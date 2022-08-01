England Women win Euro 2022: The best fan reactions and memes

(PA)

England Women have won the nation’s first international football tournament since 1966 after beating Germany at Wembley in the Euro 2022 final.

Substitute Ella Toone opened the scoring in the second half, latching on to a smart through ball from the imperious Keira Walsh before lifting a stunning chip over the onrushing goalkeeper.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal in extra time to send most of the 87,000 people packed into Wembley - the biggest-ever attendance for a Euros final in England - into delirium.

Here are the best tweets, memes and reactions to the historic win.

Many were blown away by striker Chloe Kelly’s celebration:

Chloe Kelly whipping off her top and running around in her sports bra after scoring the winner will live rent free in my head forever 🙌🔥 #Lionesses #ENG #Euro2022final pic.twitter.com/5WLKGRsAK9 — Sabrina Barr (@fabsab5) August 1, 2022

This image of a woman shirtless in a sports bra - hugely significant. This is a woman’s body - not for sex or show - just for the sheer joy of what she can do and the power and skill she has. Wonderful. #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/Bjrpozf6kj — Lucy Ward 🇺🇦 (@lucymirandaward) July 31, 2022

Harry Kane was also quick to pay tribute to the incredible win.

Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing @Lionesses!! @ellatoone99 take a bow for that finish too 👌 — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 31, 2022

Some also picked up on the close friendship shared by Ella Toone and Alessia Russo.

Others shared the jubilation of their daughters, who all celebrated the historic win.

Last night was amazing supporting the @Lionesses in 🇬🇷. The never give up attitude from the team with @ellatoone99 and @alessiarusso7 being true game changers. Such massive inspiration to my girl and many others working hard to follow in their footsteps 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/PUHpZQQwIY — Laura P (@laurapracy) August 1, 2022

My daughter started playing football 4 years ago. Boys at school refused to play with her, boots in shops were labelled ‘boys’ and there was hardly any coverage of the women’s game. On Sunday I’ll take her to Wembley to watch the @Lionesses . It means so much! @HerGameToo pic.twitter.com/NZaOifzkur — Darren Vowles (@darrenvowles) July 26, 2022

Celebration at the final whistle! She believed all along! 🏆 Thank you @alessiarusso7 @ellatoone99 pic.twitter.com/4sqq9Qq3uF — Gemma Blakesley (@gemma_blakesley) August 1, 2022

Even Larry the cat got in on the action.

The @Lionesses are already winners but today they compete for a trophy as a reward for their efforts. I couldn’t be prouder to support them x #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/SVMNtAWeOf — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 31, 2022

And of course, there were some brilliant jokes.

Seeing men copying and pasting this tweet, without crediting the woman who originally posted it, is a particular level of sexist bullshit we can all do without tonight. #Lionesses https://t.co/ufx02d51V3 — Zoe Margolis (@girlonetrack) July 31, 2022

While some pointed out the discrepancies in the coverage.

Every single byline on the front of the British press today, on the @Lionesses magnificent victory is…… a man. pic.twitter.com/BCBGaretLz — David Yelland (@davidyelland) August 1, 2022

And some commented on the post-match interviews.

So clear they haven’t had the same level of media training drummed into them as the mens’ team, those post match interviews were legendary. 👌🏾 #Lionesses — michelle gayle (@michellegayle1) July 31, 2022

More than anything, people were simply overjoyed...

C H A M P I O N S !! 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/PYH6LQtvN8 — Fran Kirby (@frankirby) July 31, 2022