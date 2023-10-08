England warned against 'dumb rugby' as players told to buck ideas up or pack bags for home

England will need to improve against Fiji or they will be on the next flight home - David Ramos/World Rugby

Danny Care has said England will be on the plane home from the World Cup unless they buck their ideas up while the players have been warned they can’t get away with ‘dumb rugby’ in their quarter-final with Fiji.

England were indebted to 36-year-old Care in Saturday’s 18-17 win over Samoa, as he followed up his 73rd-minute score by producing a try-saving tap tackle on Neria Fomai in the final minutes, which prevented another defeat to Pacific Island opposition.

Quarter-final opponents Fiji claimed England’s scalp for the first time in a 30-22 victory at Twickenham in August, which Care says acted as a “line in the sand” for the squad. Steve Borthwick’s men have since responded by winning all four of their Pool D matches, but Care is fully aware a significant step-up is required for their quarter-final in Marseille on Sunday.

He said: “I hope the fans believe in us that we will be better, we have to be or we’ll find ourselves on a plane home.”

That message was echoed by second row Maro Itoje, who said England need to get their mentality right to avoid playing “dumb rugby”.

“We know we have to play it properly,” Itoje said. “We have to play well against Fiji, we have to beat Fiji. If we’re not sharp, if we’re not on it, it’s a flip of a coin. We leave it to chance.

“We want to play smart rugby, we don’t want to play dumb rugby and play to their strengths, we want to play to our strengths. But it always starts with mindset. We need to be on it. It goes without saying it wasn’t the performance we wanted. We were probably a little bit off in a number of areas.

“But, that being said, we found a way to win – and I think that perhaps a year ago, a couple months ago, we probably wouldn’t have found a way to win. The hope, the ambition is that this performance will sharpen us up for what’s to come next week.”

The players spent Sunday in Lille reviewing their own individual performances by watching the game back. Before they fly to Marseille, a collective review will take place where Itoje says some hard truths will be administered.

“We’ll probably start having these conversations between ourselves before we have the full-bore team meeting so everyone will come with ideas and start picking up each other individually,” Itoje said. “Then we’ll get together in the team meeting. And it’s normally led by Steve. He will go through the facts. Sometimes there’s the narrative and the feelings but he’ll go through the facts of the game, what happened and why it happened.

“It’s an interactive process and the players will chip in if they have feelings on certain things and we then acknowledge what has happened and understand the reasons why. It has to be honest, without a doubt. We’ve had a number of pretty awkward and tough conversations and meetings over the last three, four months as a squad. And they’re necessary if you want to move forward. This is not about being hunky-dory. We need to get to the point where if there’s a problem, if there’s something that needs to be fixed, we need to fix it.”

A similar process occurred in the days after the historic reverse against Fiji, England’s first ever defeat to an emerging nation. That led to some painful discussions which Itoje says “galvanised” the team and Care believes contributed to their 100 per cent record in France.

“We realised it wasn’t us, it wasn’t how we want to be as a team,” Care said. “We let ourselves down, we let a lot of people down with the way that we played. We took that personally, it was our fault as players so we wore that, got to France, worked hard on and off the field to rectify it and started playing some better rugby. I think it probably was a bit of a line in the sand, as soon as we got to France things started to click a little bit for us.”

Meanwhile, Sam Underhill has been called up to replace Jack Willis who dropped out of England’s World Cup squad on Friday with a neck injury.

Underhill, who started the 2019 World Cup final, was cut from England’s wider training squad by Borthwick in July. Yet the 27-year-old, who has suffered a series of concussions over the last couple of years, has been called up ahead of alternative back-row options such as Zach Mercer, Tom Willis, Alex Dombrandt and Tom Pearson.

Despite winning his last cap more than 12 months ago, England defence coach Kevin Sinfield suggested Underhill would come straight in the mix for selection against Fiji. “Without a shadow of a doubt,” Sinfield said. “He’ll come in hard, there’s no doubt about that. He’s a smart guy and he’ll pick things up really, really quickly and we require a simple plan anyway because of the time we have had together it is meant to be that way.

“He is a Test match animal and is a fantastic player. It just shows the quality that we have back in England and we’re delighted he’s been able to join us. He knows what it is like to play well at World Cups. He has done it previously and he brings a great deal of experience too.”

