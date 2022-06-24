England vs New Zealand third Test, day two live: score and latest updates from Headingley - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

01:03 PM

Wicket!!

Mitchell c Stokes b Leach 109 Departs from the penultimate ball of the session. Leach flighted one to tempt him again and he goes for the lofted off drive but loses his grip a bit and spoons it high. Stokes runs to his left and has to tack backwards too to take an excellent catch over his shoulder. FOW 325/8

01:02 PM

OVER 114: NZ 320/7 (Mitchell 107 Southee 30)

Given this is Leach's seventh over of the morning, the over-rate is a disgrace - 23 in 115 minutes before the start of this one. Just the single and two leg-byes off the over.

12:55 PM

OVER 113: NZ 317/7 (Mitchell 106 Southee 30)

Overton slips out a full toss and Mitchell meets it on the middle of his bat, smashing it over mid-on for four. Both of them are going gung ho now and could do real damage. Overton has pace but the control of a Test novice. Mitchell cuffs a single through midwicket then Southee swivels on the bouncer to pull it for four. He swings and misses at the next short one and Overton tries to gull him with the yorker but Southee, though backing away, has no problem steering it out of the blockhole through point for four. That's the 50 partnership off 44 balls.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates his century during day two of the third LV= Insurance Test Series Match at Emerald Headingley Stadium - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

12:48 PM

OVER 112: NZ 304/7 (Mitchell 101 Southee 22)

Mitchell brings up his third century in successive Tests in some style, extending his arms to launch a drive back over Leach's head for six. Talk about holding the pose. His expansive followthrough took his arms above his head and he leaves them there to acknowledge the crowd. No New Zealander has made three hundreds in three Tests.

12:44 PM

OVER 111: NZ 296/7 (Mitchell 95 Southee 21)

Overton replaces Broad and has four men out on the legside fence. Southee steps away and uppercuts Overton's first bouncer for four over the keeper and cuts the next one in front of square for four more. He duck-hooks the third for a single to midwicket. Mitchell also tucks into a short one, rolling his wrists to pull one from shoulder height square of midwicket for four more. Costly over.

12:40 PM

OVER 110: NZ 282/7 (Mitchell 90 Southee 12)

Mitchell flicks Leach for a single to bring up his 463rd run of the series, a record for a Kiwi in England. Must be shoo-in for the Almanack next year. Kumar Sangakkara should write the essay. Considerable turn now for Leach from the potholes pounded out by Overton.

12:37 PM

OVER 109: NZ 279/7 (Mitchell 89 Southee 12)

Tim Southee wishes Broad many happy returns by climbing into the short ball and pulling it hard., high and handsome for six into the Western Terrace. He has decides to chuck the bat at everything now, slicing a drive down to third man for two then retreats to leg to have a wild yahoo at another short ball. Mitchell has a word.

12:34 PM

OVER 108 NZ 270/7 (Mitchell 88 Southee 4)

The clouds are very low now and the atmosphere humid and close. Seems a waste to be bowling spin in Leeds on a classic seamer's day. I reckon Stokes would be ideal out there. He maintains that he is fit to bowl but whether that's just spin/ a lie, I don't know. Southee bats on instinct and that usually involves an urge to attack. Down he comes to club a drive down the ground. Bairstow races over from long on but he can't get there with a dive to catch it. He had been posted halfway back for that stroke but could have done with being on the rope. Had he been there, of course, Southee might not have played that shot.

After the crowd sang happy birthday to Broad on the day he turns 36, this:

Birthday boy Broady gets a wicket! 🥳🎁



Crawley takes the catch at second slip! Bracewell departs ❌#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/8l4gILELwI — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 24, 2022

12:27 PM

OVER 107: NZ 265/7 (Mitchell 87 Southee 0)

Broad claps sarcastically when the ball finally fails the gauge test. Stokes punches the air. On comes the suitcase of replacement balls. Marais Erasmus picks one and Broad makes it talk, Crawley taking the catch off his laces. Enter Southee to an odd field of only one slip. NZ's No9 ducks the bouncer.

12:23 PM

Wicket!!

Bracewell c Crawley b Broad 13 Two card trick. Broad finally gets the ball changed, has a Kevin and Perry reaction when he gets his way, nmips one back into Bracewell and hit him on the back leg then nipped the next one away to catch the edge. This time Crawley does move and snaffles it. FOW265/7

12:19 PM

OVER 106: NZ 265/6 (Mitchell 87 Bracewell 13)

Giving it a rip works wonders for Leach as one spits out of the footholds and turns square, fizzing past Bracewell's pads. That's one to ponder. Good take from Foakes. Barcewell sweeps for a single then Mitchell puts his dancing boots back on, comes down and carts a four over mid-on, partially off the toe of the bat.

