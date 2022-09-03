England Women vs USA live: Score and latest updates from the Rugby Internationals

Tom Ward
·5 min read
Emily Scarratt ahead of England vs USA at Sandy Park -&nbsp;England Women vs USA live: Score and latest updates from the Rugby Internationals - GETTY
Emily Scarratt ahead of England vs USA at Sandy Park - England Women vs USA live: Score and latest updates from the Rugby Internationals - GETTY

  • England Women host USA at Sandy Park, kick off 3pm (BST)

  • Latest score: England Women 0 USA Women 0

02:53 PM

Final touches

This is the start of a busy few months for Simon Middleton. Two warm-up matches this month ahead of travelling to New Zealand for the World Cup.

Simon Middleton looks on prior to kick off in the Women's International rugby match between England Red Roses and United States -&nbsp;England Women vs USA live: Score and latest updates from the Rugby Internationals - GETTY
Simon Middleton looks on prior to kick off in the Women's International rugby match between England Red Roses and United States - England Women vs USA live: Score and latest updates from the Rugby Internationals - GETTY

England's head coach will be hoping for an accurate start to the autumn from his all-conquering Red Roses.

02:45 PM

Tatyana Heard back in the frame after three years

By Fiona Thomas, at Sandy Park

One of those ‘50-50’ calls Middleton was alluding to is at inside centre - a position where England are saturated with possibilities. Amber Reed, Holly Aitchison and Helena Rowland have all played in the position over the past year - but today it’s Tatyana Heard who has a chance to shine.

Heard isn’t a well-known name on the Red Roses team sheet and that’s because she’s spent most of her time as an England sevens player. Her career has also been cruelly blighted by injury. She tore her ACL as a 17-year-old just as she earned a place in England under-20’s programme, before sustaining a second major knee injury in the summer of 2019. But since leaving the sevens programme and focusing on the XVs game she has continually impressed.

Here’s what Middleton had to say on her Gloucester-Hartpury ball-wrecker earlier this week:

"Tats gives us a bit of a different dimension. "She's come back in brilliant form. She gives us great go-forward, direct running and she's a great stopper in defence. Sometimes in sport, opportunities are limited and, with just the two matches before the tournament in New Zealand, this is one of those occasions."

02:38 PM

Crunch time for the Red Roses

By Fiona Thomas, at Sandy Park

After a two-month training block, this will almost certainly be the last time for some England players to put their hand up for a plane ticket to New Zealand. Head coach Simon Middleton has the unenviable task of whittling his 39-player training squad down to 32 for the tournament, which kicks off on October 8 at Auckland's Eden Park.

England are the best team in the world right now and are laden with talent in practically every position. But the brutal reality is that seven unlucky players (who let’s face it could walk into any World Cup squad) are going to miss out.

Middleton has made it clear he intends to make his final decision only after his side’s second World Cup warm-up game against Wales on September 14 at Ashton Gate, but there’s no doubt he’ll have a clearer idea after today’s game. Here’s what the Red Roses head coach had to say earlier in the week:

“It’s a little bit of a discovery game in terms of some final choices. We’ve seen an awful lot of players in training and we just want to see them in a game situation now. We’ve been training for eight weeks and they’re absolutely desperate to play. There’s a few combinations we want to look at, there’s a few individuals we want to look at and off the back of this, we’re probably going to make some 50-50 calls on the squad.”

02:21 PM

Here’s how the teams line up this afternoon

England starting XV: Kildunne, Breach, Scarratt, Heard, MacDonald, Harrison, Hunt, Botterman, Cokayne, Cleall, Galligan, O’Donnell, Aldcroft, Kabeya, Cleall

Replacements: Powell, Muir, Brown, Talling, Fleetwood, Infante, Rowland, Aitchison

USA starting XV: Kelter, Detiveaux, Haungatau, Howard, Clapp, Cantorna, Ortiz, Rogers, Kitlinski, James, Taufoou, Sommer, Johnson, Perris-Redding, Zackary
Replacements: Benson, Jacoby, Ashenbrucker, Cairns, Waters, Foster, Bizer

02:02 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Exeter’s Sandy Park for live coverage of England Women’s clash with the USA.

Head coach Simon Middleton will be looking to use this fixture to step up his side’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup in New Zealand and as such names a strong starting 15 this afternoon.

Ever-present captain Emily Scarrat, who earned her 100th cap in April, is in the No 13 jersey and starts alongside Tatyana Heard, who returns to international action for the first time since February 2019.

Elsewhere, Cath O'Donnell returns from injury to take her place in the second row alongside Rosie Galligan and Claudia MacDonald make her first appearance at Sandy Park since joining Exeter Chiefs this summer.

The Red Roses are heavily favoured to maintain their sequence of consecutive wins, which now stands at an astounding 23. You have to go back to March 2018 for their last international defeat and back even further, to November 2016, for the tie last time they lost on home soil.

That record alone makes the USA’s task look a daunting one but to make matters worse they  run out at Sandy Park today in the shadow of the 89-0 drubbing to which they were subjected by England last November.

While their recent 21-17 win against Scotland is proof of progress, Rob Cain’s side will have to reach untold heights if they are to challenge what is undoubtedly one of the most dominant outfits currently operating anywhere in professional sports.

With only this fixture and a clash with Wales later this month left before the World Cup, England will be looking to make sure they are razor sharp as they home in on regaining the trophy they lost in 2017, when beaten agonisingly in the final by New Zealand.

Kick off - 3pm.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • After whirlwind bye week, Alouettes look to kickstart home stint against Redblacks

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes' bye week was anything but peaceful. The Alouettes (4-6) were destined for a positive break following a 29-28 thriller win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since then, fullback Christophe Normand was arrested by provincial police for alleged child luring. The Alouettes suspended Normand, then released him on Aug. 30. Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations and resigned from his CFL board of governors role.

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games