England Women 4-0 Japan LIVE! Park scores on debut- Friendly result, match stream and latest updates today

England cruised to a 4-0 win over Japan to notch up yet another commanding win under Sarina Wiegman’s watch. In the 25th game of the Dutchwoman’s tenure, the Lionesses added another more goals to a tally that already stood at 120, roughly five goals a game, despite a number of enforced changes.

The penultimate game of what has been a historic calendar year threatened to be a difficult one. Paired against stern opposition and a far more low-key affair than even some of the recent friendlies in the post-Euro 2022 haze, a raft of enforced absences naturally offered some concern.

They, however, to be misplaced. While stalwarts such as Rachel Daly, Mille Bright and Mary Earps shone once again, all of Chloe Kelly, Lauren James and Ebony Salmon pressed their cases for more regular involvement in a dominant display. Quick in their passing around an intense press, it was their work off the ball that frustrated a Japanese team rightly lauded before the game. Still, impressive as it was, the best moment in the game came during the dying embers when debutant Jess Park tapped in a fourth to underline the fact there’s much more to come from this talented pool of players.

England vs Japan latest news

Full match report

Full match report

21:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sarina Wiegman’s 25th game in charge of England proved in keeping with the rest of her tenure as the Lionesses romped to a 4-0 win over Japan in Murcia.

England’s impressive goal tally now stands at 124 in the quarter century of games under Wiegman and perhaps the only frustration of Friday night’s win was that her team dipped ever so slightly below their five-goal-per-game average.

Read the full story here!

(The FA via Getty Images)

FT: England 4-0 Japan

20:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Formidable England cruise to commanding win in Murcia.

Daly, Kelly, Toone and debutant Park with the goals.

GOAL! England 4-0 Japan | Jess Park ‘89

20:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

89:00 - Wow, seconds after coming on for her debut, Jess Park taps in a fourth!

Story continues

Big night for Jess Park

20:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

87:00 - The Everton loanee comes on for Stanway.

GOAL! England 3-0 Japan | Ella Toone ‘73

20:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

73:00 - Brilliant team goal carves Japan open as Lauren James gives it to Salmon, who finds Toone. The forward then dinks the ‘keeper with her left foot.

So comfortable for England

20:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

66:00 - Aside from that snapshot in the first-half, Japan haven’t been able to muster anything.

So composed from England, both in keeping the ball and winning it back.

20:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

GOAL! England 2-0 Japan | Chloe Kelly ‘51

20:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

51:00 - Powerful finish from Kelly at the back post after Mead’s cross evades Russo.

Familiar pattern

20:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

49:00 - Toone sees a shot blocked as England’s quick-passing negates Japan’s high press.

Back underway!

20:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here we go! Three halves of football left for England in 2022.

England’s high press

19:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

42:00 - Japan have barely had a minute to settle all evening. Even with enforced changes, England look so impressive.

GOAL! England 1-0 Japan | Racheal Daly ‘38

19:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

38:00 - Daly slides in England’s opener, finishing well with a side foot through the legs of a defender.

CHANCE FOR ENGLAND!

19:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

26:00 - Kelly delivers another brilliant ball to Russo, who hits the post with a glancing header.

Best move from England

19:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

22:00 - Wonderfully incisive cross from Kelly but Russo cannot quite get there. The most dangerous England have looked so far.

CHANCE FOR JAPAN!

19:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

20:00 - Hasegawa hits a snapshot from 20 yards but Earps saves well.

Great cover from Charles

19:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

15:00 - Miyazawa almost in behind the England defence but Charles gets across, adjusts her feet well and makes a vital challenge.

75% possession for England

19:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

13:00 - Not a huge amount of chances but England are bossing the game agaisnt stern opposition. Impressive way to (almost) end the year.

Unlucky England

19:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

08:00 - Getting down the flanks, really quick from Walsh almost finds Mead to square to Russo, although the former is marginally offside.

Really confident start from England

19:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

06:00 - Japan pressing very quickly but England are dominating the ball and look happy to play at a higher tempo.

Russo almost in

19:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

04:00 - Ghosting into the box, Russo almost latches onto Mead’s through ball, though Japan clear.

CHANCE FOR ENGLAND!

19:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

03:00 - Toone strikes from around 20 yards though her shot is well saved.

Confident England start

19:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

02:00 - Walsh getting on the ball, though Japan’s press is high. A real test this for England.

KICK-OFF

19:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re underway in Murcia as England play their penultimate game of the year.

A big night for Morgan

18:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wiegman working wonders

18:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

England have now played 24 times under Wiegman and remain undefeated, scoring 120 goals (an average of 5 per game).

(The FA via Getty Images)

50 caps for Beth Mead

18:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

What an achievement from one of the stars of Euro 2022.

Wiegman delivers Japan verdict

18:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

“We know Japan are very quick and technical, they’ve done this historically very well,” said the England boss. “So we have to be tight on the ball and get our shape right, then we can defend well as a team and play our game.“It will be a technical game and different to what we’ve played in the last monthss so it’s good to get a team like Japan across to see where we’re at.”

