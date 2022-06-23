England vs New Zealand, third Test day one live: score and latest updates from Headingley

england vs new zealand third test 3 live score latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

11:08 AM

OVER 1: NZ 0/1 (Young 0 Williamson 0)

It's a gloriously sunny day in t'Broad Acres. Broad starts round the wicket to the left-hander Latham with four slips and a gully. Latham leaves the first two in the channel outside off then fires one across that Foakes gathers at full stretch with a fine dive to his right. Latham has no choice but to play the fifth ball, gets his bat down and it squirts along the ground to gully. And then Broad completes the over with a wobble-seam beauty, having probed outside off until he found the perfect line.

11:05 AM

Wicket!!

Latham c Root b Broad 0 Angled in from round the wicket, slight movement away. Broad has done him like he did David Warner umpteen times in 2019. Root takes the catch at mid-thigh height at first slip. FOW 0/1

11:02 AM

Tom Latham takes guard

Stuart Broad is coming down the hill from the Kirkstall Lane End.

10:59 AM

The teams are out

And its national anthem time. It is a recent innovation at cricket. Michael Vaughan, I believe, instigated it in this country.

10:57 AM

Move over Edgbaston

England have won four of their last five Tests in Leeds, three by an innings and one, as you know, by one wicket. This century they have won 10, lost seven and drawn one. New Zealand won their last Test here in 2015 by 199 runs when Paul Farbrace was caretaker head coach. Oddly both sides were bowled out for 350 in heir first innings and, stranger still, the spinner Mark Craig and the part-time twirler Kane Williamson took three wickets each to bowl England out in the fourth innings

10:42 AM

Jamie Overton receives his Test cap from his twin brother, Craig

There were a few most eyes in the huddle this morning which was joined by the Overton twins' parents:

Jamie Overton is presented with his test cap by his brother Craig Overton of England ahead of day one of the 3rd test - Gareth Copley/ECB via Getty Images

10:35 AM

Pitch looks flat

Look up at Headingley, not down, as they say. Ben Stokes says he would have batted first, too.

Story continues

10:35 AM

Your teams

England Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.

NZ Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

10:31 AM

NZ win the toss

And will bat.

10:25 AM

Good morning

It's 11 years since England beat India 4-0 and climbed to No1 in the world Test rankings. Some of us might remember that India were a bit psychologically spent from winning the World Cup a couple of months earlier, were integrating a new coach, Duncan Fletcher, Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook made grandaddy double hundreds and James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Tim Bresnan and Graeme Swann were formidable. It was the last time England swept a series longer than two Tests and, remarkably, Broad (but not Anderson) will be there in Leeds this morning trying to do it again.

England are on a high after Trent Bridge but we ought to acknowledge how precarious the line they walk is. Had Jonny Bairstow holed out at long leg when taking on Matt Henry after tea on the final day, many of the same people who were showering him with praise, would have been coating him in vitriol. When he tried to hit England to victory, as instructed by coach and captain, on the Saturday evening at Lord's, he was 'stupid'. When it came off in Nottingham, he was a 'hero' who 'ripped up conventions'. Whose conventions? Not his own. We should bear in mind that there will be thrilling successes when they make their way across the high wire and moments when they'll slip and fall off. There is no one without the other for a team in this rebuilding phase that has been encouraged to play so uninhibitedly.

Jamie Overton is a welcome addition to the XI. I thought Matty Potts bowled very well at Lord's and in the second innings of the second Test but having a 90mph bowler at one end gives the captain the chance to bowl properly himself as well as subjecting the opposition to pace ('like fire') and bounce.

NZ welcome back their captain Kane Williamson who should return for Michael Bracewell while Neil Wagner should be the man to replace the injured Kyle Jamieson.

The toss is imminent. We'll bring you the team news once confirmed by the captains.