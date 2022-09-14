England Women v Wales Women: live score and latest updates from final World Cup warm-up

Fiona Tomas
·8 min read
Helen Rowland (R) England Women v Wales Women: live score and latest updates from final World Cup warm-up - GETTY IMAGES
Helen Rowland (R) England Women v Wales Women: live score and latest updates from final World Cup warm-up - GETTY IMAGES

08:35 PM

Second half begins

We are back underway at Ashton Gate.

08:32 PM

The first half in pictures

Lark Davies (C) Carys Phillips (R) Lark Davies (L) -&nbsp;England Women v Wales Women: live score and latest updates from final World Cup warm-up - GETTY IMAGES
Lark Davies (C) Carys Phillips (R) Lark Davies (L) - England Women v Wales Women: live score and latest updates from final World Cup warm-up - GETTY IMAGES
Helena Rowland (C) - England Women v Wales Women: live score and latest updates from final World Cup warm-up - GETTY IMAGES
Helena Rowland (C) - England Women v Wales Women: live score and latest updates from final World Cup warm-up - GETTY IMAGES
Lydia Thompson (C) -&nbsp;England Women v Wales Women: live score and latest updates from final World Cup warm-up - GETTY IMAGES
Lydia Thompson (C) - England Women v Wales Women: live score and latest updates from final World Cup warm-up - GETTY IMAGES

08:22 PM

HT: England 33 Wales 7

England have been in control this entire first half.

It's been way too easy-  Ioan Cunningham will be expecting a response.

08:18 PM

TRY Kildunne: England 33 Wales 7

Patient play from the hosts who keep it tight and release a pass wide where Ellie Kildunne is clear!

Try number five as things get rather ugly!

08:17 PM

38 min: England 28 Wales 7

Wales have conceded ten penalties in this first half- it just shows the England pressure!

08:15 PM

PENALTY TRY: England 28 Wales 7

A fourth try for England and the visitors own scrum is demolished on their own try line in the absence of the sin-binned Alex Callender and the ref awards a penalty try.

08:09 PM

32 min: England 21 Wales 7

Wales are rolling through the phases but yet again England's defence is fierce.

Snowshill is met by a well-timed tackle by Alex Matthews.

08:04 PM

TRY Packer: England 21 Wales 7

Yet again simple stuff for England as Marlie Packer crashes over from a driving maul. Wales simply have no answer to that type of power

And Scaratt converts.

08:03 PM

25 min: England 14 Wales 7

Our first yellow card of the match and it goes against the visitors.

Alex Callender is sent to the sin bin.

07:56 PM

TRY Scarratt: England 14 Wales 7

That was all too easy for the hosts- enormous holes in the Welsh defense and Emily Scarratt easily glides over with ease.

The extras have been added.

07:52 PM

TRY Crabb: England 7 Wales 7

Let me eat my words! That was a gutsy push from Wales' forwards, who really deserved that try through Gwen Crabb - what a brilliant response from Ioan Cunningham's side.

The visitors are back in it after a shaky start.

Snowsill adds the conversion and we are all level at Ashton Gate

It's worth remembering that a core group of Wales' players have been full-time athletes since the start of the year and practically every member of the squad (bar two) have been based at the WRU's national centre of excellence on a full-time basis since the start of July.

This match might be a World Cup warm-up fixture but it's also a historic occasion - it's the first time the Red Roses have faced a fully professional Welsh outfit - and their improvement so far is telling. In previous encounters, England would be three or four tries to the good after 20 minutes.

07:47 PM

12 min: England 5 Wales 0

England try disallowed

Helena Rowland gallops home at Ashton Gate for her second try inside her own half but it is disallowed.

There was clear obstruction from Elinor Snowsill, which left a gaping hole in the Welsh defence- well spotted from the TMO

07:45 PM

TRY Rowland : Engalnd  5 Wales 0

That's another try for the England centre.

07:44 PM

CON Scarratt: England 7 Wales 0

England over for the first try of the night, which all came from a botched lineout from Wales in a promising position.

England broke from their own 22, with centre Helena Rowland scything through some poor Welsh defence. Conversion added.

Emily Scarratt adds the conversion.

07:39 PM

TRY Rowland: England 5 Wales 0

England lead

07:38 PM

5 min: England 0 Wales 0

The cameras may have not picked it up, but Marlie Packer's son Oliver is a mascot for tonight's game - a lovely moment for the England mum - although unfortunately he cried during the minute's silence for the late Queen.

Emily Scarratt, meanwhile, looked close to tears when the anthems were sung. Emotions are clearly running high tonight

07:34 PM

2 min: England 0 Wales 0

The hosts are accidently off side and Wales have a early scrum in England's half.

07:31 PM

We are underway at Ashton Gate

Wales get us underway!

06:50 PM

England's World Cup squad announced Tuesday

It’s crunch time for this history-making team. After tonight’s match the players will have done all they can to stake a claim in Simon Middleton’s 32-player World Cup squad, which will be announced on Tuesday. We'll be blogging all the action live from Pennyhill Park so make sure you join us then.

