England Women vs Portugal LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

England Women vs Portugal LIVE!

The Lionesses will today complete their preparations for the World Cup with their final friendly before flying out to Australia for the tournament. Sarina Weigman insists her first line-up Down Under remains undecided so this is the final chance to impress and possibly earn a starting berth.

For the first time under Wiegman, the Lionesses come into the game off the back of a defeat after Australia ended their 30-game unbeaten run in April. It's less than three weeks to go until the tournament begins, so England will want to quickly banish memories of that defeat.

Portugal will be no pushovers as they finalise their own World Cup plans but will need to be on the top of their game to consign the Lionesses to back-to-back losses. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith at Stadium:MK.

England Women vs Portugal latest news

Kick-off: 3.15pm, Stadium MK

How to watch: ITV and ITV X

England team news: Daly gets nod up top

Prediction: Routine win for Lionesses

15:37 , Matt Verri

18 mins: England continue to press, but Portugal are keeping them at bay.

Ball comes to Toone, in space 25 yards out so she drives forward with it. Goes for goal from just outside the box, drags it well wide of the far post.

Dom Smith at Stadium MK

15:36 , Matt Verri

England’s World Cup opener on July 22 is against Haiti in Brisbane.

Today’s opponents Portugal thrashed the Haitians 5-0 in a friendly in Lisbon back in November.

15:35 , Matt Verri

16 mins: James again the one to make things happening, fires the ball across the face of goal.

Daly throws herself at it, six yards out but she can’t quite catch up with it. Hemp then unable to keep the attack going at the back post.

15:31 , Matt Verri

12 mins: James has looked really sharp when she’s got on the ball, already causing Portugal plenty of problems.

Hemp does just that on the opposite flank, brought down as she cut inside. Advantage played, Toone clips a cross in but it’s booted away to safety.

15:28 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Toone drips Pinto out wide, free-kick for Portugal. Wiegman less than impressed.

Not a great delivery in, bobbles around though and eventually goes out of play. Goal-kick given, but that looked like it hit Greenwood’s arm. Officials not interested.

Dom Smith at Stadium MK

15:27 , Matt Verri

That was a stunning save from Ines Pereira to claw away Rachel Daly’s header after Lauren Hemp had crossed into the box.

England so nearly ahead inside six minutes.

15:26 , Matt Verri

7 mins: James feeds the ball wide to Bronze, who has plenty of space out on the right.

Cut back to Stanway, she tries to chop inside in the box but there door is slammed shut. England starting to build the pressure.

15:24 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Good save!

England very nearly take the lead. Worked well down the lead, ball into the box from Hemp and Daly is completely free. She doesn’t make great connection with the header, allowing Pereira to just about get time in time to keep it out.

Less than a minute later, another ball whipped in and this time Daly’s header is saved more comfortably.

15:21 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Confident start from Portugal on the ball, looking to build up from the back and England are happy enough to let them have it in defence.

The Lionesses win it back, only for Walsh to pass it straight out of play. Not what we’ve come to expect.

KICK-OFF!

15:18 , Matt Verri

We are up and running in this pre-World Cup friendly!

Dom Smith at Stadium MK

15:14 , Matt Verri

There’s a tribute on the pitch for ex-Lionesses Carly Telford and Izzy Christiansen, who recently retired as players.

Goalkeeper Telford won 27 England caps, while midfielder Christiansen played 31 times for her country.

Here we go!

15:10 , Matt Verri

Players are out onto the pitch, plenty of smiles and relaxed faces.

Reminder that England were beaten in their last match, earlier in the year. That was their first defeat under Sarina Wiegman... surely it won’t be two in a row.

Dom Smith at Stadium MK

15:02 , Matt Verri

Beth Mead on the pitch here pre-match. “We loved every second of the Euros. We love what we do”, she says.

She will be sorely missed this summer, that’s for sure.

14:57 , Alex Young

Final preparations being done as ITV answer Dom’s questions regarding the defence. They have Alex Greenwood at left back, which leaves centre back pairing of Esme Morgan and Jess Carter.

An interesting call from the boss.

