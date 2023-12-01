England Women vs Netherlands LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest score and Lionesses goal updates today

England Women vs Netherlands LIVE!

The Lionesses are tonight in action in their penultimate Nations League game, with their fate in the competition and Team GB's participation in next summer's Olympic Games at stake. Another defeat to the Dutch tonight could leave them in the relegation play-offs.

Sarina Weigman's side have struggled this year with just six points from four games to leave them third in Group A1, which they need to top to secure Great Britain a spot at Paris 2024. They have lost to both Netherlands and Belgium already this year, and must now make amends with a win tonight.

England are without both Leah Williamson and stand-in captain Millie Bright, with goalkeeper Mary Earps set to wear the armband. However, Beth Mead is fit again and gunning to start an England game for the first time in over a year. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings and Dom Smith Wembley Stadium.

England Women vs Netherlands latest news

GOAL! Earps howler extends Dutch lead

GOAL! Beerensteyn against the run of play

How to watch: ITV4 and ITVX

Half-time!

20:33 , Alex Young

48min: England need something, anything, after the break.

Miserable stuff.

20:31 , Alex Young

45min: Two minutes added on.

Simon Collings at Wembley

20:30 , Alex Young

"Beth Mead warming up on the touchline here. Half-time change incoming?"

20:27 , Alex Young

42min: England cannot seem to lay a glove on the Dutch. Wiegman needs to change things and Hayes is calling for her to do it before the break.

20:25 , Alex Young

Replays show goalscorer Beerensteyn was offside in the build-up to that second goal.

That's two big errors from the match officials tonight, both leading to goals. No VAR at Wembley.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Simon Collings at Wembley

20:21 , Alex Young

"Wow, that's a first. A rare Mary Earps error. She's visibly frustrated and throws her arms in the air. England with a mountain to climb."

Story continues

GOAL!

20:20 , Alex Young

35min: An absolute howler from captain Earps, who lets Beerensteyn's weak shot from the edge of the area slip through her fingers.

A long way back for England now.

20:19 , Alex Young

34min: Emma Hayes, on co-commentary for ITV, is tipping Wiegman is change formation to 3-5-2 to combat the Dutch dominance.

20:17 , Alex Young

32min: Spitse goes alone and it's high and wide.

20:16 , Alex Young

31min: Free kick to Netherlands near the edge of the area after a clumsy foul by Greenwood on Pelova.

Greenwood booked.

20:14 , Alex Young

29min: England improving as we approach the half-hour mark. James is seeing more of the ball, Hemp is lively, but both Carter and Greenwood still look nervy at the back.

20:10 , Alex Young

26min: Scotland have equalised! England's situation improves, a tad.

20:08 , Alex Young

24min: The corner is played deep, poorly cleared by England and then Roord's cross back into the area clangs the top of the bar.

England living dangerously.

20:07 , Alex Young

23min: England haven't threatened since going behind, while the Netherlands are now dictating the play. Pelova has a pop and wins a corner.

20:04 , Alex Young

20min: Netherlands have improved since that goal against the run of play. Seeing far more of the ball.

20:03 , Alex Young

18min: Belgium now lead against Scotland, which is exactly what England don't need.

20:01 , Alex Young

16min: Remember, England must win tonight to keep their Olympics hopes alive for Team GB. They could also really do with winning by two goals.

Simon Collings at Wembley

19:59 , Alex Young

"Not the start England wanted at all. Poor defending there from Carter and Bronze, who got in each other's way. Wembley suddenly very quiet."

GOAL!

19:58 , Alex Young

12min: Uh oh. From the goal kick which shouldn't have been, Netherlands go long and score with their first attempt!

Beerensteyn is slightly held up but is given the time and space to fire under Earps.

(Getty Images)

SAVE!

19:56 , Alex Young

11min: Stunning stop from Van Domselaar denies an equally impressive shot from Hemp, across the goal.

A goal kick is given but that was clearly a corner.

19:53 , Alex Young

8min: Heart-in-mouth time for Netherlands as both goalkeeper and defender are caught in two minds over who is clearing the ball, but Dijkstradoes mop up with Hemp lurking.

19:50 , Alex Young

5min: A fast start from England, on the front foot and aggressive.

19:47 , Alex Young

3min: First sight of goal for England as Hemp finds James at the back post, but the forward gets underneath it and her header is harmless.

Kick-off!

19:45 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go.

Simon Collings at Wembley

19:44 , Alex Young

A big plus for England tonight is their bench. Just like it was during Euro 2022, it is stacked with talent. Sarina Wiegman has her super subs again.

19:42 , Alex Young

Anthems done, kick-off is moments away.

19:39 , Alex Young

Here come the teams.

Omens

19:37 , Alex Young

Sarina Wiegman has never lost back-to-back competitive games.

Netherlands have never scored away against England.

Will either record fall tonight? Kick-off in just under 10 minutes.

