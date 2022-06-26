Is England vs New Zealand on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch third Test

Sports Staff
2 min read
Ben Stokes, the England Test captain (PA Wire)
Ben Stokes, the England Test captain (PA Wire)

England face New Zealand in the final Test of their three-match series having already sewn up victory with two wins from the opening two.

The hosts entertain at Headingley having earned an insurmountable 2-0 lead at Lord’s and Trent Bridge.

The third Test in Yorkshire took a thrilling turn on Saturday evening as Matthew Potts, Joe Root and Jack Leach picked up a wicket each to leave England in control.

New Zealand will resume today 137 runs ahead with five wickets down but the momentum has swung in England’s direction heading into day four.

Here is everything you need to know.

What time does play start?

England take on New Zealand at Headingley today, Sunday 26 June, on day four of the third Test match. Play is scheduled to get underway at 11am BST.

How to watch on TV and online

The match is broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. Subscribers can stream the action online via the Sky app and website.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Day three recap

England’s entertainers whipped up the Headingley crowd as four wickets on the third evening left them hunting a series whitewash of New Zealand.

The Kiwis had grafted hard to establish a firm footing in the third LV= Insurance Test, reaching tea on 125 for one in their second innings and briefly dulling the party atmosphere that has settled around Ben Stokes’ side in recent weeks.

England were 94 behind at that point and were staring at the kind of equation that could easily challenge their optimistic outlook. But their bowlers hunted as a pack to reduce the Kiwis to 168 for five at stumps, just 137 ahead, raising the roof at this famously raucous venue as they went.

At one stage three different players were summoning the crowd to find their voice – Stuart Broad standing at the top of his mark and conducting the Western Terrace, Stokes impishly inviting fans to dial up the pressure on a nervy Devon Conway and Jonny Bairstow fanning the flames from behind the stumps.

They will return on day four brimming with the confidence of a side who have already produced two superb chases at Lord’s and Trent Bridge and will be eager to chalk up another. It was the work of a team flying with enthusiasm and the boisterous response from the stands suggested their mission statement of reconnecting with a long-suffering fanbase was doing its work.

