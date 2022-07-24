England Women determined to reach Euro 2022 final to help nation forget about cost of living crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Edwards
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fran Kirby
    Fran Kirby
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
England Women determined to reach Euro 2022 final to help nation forget about cost of living crisis - GETTY IMAGES
England Women determined to reach Euro 2022 final to help nation forget about cost of living crisis - GETTY IMAGES

Fran Kirby has revealed England Women are motivated to win the European Championship in order to lift the spirits of the nation and forget about the cost of living crisis.

After three successive semi-final defeats, Kirby freely admitted that losing another one would not make this tournament a successful one given the squad came into it aiming to be crowned European champions.

As she explained, good teams can get to semi-finals but only great ones win trophies, which is what this generation of England players want to be remembered for.

It will not be easy. Sweden are the highest-ranked side left in the tournament, with only world champions USA sitting above them. They have not been at their best this month, with France, Germany and England all looking stronger in the group stage and quarter-finals, but are dangerous opponents who will pose a genuine threat towards a buoyant home nation.

“Hopefully, we are giving the country something to smile about,” said Kirby, from the team’s hotel on the outskirts of west London. "And to be proud of us in terms of the way we have been playing.

“The other thing is that if we get the chance to win in the semi-final and get through to the final, I think it will be incredible for people in this country to have something to celebrate and enjoy. We want to do that as much as possible. As much as we want to win, we want to put a smile on people’s faces.

“They may be going through a hard time in terms of the fuel costs and the cost of living now, and hopefully we can give people an escape for 90-plus minutes when they turn their TVs on and they will have something to cheer about and something to watch.

“They will see how passionately we play for this country. Hopefully it gives them a sense of pride and they can switch off from everything that is going on."

Around 7.6 million people tuned in to watch England come from behind to beat Spain in the quarter-final last week and even more are expected to watch the last-four clash on Tuesday night in Sheffield.

The stakes are high. A defeat might not be a disaster, but it would be a massive disappointment and Kirby did not try to pretend otherwise.

Fran Kirby, Lauren Hemp, Ellen White, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly of England sing the national anthem - GETTY IMAGES
Fran Kirby, Lauren Hemp, Ellen White, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly of England sing the national anthem - GETTY IMAGES

“To be classified as a good team you don’t have to win  a trophy,” said Kirby. “We know what our ambitions are as a team and that is to win the tournament.

“I don’t want to be another player who loses in a semi-final and doesn’t get to the final of a major tournament with England. We aren’t too focused on it, but it is something we all want to achieve and that has always been the talk from the beginning,

“But first we have to beat a team like Sweden. We can’t even talk about a final until we have won a really tough game against them.

“Every team left in this tournament will give you the same answer: they want to win. So for us it’s about focusing on being in the best place going into the final, winning the semi-final.

“For me, I would love to win the trophy. I’m a very competitive player when it comes to football so I would love to win. My sights are on winning the tournament but I know that to do that we have to have a good performance in the semi-final.”

England have talked like this before and ended up coming up short, in 2015 against Japan, against Holland in 2017, and USA in 2019. The pain did not subside quickly.

“It’s in the back of the minds of a few of the girls who have been there,” added Kirby, whose place in the squad was in serious doubt when she missed a chunk of  the domestic campaign with her club Chelsea through illness. “We’ve been in the four semi-finals now but, for us, it’s about the present and making sure we’re not in that position again.

Fran Kirby of England in action during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter Final match between England and Spain - Getty Images
Fran Kirby of England in action during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter Final match between England and Spain - Getty Images

“When you look back it all feels like a blur, those kind of games that you have lost in those kinds of situations, you don’t try to think about them too much.

“We are focused so much on the game that is coming up. In the past, maybe we haven’t been expected to get to the semi-finals and we weren’t focusing enough on getting to the final. We’ve been really good at not getting ahead of ourselves. We are focused on winning the semi-final, not the final [this time]."

As ever with women’s football there is more at stake than just winning a tournament, but also growing the game and Kirby had a clear message to share. “It’s been really, really special and something I will never forget [this tournament],” she added. “Playing in front of these amazing crowds will last forever.

“I hope this is a legacy moment. I hope so because we want to play in front of crowds like these week in and week out. I’m hoping people won’t be saying: ‘oh, what an amazing Euros.’ I want people to carry on saying how good the WSL is, how many people are coming to games and that’s what we’re aspiring to.

“With the crowds who are coming to games, it shows the willingness is out there and, like you said, it hopefully becomes more normal rather than just: ‘wasn’t that summer amazing?’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishment

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • He made history as the NHL's first Black official. Now he's joining the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame

    Jay Sharrers made hockey history when he became the first Black linesman in the NHL in 1990. A little more than 10 years later, history repeated itself when he became the league's first Black referee in 2001. Now, Sharrers is joining an elite group of athletes who have been inducted into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame. "It's almost surreal. Obviously, being born and raised in British Columbia to be part of a group that has had so many people come before me that have meant so much to B.C. Sports. I

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • The Battle of Ontario is back, don’t take the bait Leafs fans

    The Senators have had an eye-catching offseason, trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Ottawa fans have wasted no time in trolling Leafs loyalists about the strength of their top six.

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Alberta ultra-marathoner sets new record after running across Canada in under 68 days

    Dave Proctor was overcome with emotion when he reached a cheering crowd of family and supporters at Mile 0 in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, 67 and a half days after he set out on a literal cross-country run from St. John's, N.L. The ultra-marathon runner and massage therapist from Okotoks, Alta. appears to be the new holder of the cross-Canada speed record, smashing the previous time of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howie in 1991. "It feels tiring," Proctor, 41, said with a laugh, when asked how

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.