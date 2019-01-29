England Women learn their fate for next year's T20 World Cup England Women learn their fate for next year's T20 World Cup

England will begin their Women’s Twenty20 World Cup campaign against South Africa at the WACA in Australia next year.

Heather Knight’s side, who lost to Australia in the final of the 2018 tournament, are in Group B and will also face Pakistan, the West Indies and a yet to be confirmed qualifying team

Hosts Australia will begin their title defence against India next year as the International Cricket Council (ICC) hope to achieve a record attendance for a women's sporting event at the tournament.

The tournament starts on 21 February and culminates at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 8 March, which is also International Women's Day.

The ICC said the final presents a "ground-breaking opportunity" to surpass the current attendance record for a women's fixture for any sport of 90,185, set at the 1999 Fifa Women’s World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rosebowl in California.

The MCG has a capacity in excess of 100,000 people and the ICC is hoping to attract more than 92,000 people to the showpiece match.

ICC chief executive David Richardson said: "Whenever we host an event in Australia we know we can guarantee the one billion cricket fans around the world a great show.

"Outstanding venues. Noisy, passionate, knowledgeable fans. Exciting cricket. This is the perfect combination for a T20 World Cup."

Hosts Australia, who will be aiming for their fifth title after winning their fourth last November, will meet India at the Sydney Showgrounds on the opening day, followed by games against Sri Lanka, a qualifier and New Zealand in Group A.

The top two sides from each group will progress to the semi-finals, which will both take place in a double-header at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 5 March.

For the first time ever, the women's and men's T20 World Cups will be held as standalone events in the same year, with the men's tournament running from 18 October to 15 November, with the final also at the MCG.

Eoin Morgan’s England side have been drawn against India, South Africa, Afghanistan and two qualifiers in Group 2, beginning their campaign against one of the qualifiers at the new Perth Stadium on 26 October.

The men’s tournament begins with a series of qualifying matches on 18 October where eight teams, including Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, will compete for the final four spots in the Super 12s in two groups of four.

Australia open the Super 12 section of the competition at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Pakistan on 24 October with the top two from each group contesting semi-finals on 12 and 12 November.