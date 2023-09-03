England vs New Zealand T20 live: Score and latest updates from Edgbaston

England's Jos Buttler warms up before the match

02:12 PM BST

'We always challenge the team to raise the level'

England captain Jos Buttler: “We would have batted as well because it looks pretty dry but hopefully it stays a good wicket for the duration.

“We’re always just trying to do what is best for the conditions on the day. We do like to chase in T20 cricket but it does look dry today so batting first is probably the right option. Hopefully we can restrict them and chase the score down.

“We are always searching for things to get better. It isn’t just the skill level that has been pleasing, it has been the attitude and intensity with which we’ve played. It is something we pride ourselves on and we always challenge the team to raise the level.”

02:10 PM BST

Pre-match words from Tim Southee

“It’s not been our finest series in the first two games but this is a great opportunity to turn it around.

“The guys know we need to build partnerships and set a platform for the guys to kick on later in the innings.

“England are a quality side that keep coming hard at you. If you look at the last game we were not as good as we could have been.

“There’s two changes. Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne sit it out. Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson come in.”

02:08 PM BST

Teams in full

England: Bairstow, Jacks, Malan, Brook, Bairstow, Ali, Livingston, Jordan, Rashid, Wood, Atkinson

Two changes for England, with Luke Wood and Chris Jordan coming in for Brydon Carse and Sam Curran.

New Zealand: Conway, Allen, Seifert, Philips, Chapman, Mitchell, Santner, Jamieson, Sodhi, Southee, Henry

Two changes also for the visitors, as Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry come in for Adam Milne and Kyle Jamieson.

02:02 PM BST

New Zealand win the toss

Captain Tim Southee elects to bat first.

02:01 PM BST

Here comes the toss

Bat-first day methinks...

01:58 PM BST

Atkinson reflects on debut

By Will Macpherson

It was, according to Gus Atkinson, a “perfect” evening at Old Trafford on Friday. “I can’t ask for much more than that to be honest,” he said of his international debut. “I’m very happy.”

And so he should be. Atkinson bowled just 2.5 overs on the first of his three England debuts – because, yes, ODI and Test bows seem certain to follow pretty promptly – but picked up four for 20. No England bowler has performed better on T20 debut. Another chance will follow as the series continues in Birmingham today and Nottingham on Tuesday, before the ODIs next week and the World Cup that follows.

Atkinson said that he was “just trying to do what I’ve been doing for Surrey and the Oval Invincibles, and thankfully it worked well for me tonight”. England got exactly what they were hoping for from him: pace, bounce and no obvious nerves. He was sharp enough to keep top order batsmen on a leash, and simply too quick and skilful for the tail. Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow both spoke in glowing terms about him.

Everything about Atkinson is understated and quiet. He is softly-spoken, and not overly expressive. He trots to the crease without fuss, with his right arm coming over high and fast, which hurries batsmen, and explains why he has regularly hit them on the head or body. His second ball was 92mph in Manchester, and his fourth brought a wicket. He is keen to play down comparisons with Jofra Archer that players on the circuit first noted last summer.

That his first wicket arrived so quickly, he admitted, helped settle the nerves. He had learnt on Thursday that he would definitely be playing in the second T20, but remained calm. “I thought the nerves would kick in later on but once I got that first ball, first wicket and first over out of the way, then it was happy days,” he said.

The first wicket brought a celebration that was typically understated. He explains: “One of my friends said, ‘You never know, we might get a smile out of you when you get your first wicket.’ So I was thinking of that once I got my wicket but yeah, I was obviously very happy inside.”

At 25, Atkinson is by no means old. But he has had to wait for this opportunity, with injuries slowing his path. He was presented his England cap by Sam Curran, also 25 and a peer in the Surrey system. Curran has been an England regular for five years and Friday’s T20 was his 350th professional game. It was just Atkinson’s 60th. They are part of a particularly productive Surrey academy cohort, along with Ollie Pope, plus Championship winners Amar Virdi and Ryan Patel. Will Jacks, now an England team-mate, is a few months younger.

Atkinson says the time it has taken to reach the top made his debut that much more special.

“I knew that once I got going, it could happen quickly,” he said. “I’ve always known my ability and what I can do and I always knew once I had the chance with games. The Hundred was a big opportunity. I knew if I could perform in that, then it would happen quickly and thankfully it has.

“I think I’ve always had it [the pace] in me. It’s just a case of game time and confidence in my body and in my bowling in general. Just being able to go, ‘Right I’m going to run in and bowl quick!

“I’ve worked quite hard for it and gone through a few injuries, so to come and perform well on my debut and be here in an England shirt is a dream come true.”

01:55 PM BST

Weather set fair in Birmingham

What a day for it at Edgbaston. We are set for a cracking atmosphere this afternoon with a full house confirmed.

Edgbaston, Birmingham, England; 3rd IT20, England versus New Zealand; View of the pitch and stands before the game

01:50 PM BST

England's brutal hitting at Old Trafford

I’ll just let the video do the talking...

Just Harry Brook and Jonny Bairstow launching the ball into the crowd 🚀6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Otqn8AT1Ft — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 1, 2023

01:47 PM BST

Sad news from the world of cricket today...

...after it was confirmed that former Zimbabwe captain and coach Heath Streak had died at the age of 49.

Read more HERE

01:40 PM BST

Carse into 50-over mix

Brydon Carse has been added to England’s squad for their one-day internationals against New Zealand after impressing in the T20 series.

Durham quick Carse claimed three for 23 in Wednesday’s emphatic victory at his home ground and followed it up with another fine display at Old Trafford on Friday.

England's Brydon Carse appeals after thinking he has taken the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, given after a review, during the second T20 international cricket match between England and New Zealand at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north-west England, on September 1, 2023

It has helped England move 2-0 up in the four-match T20 series but Carse’s involvement against the Black Caps will now extend into the ODI series, which begins on September 8.

Carse has made nine appearances for England in 50-over cricket, although his most recent ODI outing was last summer against South Africa.

01:36 PM BST

England look to press home dominance

Good afternoon and welcome to Edgbaston as England look to continue their scintillating form in the third of four T20 internationals against New Zealand.

Both previous matches have been verging on non-contests, with England dominating the visitors in virtually every department.

The likes of Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson have enjoyed superb bows on the international stage, while Harry Brook has continued to make a mockery of the curious decision by the England selectors to exclude him from the squad for the upcoming 50-over World Cup.

Two brutal hitting displays have underlined the value the Yorkshireman brings to any England limited-overs side and indeed captain Jos Buttler has had to concede that there is still a chance Brook could force his way into the squad.

“He is playing brilliantly well and I thought the way he played tonight, the other night, all credit must go to him,” Buttler told the BBC, after Brook’s knock of 67 at Old Trafford.

“There is obviously a lot of noise around the World Cup and him not being in that squad at the moment, but for him to go and play the way he does, he is no different in the dressing room - nothing seems to affect him.

“There is a long time from now until we get on the plane and you never know what can happen. At the minute he is not in the squad, but you never know what can happen.”

The performance of Atkinson will have also pleased Buttler. The Surrey quick took an impressive four for 20 as New Zealand slumped to 103 all out in reply to England’s 198 at Old Trafford.

With Jofra Archer and Mark Wood currently sidelined, the sight of another big seamer hurling deliveries down well in excess of 90mph is exactly what Buttler and all England fans wanted to see.