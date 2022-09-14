Helen Rowland (R) England Women v Wales Women: live score and latest updates from final World Cup warm-up - GETTY IMAGES

08:35 PM

Second half begins

We are back underway at Ashton Gate.

08:32 PM

The first half in pictures

Lark Davies (C) Carys Phillips (R) Lark Davies (L) - England Women v Wales Women: live score and latest updates from final World Cup warm-up - GETTY IMAGES

Helena Rowland (C) - England Women v Wales Women: live score and latest updates from final World Cup warm-up - GETTY IMAGES

Lydia Thompson (C) - England Women v Wales Women: live score and latest updates from final World Cup warm-up - GETTY IMAGES

08:22 PM

HT: England 33 Wales 7

England have been in control this entire first half.

It's been way too easy- Ioan Cunningham will be expecting a response.

08:18 PM

TRY Kildunne: England 33 Wales 7

Patient play from the hosts who keep it tight and release a pass wide where Ellie Kildunne is clear!

Try number five as things get rather ugly!

08:17 PM

38 min: England 28 Wales 7

Wales have conceded ten penalties in this first half- it just shows the England pressure!

08:15 PM

PENALTY TRY: England 28 Wales 7

A fourth try for England and the visitors own scrum is demolished on their own try line in the absence of the sin-binned Alex Callender and the ref awards a penalty try.

08:09 PM

32 min: England 21 Wales 7

Wales are rolling through the phases but yet again England's defence is fierce.

Snowshill is met by a well-timed tackle by Alex Matthews.

08:04 PM

TRY Packer: England 21 Wales 7

Yet again simple stuff for England as Marlie Packer crashes over from a driving maul. Wales simply have no answer to that type of power

And Scaratt converts.

08:03 PM

25 min: England 14 Wales 7

Our first yellow card of the match and it goes against the visitors.

Alex Callender is sent to the sin bin.

07:56 PM

TRY Scarratt: England 14 Wales 7

That was all too easy for the hosts- enormous holes in the Welsh defense and Emily Scarratt easily glides over with ease.

The extras have been added.

07:52 PM

TRY Crabb: England 7 Wales 7

Let me eat my words! That was a gutsy push from Wales' forwards, who really deserved that try through Gwen Crabb - what a brilliant response from Ioan Cunningham's side.

The visitors are back in it after a shaky start.

Snowsill adds the conversion and we are all level at Ashton Gate

Story continues

It's worth remembering that a core group of Wales' players have been full-time athletes since the start of the year and practically every member of the squad (bar two) have been based at the WRU's national centre of excellence on a full-time basis since the start of July.

This match might be a World Cup warm-up fixture but it's also a historic occasion - it's the first time the Red Roses have faced a fully professional Welsh outfit - and their improvement so far is telling. In previous encounters, England would be three or four tries to the good after 20 minutes.

07:47 PM

12 min: England 5 Wales 0

England try disallowed

Helena Rowland gallops home at Ashton Gate for her second try inside her own half but it is disallowed.

There was clear obstruction from Elinor Snowsill, which left a gaping hole in the Welsh defence- well spotted from the TMO

07:45 PM

TRY Rowland : Engalnd 5 Wales 0

That's another try for the England centre.

07:44 PM

CON Scarratt: England 7 Wales 0

England over for the first try of the night, which all came from a botched lineout from Wales in a promising position.

England broke from their own 22, with centre Helena Rowland scything through some poor Welsh defence. Conversion added.

Emily Scarratt adds the conversion.

07:39 PM

TRY Rowland: England 5 Wales 0

England lead

07:38 PM

5 min: England 0 Wales 0

The cameras may have not picked it up, but Marlie Packer's son Oliver is a mascot for tonight's game - a lovely moment for the England mum - although unfortunately he cried during the minute's silence for the late Queen.

Emily Scarratt, meanwhile, looked close to tears when the anthems were sung. Emotions are clearly running high tonight

07:34 PM

2 min: England 0 Wales 0

The hosts are accidently off side and Wales have a early scrum in England's half.

