England Women vs USA live: Score and latest updates from the Rugby Internationals

England Women host USA at Sandy Park, kick off 3pm (BST)

Latest score: England Women 0 USA Women 0

02:53 PM

Final touches

This is the start of a busy few months for Simon Middleton. Two warm-up matches this month ahead of travelling to New Zealand for the World Cup.

England's head coach will be hoping for an accurate start to the autumn from his all-conquering Red Roses.

02:45 PM

Tatyana Heard back in the frame after three years

By Fiona Thomas, at Sandy Park

One of those ‘50-50’ calls Middleton was alluding to is at inside centre - a position where England are saturated with possibilities. Amber Reed, Holly Aitchison and Helena Rowland have all played in the position over the past year - but today it’s Tatyana Heard who has a chance to shine.

Heard isn’t a well-known name on the Red Roses team sheet and that’s because she’s spent most of her time as an England sevens player. Her career has also been cruelly blighted by injury. She tore her ACL as a 17-year-old just as she earned a place in England under-20’s programme, before sustaining a second major knee injury in the summer of 2019. But since leaving the sevens programme and focusing on the XVs game she has continually impressed.

Here’s what Middleton had to say on her Gloucester-Hartpury ball-wrecker earlier this week:

"Tats gives us a bit of a different dimension. "She's come back in brilliant form. She gives us great go-forward, direct running and she's a great stopper in defence. Sometimes in sport, opportunities are limited and, with just the two matches before the tournament in New Zealand, this is one of those occasions."

02:38 PM

Crunch time for the Red Roses

By Fiona Thomas, at Sandy Park

After a two-month training block, this will almost certainly be the last time for some England players to put their hand up for a plane ticket to New Zealand. Head coach Simon Middleton has the unenviable task of whittling his 39-player training squad down to 32 for the tournament, which kicks off on October 8 at Auckland's Eden Park.

England are the best team in the world right now and are laden with talent in practically every position. But the brutal reality is that seven unlucky players (who let’s face it could walk into any World Cup squad) are going to miss out.

Middleton has made it clear he intends to make his final decision only after his side’s second World Cup warm-up game against Wales on September 14 at Ashton Gate, but there’s no doubt he’ll have a clearer idea after today’s game. Here’s what the Red Roses head coach had to say earlier in the week:

“It’s a little bit of a discovery game in terms of some final choices. We’ve seen an awful lot of players in training and we just want to see them in a game situation now. We’ve been training for eight weeks and they’re absolutely desperate to play. There’s a few combinations we want to look at, there’s a few individuals we want to look at and off the back of this, we’re probably going to make some 50-50 calls on the squad.”

02:21 PM

Here’s how the teams line up this afternoon

England starting XV: Kildunne, Breach, Scarratt, Heard, MacDonald, Harrison, Hunt, Botterman, Cokayne, Cleall, Galligan, O’Donnell, Aldcroft, Kabeya, Cleall

Replacements: Powell, Muir, Brown, Talling, Fleetwood, Infante, Rowland, Aitchison

USA starting XV: Kelter, Detiveaux, Haungatau, Howard, Clapp, Cantorna, Ortiz, Rogers, Kitlinski, James, Taufoou, Sommer, Johnson, Perris-Redding, Zackary

Replacements: Benson, Jacoby, Ashenbrucker, Cairns, Waters, Foster, Bizer

02:02 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Exeter’s Sandy Park for live coverage of England Women’s clash with the USA.

Head coach Simon Middleton will be looking to use this fixture to step up his side’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup in New Zealand and as such names a strong starting 15 this afternoon.

Ever-present captain Emily Scarrat, who earned her 100th cap in April, is in the No 13 jersey and starts alongside Tatyana Heard, who returns to international action for the first time since February 2019.

Elsewhere, Cath O'Donnell returns from injury to take her place in the second row alongside Rosie Galligan and Claudia MacDonald make her first appearance at Sandy Park since joining Exeter Chiefs this summer.

The Red Roses are heavily favoured to maintain their sequence of consecutive wins, which now stands at an astounding 23. You have to go back to March 2018 for their last international defeat and back even further, to November 2016, for the tie last time they lost on home soil.

That record alone makes the USA’s task look a daunting one but to make matters worse they run out at Sandy Park today in the shadow of the 89-0 drubbing to which they were subjected by England last November.

While their recent 21-17 win against Scotland is proof of progress, Rob Cain’s side will have to reach untold heights if they are to challenge what is undoubtedly one of the most dominant outfits currently operating anywhere in professional sports.

With only this fixture and a clash with Wales later this month left before the World Cup, England will be looking to make sure they are razor sharp as they home in on regaining the trophy they lost in 2017, when beaten agonisingly in the final by New Zealand.

Kick off - 3pm.