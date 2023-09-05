England vs New Zealand T20 live: Score and latest updates from Trent Bridge

Jonathan Bairstow of England bats during the 4th Vitality T20 International between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge on September 05, 2023 in Nottingham, England

06:21 PM BST

'Bairstow is ticking'

Jonny Bairstow is ticking here. He was a little peeved, I reckon, not to become the third Englishman to have hundreds in all three formats. Well, he’s got 42 of 19, and could get anything.

06:21 PM BST

OVER 5: ENG 56/0 (Bairstow 47 Jacks 9)

Six more for Bairstow as Southee disappears back over his head for six more! Extraordinary hitting here. Some ironic boos ring out around Trent Bridge as Bairstow middles a pull to the man on the square leg boundary. Fours and sixes will only satisfy them apparently.

Jacks does the right thing and gives the strike back to the man who’s seeing it like a beachball. Bairstow obliges, flicking one past fine leg for four as Southee misses his line.

06:16 PM BST

OVER 4: ENG 42/0 (Bairstow 36 Jacks 6)

Kyle Jamieson gets treatment first ball. That’s just too straight to Bairstow and the England opener helps himself to a six to the short boundary over square leg. He looks in great touch.

Better from Jamieson, who gets some lift off the pitch and Bairstow plays and misses outside off stump.

Four more. Bairstow pounds the next ball past mid-on for four. Miss your length or line to him at this ground and will be punished. That is evidenced the very next ball, as he goes hard at a short ball from Jamieson and picks up another six for his trouble.

And again! 6️⃣



Kyle Jamieson straight into the firing line! 😰 pic.twitter.com/0a5fioNUzV — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 5, 2023

06:12 PM BST

OVER 3: ENG 25/0 (Bairstow 19 Jacks 6)

Mitchell Santner is into the attack early. Bairstow gets fortunate with a top edge as he tries to sweep and picks up a boundary before nabbing a quick single into the leg side. The over ends with jacks picking up a boundary in a similar area as Santner strays too leg side.

06:08 PM BST

OVER 2: ENG 16/0 (Bairstow 14 Jacks 1)

Matt Henry starts from the other end for NZ. he was very impressive at Edgbaston, mixing up his pace and length on a pitch that proved tricky.

He beats Bairstow with a beauty that just does enough off the pitch to get the England opener feeling for it. The next show is far more convincing, a checked punch over mid-wicket for four. Two balls later, Bairstow gets a maximum as he lifts one over square leg for six.

This looks like a hell of a wicket.

Just a little flick of the wrist from Jonny Bairstow for the evening's first six! 6️⃣ 💥 pic.twitter.com/6r55apznYX — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 5, 2023

06:04 PM BST

'Peculiar dimensions'

It is a funny place, Trent Bridge. Beautiful in its own way, and a bit hotch-potch. One thing’s for certain: it’s a great place to bat in white ball cricket, partly because of its peculiar dimensions.

06:04 PM BST

OVER 1: ENG 4/0 (Bairstow 3 Jacks 1)

Bairstow is off the mark straight away, turning one off his hip for a quick single, bringing Will Jacks on strike. He has not made the most of a couple of starts in this series and will be keen to change that here. He’s off the mark with a thick outside edge.

Bairstow chases one pitched wide and full by Southee...it’s edgy but fall safely in the outfield.

06:00 PM BST

The players emerge...

Bairstow and Jacks to open up for England...Tim Southee takes the first over for NZ.

05:54 PM BST

Pre-match words from Moeen

England captain Moeen Ali: “It is a good wicket and hopefully we can get a big score. It is nice to lead England. It is a massive honour and I love it. Jos [Buttler] is just having a rest today.”

On Rehan Ahmed: “He has a really good attitude and it looks like he is improving all the time, even in practice. It is great that he’s getting an opportunity alongside [Adil] Rashid tonight, who he models himself on. It is nice to have five spinners today, it doesn’t mean you’re going to use them all but good to have those options.”

05:52 PM BST

England coach Matthew Mott speaks to Sky Sports

On the decision to omit Harry Brook from the 50-over squad: “Everyone is entitled to an opinion. I don’t think anyone doubts Harry’s ability and I’ve been impressed with his response. There’s a lot to play out and we always said the squad is a provisional when we selected it.”

Door remains very much ajar methinks...

