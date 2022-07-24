England Women determined to reach Euro 2022 final to help nation forget about cost of living crisis - GETTY IMAGES

Fran Kirby has revealed England Women are motivated to win the European Championship in order to lift the spirits of the nation and forget about the cost of living crisis.

After three successive semi-final defeats, Kirby freely admitted that losing another one would not make this tournament a successful one given the squad came into it aiming to be crowned European champions.

As she explained, good teams can get to semi-finals but only great ones win trophies, which is what this generation of England players want to be remembered for.

It will not be easy. Sweden are the highest-ranked side left in the tournament, with only world champions USA sitting above them. They have not been at their best this month, with France, Germany and England all looking stronger in the group stage and quarter-finals, but are dangerous opponents who will pose a genuine threat towards a buoyant home nation.

“Hopefully, we are giving the country something to smile about,” said Kirby, from the team’s hotel on the outskirts of west London. "And to be proud of us in terms of the way we have been playing.

“The other thing is that if we get the chance to win in the semi-final and get through to the final, I think it will be incredible for people in this country to have something to celebrate and enjoy. We want to do that as much as possible. As much as we want to win, we want to put a smile on people’s faces.

“They may be going through a hard time in terms of the fuel costs and the cost of living now, and hopefully we can give people an escape for 90-plus minutes when they turn their TVs on and they will have something to cheer about and something to watch.

“They will see how passionately we play for this country. Hopefully it gives them a sense of pride and they can switch off from everything that is going on."

Around 7.6 million people tuned in to watch England come from behind to beat Spain in the quarter-final last week and even more are expected to watch the last-four clash on Tuesday night in Sheffield.

The stakes are high. A defeat might not be a disaster, but it would be a massive disappointment and Kirby did not try to pretend otherwise.

Fran Kirby, Lauren Hemp, Ellen White, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly of England sing the national anthem - GETTY IMAGES

“To be classified as a good team you don’t have to win a trophy,” said Kirby. “We know what our ambitions are as a team and that is to win the tournament.

“I don’t want to be another player who loses in a semi-final and doesn’t get to the final of a major tournament with England. We aren’t too focused on it, but it is something we all want to achieve and that has always been the talk from the beginning,

“But first we have to beat a team like Sweden. We can’t even talk about a final until we have won a really tough game against them.

“Every team left in this tournament will give you the same answer: they want to win. So for us it’s about focusing on being in the best place going into the final, winning the semi-final.

“For me, I would love to win the trophy. I’m a very competitive player when it comes to football so I would love to win. My sights are on winning the tournament but I know that to do that we have to have a good performance in the semi-final.”

England have talked like this before and ended up coming up short, in 2015 against Japan, against Holland in 2017, and USA in 2019. The pain did not subside quickly.

“It’s in the back of the minds of a few of the girls who have been there,” added Kirby, whose place in the squad was in serious doubt when she missed a chunk of the domestic campaign with her club Chelsea through illness. “We’ve been in the four semi-finals now but, for us, it’s about the present and making sure we’re not in that position again.

Fran Kirby of England in action during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter Final match between England and Spain - Getty Images

“When you look back it all feels like a blur, those kind of games that you have lost in those kinds of situations, you don’t try to think about them too much.

“We are focused so much on the game that is coming up. In the past, maybe we haven’t been expected to get to the semi-finals and we weren’t focusing enough on getting to the final. We’ve been really good at not getting ahead of ourselves. We are focused on winning the semi-final, not the final [this time]."

As ever with women’s football there is more at stake than just winning a tournament, but also growing the game and Kirby had a clear message to share. “It’s been really, really special and something I will never forget [this tournament],” she added. “Playing in front of these amazing crowds will last forever.

“I hope this is a legacy moment. I hope so because we want to play in front of crowds like these week in and week out. I’m hoping people won’t be saying: ‘oh, what an amazing Euros.’ I want people to carry on saying how good the WSL is, how many people are coming to games and that’s what we’re aspiring to.

“With the crowds who are coming to games, it shows the willingness is out there and, like you said, it hopefully becomes more normal rather than just: ‘wasn’t that summer amazing?’