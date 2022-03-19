England need wickets – look ahead to day four of the second Test

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rory Dollard
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kraigg Brathwaite
    West Indian cricketer
  • Jermaine Blackwood
    Jamaican cricketer
Ben Stokes and Jermaine Blackwood clashed in Barbados (Ricardo Mazalan/AP) (AP)
Ben Stokes and Jermaine Blackwood clashed in Barbados (Ricardo Mazalan/AP) (AP)

England will need to move fast to salvage a winning position on day four of the second Test in Barbados, after twin hundreds from Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood gave the West Indies a strong base.

The tourists took just three wickets on the third day as the combination of a flatly unresponsive pitch and two committed batters shut them out for almost 68 overs.

It took England 411 balls to separate Brathwaite (109no) from his vice-captain Blackwood (102) and when the moment finally came it took part-time spinner Dan Lawrence to break the resistance. The Windies will resumed on 288 for four, with Brathwaite primed to turn his eight-hour blockade into an even more epic resistance.

Debut drama for Saqib

Saqib Mahmood missed out on a memorable maiden wicket (Richardo Mazalan/AP) (AP)
Saqib Mahmood missed out on a memorable maiden wicket (Richardo Mazalan/AP) (AP)

Saqib Mahmood would have dreamed about making his debut on a livelier surface than the barren track he found in Bridgetown, but he came agonisingly close to making a memorable introduction. He had been searching a maiden wicket for 14 overs when he produced a classic yorker to Blackwood, smashing the base of his stumps. He was the toast of the team until a no-ball signal handed the batter a reprieve and left Saqib still waiting to open his account. He will have added fire in his belly when play resumes as he attempts to make up for lost ground.

Stokes simmering

Umpire Joel Wilson was moved to intervene on the third evening after Ben Stokes became engaged in a verbal tussle with Blackwood. He called Stokes and Root over to encourage a calmer approach and it will be interesting to see how the all-rounder copes if England endure another draining day in the field. Stokes is often at his best when he is bristling and in the battle, so Root will not be keen to dial things down too much. An angry Stokes could even be his best weapon.

View from the dressing room

For a long time Ben Stokes has liked to come at me with a little bit of banter. I love it. I think that’s good for the cricket. It boosts my confidence whenever I hear someone talking and coming at me. I’m really glad he did that.

Blackwood welcomed the heated exchange with Stokes.

Player to watch – Jack Leach

England’s first-choice spinner has had a positive tour, receiving more obvious backing from his captain and finding a way to bowl long spells without leaking runs. But he was not able to finish the West Indies off on a pitch offering only slender turn in Antigua and mustered a solitary wicket in an extensive outing on Friday. England will lean on the Somerset man again as they look to close down the innings and he will need to find a way to bolster his output. More tempting deliveries, a more challenging length and some creative field placings could be required.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Remembering the trade deadline deals that didn't work

    From Tomas Tatar watching the playoffs from the Vegas press box, Peter Forsberg's brief stop in Nashville to Tomas Plekanec looking terribly uncomfortable in a Maple Leafs sweater, these are the trade deadline deals that are remembered for the wrong reasons.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Pascal Siakam: Embracing and punishing double teams

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story.&nbsp; Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.