05:40 PM BST

'Five spinners in the side'

Greetings from a sun-soaked Trent Bridge. It’s sweltering today, and the perfect evening for a bit of T20 action.

I’ve thought for a while that Jos Buttler is becoming more like Eoin Morgan by the year. Well, he’s given himself the sort of rest that Morgan used to enjoy. There are a fair few changes, with Moeen captain, Bairstow keeping, and Rehan Ahmed in. Gus Atkinson and Chris Jordan are also replaced by Brydon Carse and Sam Curran. Five spinners in the side!

They are batting first at a very batting-friendly ground. It was here that they made 481 in an ODI five years ago.

One changes for New Zealand, with spin-bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra in for Devon Conway.

05:38 PM BST

Team news

England: Bairstow, Jacks, Malan, Brook, Livingstone, Ali, Curran, Ahmed, Carse, Rashid, Wood

New Zealand: Allen, Seifert, Mitchell, Phillips, Chapman, Ravindra, Santner, Jamieson, Sodhi, Southee, Henry

05:34 PM BST

England win the toss and bat...

Moeen Ali tosses the coin for England...a rest for Jos Buttler then. Rehan Ahmed will also play this evening. Full team news to follow.

England captain Moeen Ali shakes hands with New Zealand captain Tim Southee ahead of the 4th Vitality T20 International between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge on September 05, 2023 in Nottingham, England

05:31 PM BST

Moments away from the toss

We are set fair at Trent Bridge this evening...bat first day? I think both sides will fancy their chances of chasing down something sizable if they bowl first.

05:27 PM BST

Flashback to Edgbaston

Although Finn Allen’s foot touched the ground and Daryl Mitchell failed to take the catch, this was nearly one of the best bits of fielding I have ever seen...

"That would have been the end of Jos Buttler!" 😰 pic.twitter.com/04C0CJowyj — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 3, 2023

05:23 PM BST

Sighting confirmed

Not that we would have any reason to doubt the veracity of our man on the ground’s reports but here is confirmation.

Joe Root of England interacts with Harry Brook prior to the 4th Vitality T20I match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge on September 05, 2023 in Nottingham, England

05:14 PM BST

Spotted...

Joe Root training with England at Trent Bridge before the final T20. ODIs start in Cardiff on Friday. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) September 5, 2023

05:09 PM BST

Livingstone must take his chance

The talent of Liam Livingstone is unquestionable. His ability to take the game away from any side in the world, undeniable. Yet he has not batted for more than 50 balls in any format for the last two years. He must take his chance to nail down a World Cup sport or risk losing it.

Read Will Macpherson’s full analysis of English cricket’s greatest enigma HERE.

England's Liam Livingstone in action

05:01 PM BST

There is a series on the line..but so much more as well

Good evening and welcome to Trent Bridge for the fourth and final T20 international between England and New Zealand.

The hosts lead the series 2-1 after resounding wins at Chester-le-Street and Old Trafford but New Zealand seized the initiative with a thoroughly professional display at Edgbaston on Sunday.

This England outfit has more than enough credit in the bank to avoid too much criticism for an isolated loss but in truth the performance they produced in Birmingham was some way below the standards to which we have become accustomed.

Flat in the field for the most part and seemingly lacking their usual inspiration with the bat, England were outplayed in every department by New Zealand. Jos Buttler will know the value of righting the ship this evening, as he looks to build momentum to the 50-over World Cup.

With that in mind, and with the 50-over series against New Zealand just around the corner, It feels as if there is more on the line this evening than just the series.

The absence of Harry Brook for England’s 50-over squad felt like an oversight two weeks ago. Now, to uphold that decision feels untenable. Brook’s destructive displays in the first two games surely mean he is on track to be drafted into the squad. But at whose expense?

The two most popular names at this stage appear to be Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone, both of whom appear somewhat short of runs and confidence at present.

Malan’s scratchy innings at Edgbaston was one of a man who appeared to be feeling the pressure, while Livingstone’s own failure with the bat was trumped by an even more ineffective bowling effort.

England’s selection this evening will surely tell us much about the selector’s headspace. Rests for either of the two aforementioned would suggest they will be given a chance in 50-over series to truly nail down their place.

Play tonight and it is difficult to get away from the feeling that this may represent something of a trial for their inclusion in the World Cup squad.

Plenty on the line it feels. Toss to come at 5.30.