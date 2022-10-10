England Women XI vs Czech Republic: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Lionesses

England midfielder Georgia Stanway is a doubt for the Lionesses’ game with the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Stanway is still recovering from the win over the USA on Friday night and may not be ready in time for the game in Brighton.

That could allow Manchester United captain Katie Zelem to start, with the midfielder keen to make her mark after missing out on the Euros squad.

“About the fitness of the team, almost everyone is fit,” said England head coach Sarina Wiegman on Monday morning. “The one question mark is Georgia Stanway, so we will assess her.

“Everyone else is fit to play. We will do some rotations, but don’t expect 11 other players on the pitch. She (Stanway) is okay, but actually still recovering from the game on Friday. She needs a little more time.”

Wiegman could opt to rotate her goalkeepers on Tuesday night against the Czechs, with Ellie Roebuck pushing to come in for Mary Earps.

Lauren Hemp could also be rested, meaning young striker Ebony Salmon may win only her second cap. Ella Toone is another who could come into the side as the No10 in place of Chelsea’s Fran Kirby.

Predicted England Women XI (4-2-3-1): Roebuck; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly; Walsh, Zelem; Mead, Toone, Kelly; Salmon.