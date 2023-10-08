England warned about Dharamsala outfield amid injury concerns

The outfield caused problems in Afghanistan's game against Bangladesh earlier in the week - Getty Images/Darrian Traynor

England players have been warned about the state of outfield at the Cricket World Cup, after an Afghanistan player narrowly avoided a serious injury on the sandy ground in Dharamsala.

The World Cup holders face Bangladesh on Tuesday, looking to get their campaign back on track after they were hammered by New Zealand in their opener.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman fell into the sandy outfield in Saturday’s defeat to Bangladesh and he was lucky to escape largely unscathed. Several players from both sides also lost their footing on occasion.

“You’ve got players unsure of whether they can dive,” former England batsman Jonathan Trott, now Afghanistan’s head coach, said after the match.

“When you’ve got players worried about getting injured – I mean, we are lucky Mujeeb hasn’t got a serious knee injury towards the end.”

The condition of the outfield on Sunday - Getty Images /Gareth Copley

Trott, who played 52 Tests and appeared in the 2011 World Cup, has sent messages to the England management warning them about the need for players to be careful on the outfield to avoid suffering an injury.

Any decision about whether the outfield is deemed safe to play rests exclusively with the umpires and match referee.

If Tuesday’s match with Bangladesh is abandoned – only a hypothetical risk at this stage – before 20 overs had been played in the second innings and the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method could be used, the points would be shared, with no provision to reschedule the match. This would be a major blow to England’s World Cup campaign.

Despite fears over the state of the outfield, the International Cricket Council, and match referee Javagal Srinath, are not understood to be concerned about the quality of the outfield.

An ICC spokesperson said: “The process for assessing the condition of the pitch and outfield lies with the match officials under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process and the outfield at Dharamsala was rated as average after the Afghanistan v Bangladesh match. Additionally, the ICC independent pitch consultant has taken a look at the outfield today and is comfortable with the conditions as is Javagal Srinath, the Match Referee for the next game.”

Story continues

There have been concerns about the condition of the outfield, and the risks to players, in Dharamsala before. India’s third Test against Australia in March was scheduled to be played in Dharamsala, but was moved to Indore because of concerns about the outfield’s conditions.

At the time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India blamed the “harsh winter conditions in the region” for the problems with the outfield.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.