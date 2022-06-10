England vs New Zealand, second Test: live score and latest updates from Trent Bridge - Mike Egerton/PA

05:14 PM

OVER 68: NZ 263/4 (Mitchell 50 Blundell 45)

Drinks.

05:14 PM

OVER 68: NZ 263/4 (Mitchell 50 Blundell 45)

Leach loses his line at the start of the over, drags one down and Blundell cuts hard for three. The spinner is using the breeze but drifts one too close to Mitchell's pads and he flicks it through midwicket to reach his half-century.

05:09 PM

OVER 67: NZ 259/4 (Mitchell 49 Blundell 42)

Three pulls in succession, square leg stops the first, Mitchell runs a single by cuffing it to midwicket as does Blundell behind of square.

Broad keeps banging it in and the next ball ramps on Mitchell who pulls out of the hook, having sniffed the hoppy aroma of the leather. The next comes through at waist-height and he pulls it square for a single. Blundell ends the over with a fourth single off the pull stroke from the over.

05:04 PM

OVER 66: NZ 255/4 (Mitchell 47 Blundell 40)

England retain the review and can take some solace from the fact Leach did get it to straighten to the right-hander. His footwork meant he was given the benefit of the doubt, almost certainly correctly.

After that first-ball scare, they milk two singles and a two to extend the partnership to 86.

05:01 PM

NOT OUT

DRS - Sky Sports

05:00 PM

England review

Blundell lbw b Leach A long way down.

04:59 PM

OVER 65: NZ 251/4 (Mitchell 44 Blundell 39)

Another thick edge through the gap between second slip and gully flies for four. With the score as substantial as it is, Stokes cannot afford to have five slips which is what it would have taken to have a chance of catching that. Broad is cheesed off but more by the streakiness of the shot than the absence of close catchers

Jack Leach Test bowling average:



Day 1 - 54.16

Day 2 - 52.31

Day 3 - 72.71

Day 4 - 17.94

Day 5 - 16.80#ENGvNZ — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 10, 2022

04:56 PM

Story continues

OVER 64: NZ 246/4 (Mitchell 44 Blundell 34)

Leach gets one to grip and rip past Mitchell's edge. Foakes whips the bails off but Mitchell had managed to get his big toe back in time. Only the single off the over, Blundell working one off the back foot.

04:50 PM

OVER 63: NZ 245/4 (Mitchell 44 Blundell 33)

Broad returns, starts with a pie angled across that Blundell whisks for two. Later in the over Broad draws the edge but the ball dies in front of Crawley and scuttles under him for four. Not a happy return. As yet.

04:47 PM

OVER 62: NZ 238/4 (Mitchell 44 Blundell 26)

Blundell works two off his pads, dances down and this time adjusts in time to dig out the ball skidding into his pads for a single. Mitchell unfurls another deft reverse sweep for four. Leach has to be able to contain in the first innings and attack in the second if he is to be a credible option in England. But he is as expensive as everyone else bar Anderson and not even half as likely to remove a well-set middle-order bat.

04:43 PM

OVER 61: NZ 231/4 (Mitchell 40 Blundell 23)

Potts delivers a wide half-volley that Blundell creams through the covers for four. Stokes takes the ball to the umpire for the umpteenth time but it slips through the gauges and it is handed back to him. Blundell follows it with an off-drive that Stokes chases down a yard from the fence. They run three. Potts then drops short, the ball sits up and Mitchell pulls it witheringly for four in front of square.

Costly over.

Come for a six landing in a pint, stay for Matthew Potts' reaction 😂



📺 Watch #ENGvNZ highlights on Today at the Test



📲 @BBCTwo and @BBCiPlayer at 19:00 BST#BBCCricket — Test Match Special (@bbctms) June 10, 2022

04:37 PM

OVER 60: NZ 220/4 (Mitchell 36 Blundell 16)

Blundell charges down, looking for the cow corner slog but Leach fires it into his pads. He was too far down to adjust. Could have been stumped had luck gone England's way but it ricocheted off his boot safely out of the fielders' reach.

04:34 PM

OVER 59: NZ 219/4 (Mitchell 36 Blundell 15)

Blundell pulls Potts' bouncer to raise the fifty partnership off 103 balls. England are lobbying for the ball, since its immersion, to be changed again but to no avail.

The well-refreshed crowd is beginning to doze off in the snoozer's post-tea golden hour.

04:29 PM

OVER 58: NZ 217/4 (Mitchell 35 Blundell 14)

Leach drops long-on back but keeps mid-off up. Mitchell reverse sweeps the first ball. Comes off the bottom edge but Root anticipates well at slip diving as soon as he saw him reverse his hands and getting a hand to it They run a single, which Root apologises for, not that there was much more he could have done. That puts Blundell on strike for the remainder of the over, from which he is scoreless. One inside-edge on to the pad would have given leg slip a chance but England do not have one ... yet.

