Wiegman has not lost a game since replacing Phil Neville as England manager last year and her impact on the squad has been huge, both tactically and mentally. Her calm presence on a matchday has also been a huge part of the Lionesses’ success. It is understood Wiegman tested positive on Friday morning, so she has five days to recover before the quarter-final but will not be able to oversee any training before then.

A FA statement read: “England head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid and will undertake a period of recovery at the squad’s base camp. Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead the team for tonight’s fixture against Northern Ireland.

“Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible.”

Wednesday, July 6

Monday, July 11

Friday, July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England, 8pm, St Mary's, BBC One

Wednesday, July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B, 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday, July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A, 8pm, Brentford Community Stadium

Tuesday, July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3, 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4, 8pm, Stadium MK

Sunday, July 31