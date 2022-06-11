England vs New Zealand, second Test day two: live score and latest updates from Trent Bridge - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

12:04 PM

OVER 101: NZ 363/4 (Mitchell 104 Blundell 88)

Mitchell wants to kick on but has judged the tempo of his innings perfectly - no need to accelerate just yet, especially not by eschewing footwork and throwing his hands at a drive. He completely mistimes that effort and drags the ball off the toe to mid-on. Mitchell calms back down, works a single to square leg and Blundell ends the over with a glorious square drive for four to take the partnership to 190 one week on from there 185 together. Well done.

And that will be drinks.

12:01 PM

OVER 100: NZ 358/4 (Mitchell 103 Blundell 84)

Blundell marches down and hammers a lofted drive for four. Crawley, standing close, throws up a hand but could not possibly have clung on and it's a wonder he didn't lose a finger. Leach completes the over with five dot balls but the damage had already been done.

11:58 AM

OVER 99: NZ 354/4 (Mitchell 103 Blundell 80)

Blundell and Mitchell already hold the record for the highest NZ fifth-wicket partnership in England with last week's 195. They need 10 more to match it, 11 to beat it.

But they make no headway in Potts' 20th over which is a very good maiden, using the crease to unsettle Mitchell who plays an misses at the final ball which zips back in but never hitting off-stump.

11:51 AM

OVER 98: NZ 354/4 (Mitchell 103 Blundell 80)

Blundell comes down the pitch to Leach and drives a singe to cover and then, after Mitchell gives him the strike back with a single poked through point, he strides down again, clears the front leg and shovels a drive over mid-on for four.

11:50 AM

OVER 97: NZ 348/4 (Mitchell 102 Blundell 75)

Back-to-back Test centuries for Daryl Mitchell! He brings this one up streakily with a thick edge along the ground through the slips for four as his bat scissored down from outside off stump. It came the ball after he was struck on the knee roll, having shuffled down and across. It must have been outside the line and Stokes doesn't want to hear the case for a review with only one left.

11:45 AM

OVER 96: NZ 342/4 (Mitchell 96 Blundell 75)

Leach replaces Broad and starts with a maiden to Blundell. The Kiwi keeper is trying to use his feet but Leach varies his flight and dip to outfox him and start with a maiden.

Double change - Potts is coming on for Anderson. Stokes was better than him yesterday and on that showing deserves to go before him.

11:43 AM

OVER 95: NZ 342/4 (Mitchell 96 Blundell 75)

Anderson has taken out the leg slip and Blundell immediately fends one off his hip. It went too square to be in leg slip territory but if he thinks Blundell is vulnerable to that line of attack, he needs someone catching on the legside.

Anderson had a row with Mitchell yesterday after he was dropped and then ran a single on a misfield. But he is not winning the battle. Anderson drops short again and Mitchell pivots to pull hard and flat through midwicket for four. Mitchell is a fantastic puller of the ball even when his balance is weighted more to the front foot.

First 30 overs yesterday was the seventh fullest England have bowled at home since records began in 2006. Much fuller than at Lord's where they took hatfuls. Attacking call at the toss, attacking call with lengths, and they got punished. Need to get back to 7m pls. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) June 11, 2022

11:37 AM

OVER 94: NZ 337/4 (Mitchell 92 Blundell 74)

Blundell opens the face to poke a single through point. Bairstow comes in to leg slip and Broad tries to feed him with inswingers but Mitchell works one in front of square for two.

England keep asking for the ball to be changed and do so again during this over. Every time, though, it passes through the gauges.

Here;s Nick Hoult on what has gone wrong with cricket balls this summer. One rogue herd of cattle? The great English cricket balls mystery.

11:30 AM

OVER 93: NZ 334/4 (Mitchell 90 Blundell 73)

Out comes third slip for Anderson and he moves to short cover. The tactic, therefore, is to encourage the drive but Anderson starts too short and straight and Mitchell tucks it off his hip for four. As usual with Anderson, he berates himself and then rolls off five dot balls, the currency he has dealt in for 19 (that deserves spelling out Grandstand teleprinter style: Nineteen!) years in Test cricket.

11:24 AM

OVER 92: NZ 330/4 (Mitchell 86 Blundell 73)

Mitchell is defending well. Orthodox technique once his little shuffle is triggered. After four defensives he plays tip and run to mid-off, killing the ball rather than hitting it means he has time to get up the other end before Stokes can reach it.

11:20 AM

OVER 91: NZ 329/4 (Mitchell 85 Blundell 73)

Nice shot from Mitchell, punching off the back foot through cover for three. Anderson surprises Blundell with the one pushed on to leg and middle and it hits his back pad. There's an appeal, pretty full-throated, but the umpire shakes his head as does Stokes when Anderson catches his eye. It was always angling down.