04:26 PM

OVER 57: NZ 216/4 (Mitchell 34 Blundell 14)

Maiden for Potts. No swing from the beer-infused ball.

04:22 PM

OVER 56: NZ 216/4 (Mitchell 34 Blundell 14)

Mitchell is teeing off against Leach with mid-off and mid-on up. The first goes for a two-bounce four over mid-off, the second into a punter's pint glass at long-on.

Into the beer - Sky Sports

Stokes keeps the fielders up but the ball takes some drying. That ought to be the end of it reversing.

04:16 PM

OVER 55: NZ 206/4 (Mitchell 24 Blundell 14)

Blundell is beaten by one that bounces and shapes away then throws his hands at a drive, nicking it through the gap between second slip and gully for four. Back comes Bairstow to plug the gap once the horse has bolted. It's a good over from Potts in his best spell of the match.

04:13 PM

OVER 54: NZ 202/4 (Mitchell 24 Blundell 10)

Misfield from Bairstow concedes a single to Blundell at point. Mitchell defends a couple then reverse sweeps with the most delicate hands imaginable for four. What a bold and resourceful batsman he is.

04:10 PM

OVER 53: NZ 197/4 (Mitchell 20 Blundell 9)

It may not be Stokes from the Pavilion End but it is a Durham player. Potts returns for a third spell with two slips and a gully and it is the latter who dives headlong to stop a low thick edge squirting under him for four. They run a single. Mitchell has a fiddle after one that shapes away. There is a lot of encouragement from the field, chirp and chat, saying that one wicket will open the tail, said more for the batsmen's benefit than the fielders'.

04:04 PM

OVER 52: NZ 196/4 (Mitchell 20 Blundell 8)

Jack Leach continues after tea and slides one into Blundell's pads. Did not straighten enough to warrant upscaling the appeal into a review. Hawk-Eye shows that it would have been umpire's call had they done so. Blundell pushes a single out to cover and Mitchell defends three from very deep in his crease.

03:49 PM

TEA: NZ 195/4

The match is poised more evenly than any captain who had inserted the opposition would feel comfortable with, but in both sessions England have fought back well and all their work on the ball has paid off. Both Anderson and Stokes have found some reverse but both are tiring and they will need Stuart Broad, who has largely bowled well, and Matty Potts, who hasn't, to step up in this marathon final session. We had 13 overs an hour in the morning, 12.5 this afternoon. At that rate, they will probably short change the crowd by about six when play halts at 6.30pm. No Bumble = no 'Get on with the game.'

03:43 PM

OVER 51: NZ 195/4 (Mitchell 20 Blundell 7)

Stokes tries to set Blundell up with a couple of outswingers but before he can fire in the inswinging yorker, Blundell works a single into the onside. He switches the plan to Mitchell with an outswinger to start, decks the last ball in but Mitchell is alert to it, blocks with the full face and marches off for tea.

03:39 PM

OVER 50: NZ 193/4 (Mitchell 19 Blundell 6)

No turn for Leach but some drift. Blundell plays tip and run to cover, Mitchell slogs the second ball into the legside for four and taps a single through cover.

Tiny hint of turn on the penultimate ball but Blundell has time to cover it and push it back up the pitch.

03:34 PM

OVER 49: NZ 187/4 (Mitchell 14 Blundell 5)

Stokes traps Mitchell on the knee roll but had overstepped by a foot, making the notion of a review redundant. Using the crease, Stokes angles a couple in to Mitchell that nip away and make Darren Gough purr. Only the extra for the no-ball off the over.

Time for some spin, again. Another one-over spell.

03:32 PM

OVER 48: NZ 186/4 (Mitchell 14 Blundell 5)

After clinging on for a while scratching around, Mitchell drives the outswinger for two, spanks a stand and deliver T20 shot over cover for four and then nurdles two through gully. Pope should have stopped it but dived prematurely and parried it. The batsmen run two and both Anderson ears emit blasts of steam. When Mitchell plays the next ball down through the slips and it hits the lid of the sunken box where they place a superfluous helmet, bounces up and Bairstow throws up a hand to stop it, they run a single. Anderson is enraged by the last two shots and starts inserting several fleas into Mitchell's ear, stalking him to ensure he gets the last word.

03:25 PM

OVER 47: NZ 177/4 (Mitchell 5 Blundell 5)

Mitchell leaves three and blocks one of the first four as Stokes goes for a good length outside off and then slightly overpitches. Mitchell drives this one to mid-off where Anderson makes a fine, diving stop to save three. For a moment it seems like he may have hurt his right thumb in making the stop but after holding it gingerly for a while, he gets up, ready to bowl.