14:49 , Alex Young

Filling up nicely. Just under half an hour until kick-off.

The first of July means the first day of the new season.



📍Stadium:MK for #Lionesses v Portugal in England's final pre-World Cup friendly on home soil. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/j9fIIzxXGN — Dom Smith (@MrDomSmith) July 1, 2023

14:45 , Alex Young

Ian Wright is back on Lionesses duty today and has some kind words on Beth England.

“I think [Beth England] has got to take a lot of credit for making that move to Tottenham,” he said on ITV.

“She's staving off relegation, with all due respect to her, and has a different mindset.”

He added: “I’d put Maya Le Tissier as one of the players of the season so for her to not make [the lineup] is really disappointing for her.”

Dom Smith at Stadium MK

14:39 , Alex Young

It’ll be interesting to see who partners Esme Morgan in England’s centre-back pairing today. Sarina Wiegman says Millie Bright is England’s official captain for the tournament but she remains sidelined for the moment.

Can Morgan nail down that second space? And who plays alongside her today… Alex Greenwood or Jess Carter? Lots of questions to be answered…

‘This could be the World Cup XI'

14:36 , Alex Young

Ellen White believes England’s line-up today could be the same picked to face Haiti in their World Cup opener.

“I think the numbers of the selection of the shirts is a big indication to me of the numbers that will be given going into the World Cup,” she told 5Live.

“I think this could potentially be the starting XI. People need to get minutes but I think this could be the starting XI for England.”

14:20 , Alex Young

Georgia Stanway earns her 50th cap in Milton Keynes and Wiegman has given Rachel Daly the nod up front with Alessia Russo on the bench.

Mark Earps is captain.

Jordan Nobbs and Millie Bright are both in the England squad but will miss this game through injury while Fran Kirby, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Jess Park are all unavailable for the summer.

14:16 , Alex Young

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Morgan, Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Daly, Hemp.

Subs: Hampton, Roebuck, Charles, Wubben-Moy, Coombs, Kelly, England, Zelem, Robinson, Russo, Le Tissier, Staniforth

England XI

14:12 , Alex Young

Here it is!

14:05 , Alex Young

The fans are beginning to arrive. Team news is imminent.

Wiegman on schedule

13:51 , Alex Young

This is technically not England’s final test before the World Cup as they will face Canada in a behind-closed-doors friendly on July 14, but this is the final public one.

"You want to get your schedule right and this is the right schedule," said Wiegman on Friday.

"It means we can only have two games before we go into the World Cup and also travelling to the other side of the world which takes two days.

"Of course you want to play more games. You plan ahead and this was the best possible preparation we can have."

13:45 , Alex Young

The stage is set, as they say.

Prediction

13:27 , Alex Young

England’s long unbeaten run under Wiegman came to an end in April with defeat to Australia, but the Lionesses will be confident of getting back to winning ways here.

Portugal can be expected to sit back and try and make things difficult, as they will likely have to do against the USA and the Netherlands in this summer’s World Cup.

England though should have enough to break them down and give the home fans something to cheer in the final match before the flight Down Under.

England to win, 3-0.

Portugal team news

13:14 , Alex Young

Portugal boast plenty of experience and manager Francisco Neto has a fully fit squad for the final run out ahead of the World Cup.

England team news

13:00 , Alex Young

Jordan Nobbs and Millie Bright are both in the England squad but will miss this game through injury while Fran Kirby, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Jess Park are all unvailable for the summer.

Georgia Stanway is expected to earn her 50th cap in Milton Keynes and Wiegman will have to decide who to start in front of the Bayern Munich midfielder.

Rachel Daly and Alessia Russo are competing for the striker’s spot with Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp and Lauren James the prime candidates on the wing.

How to watch

12:55 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air TV in the UK on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 2.30pm BST ahead of a 3.15pm kick-off.

Live stream: ITVX will offer a free live stream on mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.

Welcome

12:46 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the friendly between England and Portugal.

It is the last run out for the Lionesses ahead of the Women’s World Cup and Sarina Wiegman still has decisions to make.

Kick-off at stadium:mk is at 3.15pm and we have Dom Smith for us there today. Stick with us.