19:32 , Alex Young

Wembley Stadium will pay tribute to Terry Venables ahead of kick-off tonight. The former England manager passed away last week, aged 80, following a long illness.

Wiegman speaking to ITV

19:26 , Alex Young

"We've had a good week so far. We have to show up and we're ready to go.

"We want to attack and of course Lessi [Russo] is an attacker too but I've chosen the players best in form. It was had a hard decision but these are the three we are starting with.

"Up front we had many choices to make. The competition is high. Beth [Mead] has done really well for Arsenal. We made a choice quickly but she's ready to go."

"[Millie Bright] is a miss. We had to move on straight away. Alex [Greenwood] has a lot of experience and Jess [Carter] has played a lot, as a starter and someone who has come on.

"She has experience for us and experience for Chelsea."

Simon and Dom check in

19:12 , Alex Young

Here they are.

A few surprises in the England XI, and with plenty of options on the bench, for a game they simply must win.



Here is @sr_collings and @MrDomSmith, at Wembley, with more.



LIVE: https://t.co/9TN4IqM8Xd#Lionesses | #UWNL pic.twitter.com/XSBVkshMDj — Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 1, 2023

Team in full

18:54 , Alex Young

Netherlands XI: Van Domselaar; Dijkstra, Spitse, Janssen; Pelova, Groenen, Van de Donk, Brugts; Roord; Martens, Beerensteyn

Subs: Lorsheyd, Weimar, Casparijk, Egurrola, Jansen, Kaptein, Leuchter, Miedema, Snoeijs, Van de Sanden, Van Dongen, Weimar, Wilms

Netherlands XI

18:50 , Alex Young

...and the visitors.

Team in fulll

18:46 , Alex Young

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Kirby; Kelly, James, Hemp

Subs: Keating, Hampton, Toone, Wubben-Moy, Zelem, Mead, Clinton, Daly, Le Tissier, Morgan, Turner, Russo

Mead's back

18:43 , Alex Young

Fit-again Beth Mead is back and back on the bench.

Sarina Wiegman has said it was as if Mead "hasn't been away", but she will have to wait a little bit longer to get on the pitch.

Any appearance would be her first at international level in just over a year for the Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner.

England XI

18:37 , Alex Young

Here's how the Lionesses look!

Scotland situation

18:30 , Alex Young

While it remains to be seen what the state of play is come Tuesday, a talking point from the word go as England headed into this competition as the one home nation able to claim Olympic qualification for GB has been that their group includes a Scotland outfit with players also holding Paris hopes.

England midfielder Keira Walsh has described the situation as "a little bit strange", but said of Tuesday: "If I'm putting myself in their shoes, it's a big game against England. They're going to want to win." Wiegman's team beat Scotland 2-1 in Sunderland in their group opener in September.

Relegation threat

18:25 , Alex Young

If England are defeated again by Sarina Wiegman's old side, and Belgium beat Scotland at home the same night, as well as the Olympic bid being over, the Lionesses will be confirmed as entering the Nations League relegation play-offs.

After the highs of the last two years under her management, that scenario would represent some come down for the European champions and World Cup runners-up.

(PA)

Must win

18:16 , Alex Young

This competition provides England with the chance to secure Paris 2024 Olympic qualification for Great Britain, should they first finish top of Group A1 - something they are in considerable danger of failing to do.

Lying third with six points from four games, three points behind the Dutch and one behind Belgium, they have to win on Friday to stay in contention.

They lost 2-1 in the Netherlands in September, and were also beaten in their most recent outing, 3-2 away against Belgium.

Return of the Mead?

18:03 , Alex Young

Tonight could also see Beth Mead make her first appearance for England after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.

Mead missed the World Cup but has made her return to club football for Arsenal, scoring twice in a 3-0 win over West Ham United in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

"We have lots of players up front who are in good form and I am really excited that she is back. First of all, as a person after what she has gone through in the last year. She always smiles and connects with everyone," Sarina Wiegman said.

"It is good to have her back but it starts with her performances. At Arsenal she is just building her minutes and you can tell she is in a good place. Her last game was incredible, her second goal in particular was really nice."

(The FA via Getty Images)

Earps gets the armband

17:52 , Alex Young

Mary Earps will captain England tonight in the absence of Millie Bright.

Bright has pulled out of the squad due to a knee injury and will remain with Chelsea for treatment.

Sarina Wiegman told reporters: "She wasn't available for Chelsea before, so we knew. We always know what our next step is, we're always thinking of scenarios when someone is not available.

"Mary will captain the team."

[object Object] (The FA via Getty Images)

How to watch England vs Netherlands

17:43 , Alex Young

TV channel: Tonight's game will be broadcast live free-to-air in the UK on ITV4. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: ITVX will offer a free live stream service online.

Welcome

17:37 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of England's Nations League clash with Netherlands.

Wembley is expected to be sold out for a game the Lionesses simply must win. Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT, so in a little over two hours.

Stick with us.