07:31 PM

We are underway at Ashton Gate

Wales get us underway!

06:50 PM

England's World Cup squad announced Tuesday

It’s crunch time for this history-making team. After tonight’s match the players will have done all they can to stake a claim in Simon Middleton’s 32-player World Cup squad, which will be announced on Tuesday. We'll be blogging all the action live from Pennyhill Park so make sure you join us then.

06:45 PM

25 not out

A reminder that a win for the Red Roses tonight would see them become the first Test side – male or female – to win 25 consecutive matches. That would be some achievement.

06:40 PM

Red Roses’ tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

England will wear black armbands tonight on their jackets when they sing the national anthem. They will also sport a black sleeve on their shirts with the words, ‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022’. There will be no commercial branding on show at Ashton Gate tonight or big screen messaging – there will be a HMQ tribute showing throughout.

England Women's - GETTY IMAGES

06:35 PM

Last-chance saloon for Beckett

We have had some late team news through and Morwenna Talling has withdrawn from tonight’s game after the Loughborough Lightning second row sustained a minor knee injury in training. Sarah Beckett, who has been on the periphery of the England squad in recent months, comes into the squad as her replacement.

06:33 PM

England Women poised for final RWC audition

After months of preparation, England’s players have one last chance to stick their hand up for a place in Simon Middeton’s 32-strong World Cup squad when they face Wales tonight.

A win at Ashton Gate would see England make history as the first Test nation from the men’s or women’s game to win 25 matches on the bounce – but never before has the spotlight on individual player performances been so intense.

“What’s happening with this group at the moment is pretty extraordinary, the synergy among the group of players and staff is absolutely fantastic,” said Middleton, who will know afterwards whether to opt for a forwards-backs split of 19-13 or 18-14 for New Zealand. "It's a very difficult squad to get into."

Telegraph Sport unpacks some of the key selection issues facing the England head coach.

The scrum-half battle

Middleton has described this as one of his “toughest” calls. He will take three number-nines to New Zealand, one of which looks almost certain to be Claudia Macdonald, who can also operate on the wing. Natasha Hunt, a 2014 World Cup winner, is England’s best kicking scrum half by a country mile and adds a different dimension to England’s territorial game. But the fact that Lucy Packer is starting against Wales suggests Middleton’s mind is not yet made up. It is certainly crunch time for the young Harlequins playmaker - if she has a decent run out there's a possibility she might just rise above Leanne Infante in the pecking order, given the Saracens scrum half isn't in the squad for the encounter. The truth is that any one of these players would, as Middleton has been at pains to point out, “walk into any one of the squads at the World Cup.”

The headache at inside centre

This is another position giving Middleton sleepless nights. Be it Helena Rowland’s free-flowing running rugby, Tatyana Heard’s direct destructiveness or Amber Reed’s defensive cover and out-of-hand kicking, it’s a position where the Red Roses are absolutely saturated with talent. Rowland’s place looks secure because she will double up as a fly-half if Zoe Harrison gets injured – but there’s less certainty over who might get the nod between Heard and Reed, with the latter having endured a torrid time with injury in recent seasons.

Which forwards could miss out?

Middleton has picked his strongest front three to start against Wales in Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies and Sarah Bern. Zoe Aldcroft, Poppy Cleall, captain Sarah Hunter and Abbie Ward are nailed-on selection favourites due to their experience and versatility. Beyond those names, there’s a lot of moving parts to England’s well-oiled forward machine.

It’s a toss-up between Bryony Cleall and Shaunagh Brown at tighthead, while the jury is still out on Morwenna Talling, Cath O’Donnell and flanker Vicky Fleetwood, who hasn’t enjoyed as much game time as the up-and-coming Sadia Kabeya in recent months. Middleton has hinted he will take three throwing specialists – and if young hooker Connie Powell impresses off the bench on Wednesday she might just do enough to secure a spot on the plane. Such is England’s incredible strength and depth that the Test against Wales – which England should win – will only give him more to chew over.