(PA)

Confirmed England lineup

18:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lionesses enjoying the sun

17:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

So smooth 🤤 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) November 11, 2022

Gareth Southgate: England will not be silenced by FIFA plea to avoid politics talk

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gareth Southgate says it is “highly unlikely” England will adhere to FIFA’s request to “let football take the stage” and not speak about human rights concerns during World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The England manager was speaking to reporters on Thursday following the confirmation of his 26-man squad for the tournament.

Qatar’s record on LGBTQ and women’s rights, along with its treatment of foreign workers who helped build the tournament stadia, has long been under the spotlight. This week a World Cup ambassador described homosexuality, which is illegal in the host nation, as “damage in the mind”.

Days earlier a FIFA letter to the member associations asked countries not to talk politics, and rather focus on the football. Southgate, who referenced the impact of the gay players in the Lionesses’ Euro 2021-winning squad over the summer, said it was “highly unlikely” the England group would be following the guidance.

Read his comments in full here!

(PA)

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes targets touchline return this month

17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea hope manager Emma Hayes can return to the touchline for the London derby with Tottenham later this month.

The 46-year-old has been away from matchday duties since the middle of last month to recover from a hysterectomy. She now hopes to return from temporary leave on November 20.

But following Chelsea’s emphatic 3-1 Women’s Super League win at Manchester United on Sunday evening, general manager Paul Green believes she is closing in on a comeback.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Green, who has overseen first-team affairs alongside Hayes’ assistant Denise Reddy, said: “We go into the international break hopefully ready to welcome Emma Hayes back to the touchline for our next game, if everything goes well, against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.”

(Getty Images)

Exclusive: Ticket sales for England-Brazil Finalissima smash 60,000

16:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Over 60,000 tickets have already been sold for next year’s Finalissima between England and Brazil at Wembley as the popularity of women’s football continues to boom after Euro 2022.

Tickets for the game on April 6 only went on sale on Monday morning, but demand has been high and the match is expected to sell out.

Those trying to get tickets on Monday experienced queues online and the level of demand has seen over 60,000 sold in just three days.

The Lionesses enjoyed playing in front of bumper crowds on their way to winning Euro 2022 this summer and the demand for tickets has maintained since the tournament finished.

England sold out their clash with the United States at Wembley last month, while Women’s Super League (WSL) sides have noticed a surge in ticket sales too.

The game between Brazil and England is expected to sell out as well, with the match taking place during the school Easter holidays. The remaining tickets for children are available from £15, while adults can attend from £30.

The game at Wembley is the first ever female edition of the Finalissima, which sees the Copa America winners face the European champions for the chance to claim another trophy.

Remaining tickets can be purchased via wembleystadium.com/tickets

(The FA via Getty Images)

Keira Walsh exclusive: ‘I never thought I’d be playing for Barcelona!’

16:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Watching Keira Walsh on the pitch, it does not take long to work out why the England midfielder is the most expensive player in the history of women’s football.

Walsh ran the show last Friday, as England beat world champions USA 2-1 at Wembley, showing why Barcelona paid around £400,000 to sign her from Manchester City last month.

Speak to Walsh off the pitch, though, and you would have no idea of her world-record status. The 25-year-old is incredibly grounded and there is no chance of her getting carried away by her new-found fame.

“I’ve not thought about it too much,” says Walsh of her price-tag. “I think learning Spanish is the most important thing for me right now! I am just focusing on settling in and getting used to the way Barcelona play.”

Read Standard Sport’s exclusive interview here!

(Getty Images)

‘They aren’t robots!’ - Wiegman to rotate Lionesses as World Cup looms

16:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

England boss Sarina Wiegman says her players are “not robots” and she will look to rotate her side in the build-up to next year’s World Cup to keep the Lionesses fresh.

The calendar in the women’s game has become incredibly packed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with players taking part in the Olympics last year and the Euros this summer. The World Cup will take place next year, with players then having the next Olympics in 2024 and another Euros in 2025.

Wiegman, whose England side are facing Japan tonight in a friendly in Spain, is duly looking to manage players’ workloads to minimise the risk of injury.

“We know that it’s tournament, tournament, tournament,” said Wiegman. “It’s good to have tournaments and your best players available, that counts for us but also every other country.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Prediction

16:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Japan will certainly offer a stern test but the momentum is so high for England at the moment, it’s hard to see them not winning.

England to win 2-1.

(Getty Images)

England team news: Changes expected

16:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fran Kirby, Jordan Nobbs, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood Lauren Hemp are all not involved due to either illness or fitness concerns. The absentees should see the likes of Lotte Wubben-Moy, Niamh Charles or Maya Le Tissier afforded a chance to impress.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Where to watch England vs Japan

16:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: Tonight’s match will be broadcast live in the UK on ITV4, with coverage starting at 6.15pm GMT ahead of a 7pm kick-off.

(PA)

Welcome

16:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England’s international friendly match with Japan tonight.

Kick-off inside the Pinatar Arena in Murcia is at 7pm GMT.