12:17 PM

OVER 105: NZ 260/6 (Mitchell 83 Bracewell 12)

Bracewell would not pull Overton or Potts earlier but tucks in when Broad makes one sit up and beg outside off. He doesn't collar it and ends up scuffing it off the bottom edge for two.

For the fourth time in 70 minutes, England ask for the ball to be changed. And then a fifth time two balls later. Broad throws it into the pitch after gathering in his followthrough and then slings it towards Foakes. If Dr Johnson were quipping today, he would substitute Broad for his Scotsman and a ray of sunshine.

12:10 PM

OVER 104: NZ 257/6 (Mitchell 82 Bracewell 10)

Leach never prospers against left-handers but his captain has faith in him against Bracewell. Not that he can keep him at that end for more than a ball as he pats a drive down to long on. He looks better against the right-handed Mitchell if guilty of bowling a little short, mindful of Mitchell's love for going downtown. Stokes brings long on up to encourage the lofted drive but Mitchell bites his knuckles, figuratively, and plays out five dots.

12:01 PM

OVER 103: NZ 256/6 (Mitchell 82 Bracewell 9)

Broad finishes the hour with a maiden to Mitchell, probing down the channel, and on come the drinks.

England's Jonny Bairstow (centre) drops a ball from New Zealand's Michael Bracewell - Mike Egerton/PA

11:59 AM

OVER 102: NZ 256/6 (Mitchell 82 Bracewell 9)

The spinner comes over the wicket to Bracewell. The ball is turning, and turning in to the left-hander, who uses the movement to slog sweep with it through deep backward square for four. A bit more flight keeps Bracewell guessing and Leach ends the over with Foakes roaring his approval when one leaps as well as turns into Bracewell's top flap.

11:56 AM

OVER 101: NZ 252/6 (Mitchell 82 Bracewell 5)

The strange thing about Bairstow's drop was that Crawley at second slip, and the ball did fly between them, didn't flinch an inch. He never moved at all, not to go for the ball, to get out of Jonny's way or take evasive action. Did he see it?

Mitchell defends four and leaves two of Broad's 19th over. Time for Leach.

11:51 AM

OVER 100: NZ 252/6 (Mitchell 82 Bracewell 5)

Bracewell has a fiddle when Potts slants one across him but fails to get bat on ball. It's another maiden for Potts and leaves him after the fifth over of this spell with 25-11-30-1. Northern lad. Proper grafter.

11:47 AM

OVER 99: NZ 252/6 (Mitchell 82 Bracewell 5)

After a four-over burst from Overton, Stuart Broad is coming on. It's a bit of a stiff start but gradually cranks up to 82mph. When he pitches up on off and middle, Bracewell spanks a drive down through mid-on for four. 'Andsome.

Drop! Broad shakes his head when he gets one to nip away from Bracewell and he fences it to third slip's right. Bairstow goes one-handed and puts it down. He is furious with himself. So is Broad who pulls his hat on with a big tug. Now the talk is of them being too close to the bat ... as well as to each other.

11:41 AM

OVER 98: NZ 246/6 (Mitchell 82 Bracewell 0)

Bracewell follows fellow left-hander Nicholls in scratching around to get off the mark. At then end of Potts' 10th maiden he remains on a duck egg after 16 deliveries but he does look more composed than Nicholls, well as Potts is bowling.

Foakes is exonerated by Surrey man, former team-mate and wicketkeeping brother Kumar Sangakkara. He says that drop shows how committed he is and how athletic he is. Well, quite. But what about his judgment?

GOT HIM 👌



Mathew Potts traps Tom Blundell lbw!



It's given, and can't be reviewed as DRS is currently not working | #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/k5RiBRmo8j — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 24, 2022

11:35 AM

OVER 97: NZ 246/6 (Mitchell 82 Bracewell 0)

Overton tests Bracewell with a couple of bouncers, tests his knees really as he ducks both. Guess what? Stuart Broad wants the ball changed. After a no-ball, given on height, Overton comes round the wicket to the left-hander and rushes him into a back-foot defensive. After another bouncer, Overton and Stokes make entreaties about changing the ball, Every two deliveries now. Get on with the game. That over took about six minutes.

