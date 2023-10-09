Jos Buttler warns England not to dive against Bangladesh amid grave outfield concerns

Jos Buttler says his fielders will have to be cautious during Tuesday' World Cup game against Bangladesh - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Jos Buttler has told his fielders not to dive and questioned the integrity of Tuesday’s game with Bangladesh because of the “poor” and “unique” outfield in Dharamsala, casting doubts on the ground’s fitness to host a World Cup match.

On Saturday, when Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh in the first World Cup game at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, their spin bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman almost suffered a serious injury when trying to make a sliding stop on the boundary after his left knee dug into the sandy outfield.

Mujeeb ur Rahman of Afghanistan slides in the outfield at Dharamsala during their match with Bangladesh - Getty Images/Darrian Traynor

Buttler criticised the quality of the surface amid fears that there could be an injury during Tuesday’s match.

“The powers that be are comfortable so the only thing I would question is if you are telling players not to dive – does that question the integrity of the game?” Buttler said. “Any time you’re talking about being careful diving, or maybe being careful when you’re fielding, it goes against everything you want to be as a team.

“It’s poor, in my opinion. You want to dive through a row of houses to save a run. That’s obviously not ideal, the way the surface is, the outfield. But we won’t use it as an excuse. We’ll adapt to it. But certainly if you feel like you’re having to hold yourself back, it’s not a place you want to be as a team, or as a player, or in a World Cup match.”

Buttler admitted that players would have to adjust to the sandy outfield, which could mean that players are more cautious when diving for catches or to stop the ball in the deep.

“Naturally you want to be instinctive in the field. If you see a ball you want to dive for it. So it’s unique and I know it’s going to be the same for both teams but if you’re having to hold yourself back – you shouldn’t have to feel like that. Hopefully, fingers crossed, no one on either side picks up an unfortunate injury.

“Injuries can happen at any time and on any surface. But I think it’s definitely one where you’re going to have to be a little bit careful, which isn’t what you want to be doing when you’re playing for your country. You want to put your body on the line and be trying to save every single run and have confidence in the field. It’s not as good as it could be or should be. But it’s going to be the same for both teams. The wicket looks fantastic and we’re hungry to get out there and play well. We won’t be using it as an excuse, we’ll just have to be a bit smart.

The condition of the outfield at Dharamsala on Sunday - Getty Images /Gareth Copley

Opener Jonny Bairstow said on Sunday that his team-mates had been airing their concerns and are mindful of how to prevent potential injury in Dharamsala.

“There’s been a lot of chat about it,” Bairstow said. “It’s just about being clever and smart about it. The last thing you want is two guys going off with knee injuries or something. It can contribute to shoulders as well, if you’re diving and your elbows get stuck in the ground.

“If something is a bit more sand-based you might be a bit more clever with how you go about it. It might also affect your angles and where you stand. When the ball hits the sandy outfield it might not fly off as much. It just affects different things.” At this stage there are no fears that the match will not go ahead. The International Cricket Council, and match referee Javagal Srinath, are understood to have no concerns about the quality of the outfield, which was assessed by an independent pitch consultant on Sunday and heavily watered by the groundstaff in a bid to help it hold together The outfield for Afghanistan’s clash with Bangladesh was rated as “average”.

There have been problems with the outfield, and the risks to players, in Dharamsala before. India’s third Test against Australia in March was scheduled to be played in Dharamsala, but was moved to Indore because of worries about the state of the surface.

At the time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India blamed the “harsh winter conditions in the region” for the problems with the outfield.

Meanwhile Ben Stokes stepped up his recovery by batting for 45 minutes in the nets on Monday. Stokes moved notably more freely than in his net session the day before, and faced spinners – but not seamers. Buttler admitted that Stokes is “probably unlikely” to feature against Bangladesh, but there is growing optimism that he could return either for England’s clash with Afghanistan on Oct 15 or the match against South Africa on Oct 21.

England are strongly considering picking an extra seamer – likely to be Reece Topley – at Dharamsala, with either Liam Livingstone or vice-captain Moeen Ali likely to make way.