03:20 PM

OVER 46: NZ 176/4 (Mitchell 4 Blundell 5)

Anderson reels off his fifth maiden. As everyone else is leaking four runs an over, James Michael Anderson OBE has 14-5-26-2.

03:19 PM

OVER 45: NZ 176/4 (Mitchell 4 Blundell 5)

A single apiece into the legside off Stokes who has switched back to the offensive with three slips and a gully. Mitchell is slightly ruffled by the bounce but manages to hoist his hands out of the way at the last minute.

Ben Stokes takes Henry Nicholls' wicket - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

03:11 PM

OVER 44: NZ 174/4 (Mitchell 3 Blundell 4)

Blundell risks the prospect of late swing to cream four through cover point when Anderson overpitches. There's a flurry of effing and jeffing from Anderson, ostensibly at himself, as he sweeps his salt-splashed quiff back into place. Root keeps flexing the ring finger on his left hand. It must have stung the tip of it.

Root drops Mitchell - Sky Sports

03:07 PM

OVER 43: NZ 170/4 (Mitchell 1 Blundell 0)

All that whining about the ball ... and now it's starting to swing. Stokes reels off a maiden. He has been using the yorker very well so far. The final ball is belatedly called no-ball and Stokes nicks off Mitchell with it. Root shells it at first slip. The ball dipped and wobbled but even so it should have been taken.

Two drops today.

03:02 PM

OVER 42: NZ 169/4 (Mitchell 1 Blundell 0)

A wicket maiden for Anderson and New Zealand's Lord's heroes are at the crease.

02:59 PM

Wicket!!!

Conway c Foakes b Anderson 46 Brilliant. The ball is now reversing but it's the seam that does for the left-hander. The ball shaped away then nibbled back in, kissing the inside edge as he pushed at the ball and Foakes took a good catch having adjusted to push off his left foot. FOW 169/4

02:58 PM

OVER 41: NZ 169/3 (Conway 46 Mitchell 1)

Mitchell earns six leg-byes off his thighpad in portions of two and four. Leach, after Lord's and the head injury he sustained diving, does not dive to try to save the boundary. Stokes keeps Mitchell honest with a bouncer, emphasising that using it sparingly on a good pitch is a better tactic than a barrage.

02:52 PM

OVER 40: NZ 163/3 (Conway 46 Mitchell 1)

Apologies - it is Daryl Mitchell at No5 not Michael Bracewell. Conway pushes a single into the onside off Anderson. Mitchell defends two, leaves two and then scampers a tight single to cover to get off the mark.

𝘼𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙣𝙚 for the skipper! 🙌



A 𝘽𝙄𝙂 wicket for England! New Zealand are 161-3! 🏏 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/PCOIGZHOB2 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 10, 2022

02:47 PM

OVER 39: NZ 161/3 (Conway 42 Mitchell 0)

The players take drinks at the end of the over, following Stokes' breakthrough. The previous delivery had almost knocked Conway off his feet as he chiselled out a yorker that squirted away for three.

02:44 PM

Wicket!!!

Nicholls c Foakes b Stokes 30 His hands have been instinctively following the ball outside off stump even when he is trying to leave the ball but this time he flirts too close to it and feathers it through to the keeper. FOW 161/3

02:40 PM

OVER 38: NZ 158/2 (Nicholls 30 Conway 42)

Anderson returns to begin his third spell and tempts Conway into a flick that falls milimetres short of Potts at short midwicket. He began the over with a loud leg-before shout but the ball was squirting down the legside. Potts claimed the catch but not out of malice. He wouldn't have known.

02:38 PM

NOT OUT

Rod Tucker says the ball hit the ground just before Potts closed his hands round it.

02:37 PM

The soft signal is not out

catch - Sky Sports

02:36 PM

Umpire review

For a fair catch at midwicket by Potts to dismiss Conway.

02:34 PM

OVER 37: NZ 157/2 (Nicholls 30 Conway 41)

A ragbag of an over from Stokes: a couple of short ones, a chest-high full toss that Conway slaps for a single and a yorker that Nicholls digs out.

02:30 PM

OVER 36: NZ 155/2 (Nicholls 29 Conway 40)

Two lives for Nicholls who edges between second slip and gully at catchable height for four then gloves the next ball when trying to pull and it loops up towards Stokes at leg gully. Itt drops short before he can get there, having slipped when he tried to push off to sprint. A controlled pull, cuffing it rather than trying to belt it, earns Nicholls two and he pinches the strike to face Stokes' first over of a second spell with a leg lance.