11:29 AM

OVER 96: NZ 244/6 (Mitchell 82 Bracewell 0)

Blundell may have been sawn off as so many batsmen were in the past. That looked highly dubious. Anyway, it's the way we were. It did square him up and hit him on the back leg. And regarding Matty Potts, every good boy deserves favour. He has bowled very well yesterday and today.

11:25 AM

Wicket!!!

Blundell lbw b Potts 55 The batsman shakes his head, knowing he cannot review. I'm sure he would have done, too. It was a big inswinger that seemed to surprise him but looked to these eyes as if it would have missed leg stump. And there was a hint of edge too. FOW 243/6

11:24 AM

OVER 95: NZ 243/5 (Mitchell 82 Blundell 55)

Fuller from Overton who, to be fair, has been varying his line. Blundell plays tip and run to cover, giving Mitchell a spoonful of his own medicine. Mitchell is scoreless off the rest of the over but adds four leg-byes when Overton sprays one on to his pads and trickles very fine.

DRS has gone down again so no reviews permissible while Aleem Dar turns it off and turns it back on again.

11:21 AM

OVER 94: NZ 238/5 (Mitchell 82 Blundell 54)

Foakes is not judges as harshly as Bairstow and Buttler for errors in the gloves. But that was a bad one. Dropping catches is forgivable. Knocking them out of a team-mate's hands is less so.

Potts continues, fast and full, and racks up a maiden against Mitchell who seems to have reined himself in after nicking it.

England's Matthew Potts (centre) reacts after the wicketkeeper drops a ball during day two - Mike Egerton/PA

11:14 AM

OVER 93: NZ 238/5 (Mitchell 82 Blundell 54)

Overton continues with the short-ball strategy and Blundell climbs into one, rolling his wrists and collaring it for four. Nice shot. Bairstow, at leg gully, does get into the game when he makes a fine diving stop when Blundell pulls finer.

11:12 AM

OVER 92: NZ 234/5 (Mitchell 82 Blundell 50)

Potts, not Broad, is Overton's opening partner and he continues to be luckless, or more accurately, plagued by bad luck. He angles one into Mitchell and straightens it off a good length to kiss the edge. The ball flew towards first slip for what would have been a routine catch for Joe Root but Foakes dives across and tips on to Root's wrist and goes down through gully. They run two. Foakes has had a good series but that was rash. Either that or Root's too close to his keeper. Either way Root's wrist is sore.

11:07 AM

OVER 91: NZ 232/5 (Mitchell 80 Blundell 50)

Jamie Overton is given the honour on day two and repays his captain's faith with a brutal bouncer to Blundell. The keeper-batsman jack-knifes out of the way but not quickly enough and it crashes into his shoulder and loops up towards the keeper. Overton is loosey goosey early today and Blundell fends another rapid one through point for a single, Mitchell flicks one off his toes. As they did at Trent Bridge, England now have a leg gully in for Blundell but he can't get in the game when Overton hits the channel outside off and Blundell opens the face a la Root to glide four down through third man. That;' his half-century.

10:24 AM

Good morning

Mitchell and Blundell, Blundell and Mitchell. Will no one rid England of these turbulent bats? For the third Test in succession Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell have put on a century partnership and now Mitchell stands on the threshold of a third century in successive Tests. How England must be kicking themselves for not reviewing Matt Potts' leg-before appeal when it was turned down. Ben Foakes has done well all series but he made that call and understandably, given the bowler is a novice, Ben Stokes deferred to him as he should, having given him the responsibility.

But that should not take the gloss off another good bowling effort from Stuart Broad, the luckless Potts and the lively Jamie Overton. Better still was the improvement shown by Jack Leach. He must have been working with Jeetan Patel over the past 10 days since Trent Bridge because he managed to bowl far fewer drag downs and there were signs of drift which was not part of his armoury before. It did for Will Young. Equally significantly perhaps, the Headingley crowd loves him because of 2019 and his gallantry and cheers his every touch. If the supporters embrace you, confidence soon follows.

Rain is forecast for after tea but it still looks a belter of a pitch when the sun is out. England will hope to keep New Zealand to about 350, pile up the runs (though they will face Neil Wagner for the first time in the series, a bowler they have found very tricky in the past) and hope Leach can rip through them. He may have to. Broad has done a lot of work this series, Stokes hasn't bowled yet and may not all game, Potts will run all day but both he and Overton are raw at this level.

Anyway, let's get it on.