England women not feeling Six Nations pressure

England’s Rachael Burford says England aren’t feeling the pressure ahead of next week’s Six Nations clash against Italy, despite the prospect of a Grand Slam.

After a resounding 51-12 victory against Wales, England are living up to their billing as pre-championship favourites but the centre, who has 82 caps, insists they can’t get ahead of themselves.

‘We’ve got to try and switch off from that and focus on what we’re doing in house and focus on one game at a time.’ Burford told Yahoo Sport.

England Rugby player Rachael Burford believes you don’t get anywhere in life without hard work. (Credit: Getty Images)

‘Obviously, our ambitions and our goals are to win, and to go and win the Grand Slam.

‘And we’re not hiding from that, but at the same time we kind of, you know, hear the external pressures but we don’t allow that to come on to ourselves, we’re just focusing on each games as it comes.”

One player who England hope will continue her run of form is Burford’s Harlequins team-mate Jess Breach, who has scored in every round of this year’s championship.

Breach switched to Sevens in 2018, coming home with a Commonwealth Games bronze medal, and has made an immediate impact in her return to test rugby.

‘It’s great that we’ve got Jess Breach back, you know she’s been performing really well at Harlequins, and that’s just kind of, her performances have leaped straight on to the international stage as well,’ said Burford.

She knows her strengths and she knows what she can do really well and she’s confident. You know if we can give her the ball in a bit of space we know she’s going to create damage.’

Jess Breach, England (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Burford has the advantage of some insider knowledge when it comes to Italy, with a couple of former Harlequins teammates in their line up, including captain Manuela Furlan.

In her mind, the full back will be one of the biggest threats on the pitch in Exeter.

‘She’s just a really good footballer of the ball, she knows where to attack and she’s really solid in the back field,’ added the 32-year-old.

‘She’s just somebody that always pulls things off, she even did it at Harlequins. Just lovely chip and chases, the kind of things you don’t expect, she catches you off guard with.’

Italy are in a position to win the Six Nations for the first time following two wins and a draw from their first three matches.

The Azzure’s development into genuine championship contenders is something that excites, rather than intimidates, Burford.

‘Italy have been a team that have been vastly improving year on year, but you never knew it was going to come down the the game against them you know, first [against] second in the table,’ she admitted.

‘It’s great to see the development and to see the results that Italy have been producing, and we’re definitely excited to take on this game.’

After a heartbreaking loss to France in 2018, England will hope their explosive backline can get the job done against Italy on March 9.

‘Last year was really heartbreaking, to lose when the clock is over, by one point was a really tough year.

‘However we’ve bounced back from that, we had a really successful autumn and we just want to kick on and hopefully this squad can do that.’

Burford believes tough times bring teams together, and the lessons learnt in 2018 can only benefit England 12 months down the line.