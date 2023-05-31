England Women’s World Cup squad LIVE: Sarina Wiegman to announce 23-player Lionesses group

England Women’s Women’s World Cup 2023 squad for Australian and New Zealand will be confirmed this afternoon by Sarina Wiegman.

The Lionesses will hope to win the World Cup for the first time, adding to their European crown from last summer.

Injuries have hit the Lionesses hard already though, with Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby out, while Beth Mead, the winner of the Golden Boot at last summer’s Euros, is also a major doubt.

Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze are also facing fitness battles and Wiegman will be speaking to the media from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham to explain her decisions and thoughts ahead of this summer.

England Women’s World Cup squad announcement

10:00 , Jack Rathborn

This time last year, Sarina Wiegman’s plans were in place ahead of the Euros. The Lionesses manager had settled upon a core of players during her first season in charge and her squad announcement for the tournament featured few surprises. Once the Euros began, Wiegman was able to name the same starting line-up for all six matches, as England won their first major international tournament in 56 years at Wembley.

How the Lionesses could do with the same stability ahead of the World Cup. A year later, Wiegman will take England into a second major international tournament as one of the favourites, but with injuries and fitness concerns disrupting their preparations and forcing a rethink in some key areas of the team.

Now the domestic club season is over, Wiegman will name her 23-player squad for the World Cup today, with England’s opening game of the tournament against Haiti in Brisbane less than eight weeks away.

Here are some of the biggest questions Wiegman has to answer as the England manager names her squad for Australia and New Zealand.

09:51 , Jack Rathborn

England manager Sarina Wiegman is set to name her squad for this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where the Lionesses will look to add to their Euros triumph with the game’s biggest prize.

Wiegman’s side will be among the favourites as England aim to win the World Cup for the first time, but the Lionesses have been rocked by the news that captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the tournament after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament.

Suddenly, the England manager could be without a core of players who started for the Lionesses at the Euros last summer, which puts pressure on having the right depth throughout the squad.

And with Wiegman naming her squad today following the end of the domestic season, time has run out for players on the fringes of Weigman’s plans to stake their claim.

So ahead of the World Cup, who’s on the plane to Australia and New Zealand, and who’s hasn’t done enough to make the squad?

