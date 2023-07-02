England women’s players frustrated with FA after bonus talks break down

England women’s players are disappointed and frustrated with the Football Association after talks on performance-related bonuses broke down.

The Guardian understands England players will not be paid performance-related bonuses for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the players believe the FA is using the introduction of individual fees being paid to players directly by Fifa as an excuse to avoid remunerating them for their work for the federation at the tournament.

Previously, Fifa distributed money to federations and it was at the discretion of the federation whether it passed some of that on to the players. However, Fifa announced that it will pay players directly for their participation in the World Cup with every player competing in the group stage receiving $30,000 (£24,000) and that money rising through the tournament to $270,000 (£217,000) for each player in the winning team.

The FA is understood to consider the money being paid to players by Fifa, which was won by players in conjunction with the global players’ union Fifpro, as coming from the same pot of money it would have been given and from which it would have paid the players. The FA’s argument is that all Fifa has done is specify the amount that must go to players from that overall prize pot to ensure that every player at the tournament is paid for their participation by their federations.

A source close to the players told the Guardian they had been made to believe that bonuses would be introduced by the FA only for the Fifa announcement to prompt an unwillingness to negotiate over what they feel is a very reasonable request.

It is understood teams from several other federations with collective bargaining agreements in place, including the US women’s team, benefit from performance-related bonus arrangements separate to the money that will come directly from Fifa.

Fifa has been clear that its allocation for players is the base level and not a ceiling and the Lionesses are understood to be frustrated that the decision aligns the FA, who claim to be leaders on the international stage, with federations providing the bare minimum rather than those at the forefront of the global game.

England players receive £10,000 each to help their families attend the tournament, in line with what the men’s team receives for their families around major tournaments. However, new measures mean their individual earning potential has been restricted in the run-up to the World Cup, with the players unable to make physical appearances for their personal sponsors from 17 June and being unable to take part in social media promotions from 5 July. It is understood that there is dissatisfaction with the commercial strategy around the team and a lack of appreciation of their commercial value.

The Guardian has been told the players feel they need to take a stand, despite being made to feel like they should not rock the boat so close to the tournament, because they have exhausted all options available and believe that there is a hope that once they are on the plane to Australia on Wednesday, the problem will go away. The FA has declined to comment.