06:45 PM

25 not out

A reminder that a win for the Red Roses tonight would see them become the first Test side – male or female – to win 25 consecutive matches. That would be some achievement.

06:40 PM

Red Roses’ tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

England will wear black armbands tonight on their jackets when they sing the national anthem. They will also sport a black sleeve on their shirts with the words, ‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022’. There will be no commercial branding on show at Ashton Gate tonight or big screen messaging – there will be a HMQ tribute showing throughout.

England Women's - GETTY IMAGES
England Women's - GETTY IMAGES

06:35 PM

Last-chance saloon for Beckett

We have had some late team news through and Morwenna Talling has withdrawn from tonight’s game after the Loughborough Lightning second row sustained a minor knee injury in training. Sarah Beckett, who has been on the periphery of the England squad in recent months, comes into the squad as her replacement.

06:33 PM

England Women poised for final RWC audition

After months of preparation, England’s players have one last chance to stick their hand up for a place in Simon Middeton’s 32-strong World Cup squad when they face Wales tonight.

A win at Ashton Gate would see England make history as the first Test nation from the men’s or women’s game to win 25 matches on the bounce – but never before has the spotlight on individual player performances been so intense.

“What’s happening with this group at the moment is pretty extraordinary, the synergy among the group of players and staff is absolutely fantastic,” said Middleton, who will know afterwards whether to opt for a forwards-backs split of 19-13 or 18-14 for New Zealand. "It's a very difficult squad to get into."

Telegraph Sport unpacks some of the key selection issues facing the England head coach.

The scrum-half battle

Middleton has described this as one of his “toughest” calls. He will take three number-nines to New Zealand, one of which looks almost certain to be Claudia Macdonald, who can also operate on the wing. Natasha Hunt, a 2014 World Cup winner, is England’s best kicking scrum half by a country mile and adds a different dimension to England’s territorial game. But the fact that Lucy Packer is starting against Wales suggests Middleton’s mind is not yet made up. It is certainly crunch time for the young Harlequins playmaker - if she has a decent run out there's a possibility she might just rise above Leanne Infante in the pecking order, given the Saracens scrum half isn't in the squad for the encounter. The truth is that any one of these players would, as Middleton has been at pains to point out, “walk into any one of the squads at the World Cup.”

The headache at inside centre

This is another position giving Middleton sleepless nights. Be it Helena Rowland’s free-flowing running rugby, Tatyana Heard’s direct destructiveness or Amber Reed’s defensive cover and out-of-hand kicking, it’s a position where the Red Roses are absolutely saturated with talent. Rowland’s place looks secure because she will double up as a fly-half if Zoe Harrison gets injured – but there’s less certainty over who might get the nod between Heard and Reed, with the latter having endured a torrid time with injury in recent seasons.

Which forwards could miss out?

Middleton has picked his strongest front three to start against Wales in Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies and Sarah Bern. Zoe Aldcroft, Poppy Cleall, captain Sarah Hunter and Abbie Ward are nailed-on selection favourites due to their experience and versatility. Beyond those names, there’s a lot of moving parts to England’s well-oiled forward machine.

It’s a toss-up between Bryony Cleall and Shaunagh Brown at tighthead, while the jury is still out on Morwenna Talling, Cath O’Donnell and flanker Vicky Fleetwood, who hasn’t enjoyed as much game time as the up-and-coming Sadia Kabeya in recent months. Middleton has hinted he will take three throwing specialists – and if young hooker Connie Powell impresses off the bench on Wednesday she might just do enough to secure a spot on the plane. Such is England’s incredible strength and depth that the Test against Wales – which England should win – will only give him more to chew over.

Latest Stories

  • Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?

    State funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey but Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in her beloved Windsor

  • Sophie, Countess of Wessex to gain new title if Edward becomes Duke of Edinburgh

    It may be considered a final, poignant nod to the daughter-in-law who called her “Mama”.

  • The coffin fit for a Queen – and why it is lined with lead

    Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was made more than 30 years ago by the same firm that made the lead-lined casket in which the Duke of Edinburgh lies interred.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Jays score early, often in 11-7 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur dropped her racket in disgust after one poor shot in the U.S. Open final. Minutes later, she was on the court right along with it after lunging to hit a volley that flew out of bounds. Jabeur picked herself up and kept on fighting Saturday, and that's exactly what she intends to do after a second straight Grand Slam tournament ended in disappointment. “Definitely I’m not someone that's going to give up,” Jabeur said. “I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I wil

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Report: Oilers, Flames appear most likely to land ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen

    Jake Virtanen is aiming for an NHL return, and two Alberta teams appear to have emerged as the frontrunners to land the former Canucks forward.

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Canadians Marino, Bouchard advance to second round of Chennai Open

    CHENNAI, India — Canadians Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with wins on Monday. Vancouver's Marino, seeded seventh at the WTA 250 event, posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. Marino won 70.5 per cent of first-serve points and broke Blinkova six times on nine chances. Blinkova had seven break chances against Marino, but only managed to convert three. Marino is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open t