11:17 AM

OVER 90: NZ 326/4 (Mitchell 82 Blundell 73)

Big, handsome inswinger from Broad to start the over. It takes the leading edge as Blundell tries to turn it through midwicket and squirts through point for two. Foakes shouts some words of encouragement, calling Broad 'Broader' in the process. Odd. Doesn't sound endearing or, indeed, right.

It's very windy. The flags are stiff. Broad follows the hooping inswinger with a pie outside off, short and side. Blundell cuts with a bat closer to the vertical than the horizontal and the ball races away for four wide of gully. Gusts of wind put Broad off his stride and he has to go back to his mark before finishing the over with four dot balls.

Joe Root was off the field for the second over. Here he was earlier this morning:

Joe Root – The ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 🌟



He finally gets his cap 🧢 👏



📽️ @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/oXNAOMfD3n — ICC (@ICC) June 11, 2022

11:10 AM

OVER 89: NZ 320/4 (Mitchell 82 Blundell 67)

Anderson starts in top gear - touch of swing and good bounce. Mitchell defends with soft hands, dropping the ball into the offside. Anderson, worryingly, keeps rubbing his left hamstring but continues and starts with a maiden. He grimaces at the end of each delivery but that's not exactly a novel phenomenon.

11:06 AM

OVER 88: NZ 320/4 (Mitchell 82 Blundell 67)

Three slips and a gully for Broad, whose pace is up and length full. Mitchell defends two, the second a no-ball. Mitchell is nudging across his crease to defend from a slightly open stance. Broad receives plenty of encouragement from Stokes but can only find the middle of Mitchell's bat when he chooses to play. He clips a single to midwicket after shimmying across towards off stump and Blundell sees out the over.

Anderson will share the opening spell and is back at the Radcliffe Road End this morning.

10:57 AM

The players are out

Jerusalem resounds around Trent Bridge. Stuart Broad will bowl the first over of the day.

Mark Butcher is back in the commentary box, too.

10:56 AM

Stuart Broad's evening was worse than his day of dropped catches

Video of the Tap & Run pub fire at Upper Broughton, part owned by Notts & England cricketer Stuart Broad. @nottsfire says it is still fighting a fire in the roof. pic.twitter.com/k2MvOSzgwt — BBC Radio Nottingham (@BBCNottingham) June 11, 2022

10:52 AM

On Sky Sports today

Lot of rotation after the loss of Shane Warne, Rob Key, Bumble and Michael Holding. After Darren Gough's cameo yesterday - good, I thought - Graeme Swann joins the team for Saturday. I had hoped Mark Taylor was here for the summer but it looks like he was only over here for the Shane Warne tribute at Lord's. Dinesh Karthik should be here for the one-off India Test and white-ball games or maybe Ravi Shastri returns? Hopefully Ricky Ponting will join us at some point.

10:38 AM

Have you listened to the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast yet?

Here's episode two - you can download and subscribe at all the usual providers or listen to this week's episode, featuring an exclusive interview with Lord Gower himself, here:

10:34 AM

Good morning

And welcome to coverage of day two of the second Test from Trent Bridge. It seems pretty obvious that both sides misread the pitch yesterday and New Zealand got away with it by the highly effective happenstance of losing the toss. They also exploited their fortune with grit and skill, each of the top six making 25 or more, batting diligently but attractively on a pitch that offered encouragement largely through bounce rather than movement. Ben Stokes and Jimmy Anderson bowled well, Stuart Broad was unlucky with two of the four dropped catches off his bowling but only Anderson can be satisfied with his figures.

Bazball dictates that England keep attacking and, given how much some of us have moaned at the lengths the seamers have bowled in their opening spells for the past decade, it would be unfair to criticise them for pitching it up and setting the fields accordingly. Had Root held on to Daryl Mitchell's snick or Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow not been playing 'After you, Claud' when Tom Blundell nicked off last night, the scoreboard would make more favourable reading in the England dressing room this morning.

History is not with the home side. Only three teams have ever made 318 or more batting first at Trent Bridge and lost the match - South Africa in 1998, New Zealand themselves in 2004 and West Indies in 2012. On each occasion the opposition built a first-innings lead, England knocked them over cheaply in the second innings and knocked off the runs in chases. That would seem their best chance of winning this Test and taking the series but there is a long road ahead in the field today unless Messrs Broad, Anderson and Potts can find their third-morning mojo from Lord's to initiate a collapse. Join us as we find out.