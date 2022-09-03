England Women thump USA for 24th straight win in World Cup warm-up

England’s World Cup preparations continued with a scrappy 52-14 victory over the USA Eagles which made the Red Roses the first tier-one nation to win 24 games in a row – a blistering statistic to have five weeks out from the tournament in New Zealand. The stat will add to England’s tag of being favourites to win the trophy.

Simon Middleton said he was using the USA game as a “discovery match” for the World Cup squad selection, released on 20 September. The match-day 23 largely had impressive performances, giving Middleton a good problem when it comes to cutting the squad to 32.

The match began with sustained USA pressure but Ellie Kildunne ripped the ball to give England a foothold. A Red Roses five metre scrum followed not long after and England dominated with scrum-half Natasha Hunt peeling away and crashing over. It was not long until the Sandy Park crowd were on their feet again as Jess Breach intercepted the ball and, in a moment of individual brilliance, ran 60 metres to score.

The USA had a few attacking spells but it ended with Alev Kelter holding on at the breakdown and Zoe Harrison cleared the Red Roses lines. England came to life off the back of the lineout, Emily Scarratt found herself in acres of space and offloaded to Hunt but the captain spilled the ball just inches from the line. If the scrum-half had looked to her left, Breach was in for a walk-in score.

England continued to hammer the line in search of their third try and thought they had it but after a lengthy TMO check it was ruled no try. USA’s Hallie Taufo’ou did receive her marching orders to the bin and the Red Roses took full advantage of being a player up with the hooker Amy Cokayne crashing over.

The scores kept coming for England. It was a dream return for Claudia MacDonald, who has recovered from a neck injury, as the player of the match nabbed England’s fourth try and a few moments later Scarratt offloaded to Breach, who once again ran half the pitch to score.

Ellie Kildunne evades the United States defence to score their side's eighth try. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

The USA looked to land a punch of their own before the break, pointing to the sticks for a penalty. But Gabby Cantorna, who plays here for Exeter, missed the kick.

The USA had their first prolonged attack in the 22 after half-time but a knock-on gave England a scrum. They worked the ball upfield, it eventually coming to MacDonald on the wing, who scored. England’s deadly rolling maul secured the next try with Cokayne reaping the rewards. They could have inflicted more damage but another maul score was chalked off for obstruction.

Cantorna was smashed by the replacement prop Maud Muir, which caused her to spill the ball to prevent the USA’s first points of the match. Their time to celebrate came as Kelter found a pocket of space, she pinged the ball to Hope Rogers, who thundered over the line which banished the dread of being beaten to nil.

After the conversion the referee Aurélie Groizelea was brought to the screen as Shaunagh Brown put in a high tackle and Groizelea sent her to the bin. It went from bad to worse for England as Helena Rowland was shown yellow for a deliberate knock-on, for which the USA bagged a penalty try.

England were down to 13 players but they still added to the scoreboard. Harrison kicked the ball through in the 22 and the bounce was kind for Kildunne, who pounced to score to seal a solid win.

If the Red Roses can beat Wales in their friendly on 14 September, they will become the first international rugby team ever to be victorious in 25 consecutive matches. It would be a perfect platform from which to launch their bid for World Cup glory.