02:24 PM

OVER 35: NZ 147/2 (Nicholls 22 Conway 39)

Conway runs a leg bye when trying to shovel a back of a length delivery behind square. Nicholls shoulders arms at three and jams Broad's yorker out of the blockhole.

Little wonder Broad is bowling a little shorter: Two of this top six are at the crease.

Highest Batting Average v good length deliveries from seamers (since 2006, min 500 balls):



Devon Conway - 122.00

Gary Ballance - 72.50

Ed Cowan - 68.33

Chris Rogers - 59.12

Marnus Labuschagne - 55.33

Henry Nicholls - 53.71#ENGvNZ — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 10, 2022

02:20 PM

OVER 34: NZ 146/2 (Nicholls 22 Conway 39)

Conway did hole out a couple of times last year but he remains a confident hooker and puller, collaring Potts' short ball and slapping it in front of square for four. It seems Stokes has given Potts the enforcement role. 'I just don't think he's quick enough,' says Darren Gough.

02:16 PM

OVER 33: NZ 140/2 (Nicholls 21 Conway 34)

After tempting Nicholls outside off, Broad lures Conway into follwing a ball that hoops away. Fortunately for the batsman he still can't reach it but that doesn't stop him from berating himself.

Broad squares him up next ball and the ball rags away to fly off the leading edge just short of gully. Broad's beans are going and, as he did at Lord's, he rolls his hands to urge the crowd to get behind England.

"Down! The first one in this series that England have put down!" 🤦‍♂️



Zak Crowley drops it, was Joe Root better placed? 😬 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/OIA4cqlAaN — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 10, 2022

02:12 PM

OVER 32: NZ 140/2 (Nicholls 21 Conway 34)

Conway rolls back the ... erm ... year to 2021 with a gorgeous cover drive for four, Potts encountering difficult second Test syndrome so far. The bowler finds the inside edge which diverts the ball into Conway's box which may account for his haste in pulling the next ball, top-edging it very fine for four more. There are two men out for that stroke but in far more orthodox positions at deep backward square and fine leg.

02:07 PM

OVER 31: NZ 131/2 (Nicholls 21 Conway 25)

Broad senses he can make the breakthrough, getting closer and closer, messing with Nicholls' footwork, beating him twice outside off stump as he fiddles after the ball that nips away. Earlier Nicholls had worked two off his pads before Broad serves up a pair of jaffas.

02:03 PM

OVER 30: NZ 129/2 (Nicholls 19 Conway 25)

Potts' radar needs recalibrating. Far too many deliveries are being angled across the left-handers. Nicholls rides the bounce and cuffs a single off his hip to square leg.

02:02 PM

OVER 29: NZ 128/2 (Nicholls 18 Conway 25)

Broad is back in the umpires' ears about the ball but they are unyielding. Strange shot by Nicholls, who comes down the pitch to Broad and then it jags back as he tries to cut, just missing the bottom edge.

Broad leaves his hair unmolested but must have felt like tearing it out when he elicits the edge next ball and Crawley at second slip dives across Root at first and tips it round the post. That was first slip's catch and would have been a relatively straightforward one. 'Never blame anyone for backing himself,' says Nasser about Crawley. Well, up to a point Lord Copper.

Sky Sports - Sky Sports

01:55 PM

OVER 28: NZ 126/2 (Nicholls 17 Conway 24)

It's Potts, not Anderson, from the Radcliffe Road End. He bowled the fullest length at Lord's and continues to pitch it up. Conway whips a single through midwicket and then Nicholls drive for hree through point. Pope gives chase and pulls it back from the rope, falling heavily on his vulnerable shoulder but he seems OK. Gully leaves the cordon to plug another gap. NZ parp-parping along at four an over puts prospects of full play on days four and five in jeopardy.

Nicholls loosens his grip to steer the ball through the vacated gully region for three more.

01:49 PM

OVER 27: NZ 118/2 (Nicholls 14 Conway 20)

The match resumes with Stuart Broad bounding in from the Pavilion End, pitching it up. The four slips have mutated into three slips and a gully. He is inviting the drive and after three deliveries Conway RSVPs by drilling successive fours through cover, the first through cover point, the second through extra. Stokes applauds as if to encourage Broad to stick to the plan but the bowler drags his length back for the last ball and Conway shoulders arms.

01:09 PM

LUNCH: NZ 108/2 (Nicholls 14 Conway 10)

New Zealand with the upper hand after both sides were gulled by the live, green grass on the pitch into deciding to bowl first. But although there has been decent bounce, there has not been much seam movement or swing. Truly a sheep in wolf's clothing. Nonetheless England will be encouraged by the ability to strike with two quick wickets, bang! bang! And NZ will be pleased that the openers saw off the new ball and scored at 4.15 an over. Both sides are clearly playing Bazball.

Join us at 1.40pm for the resumption.

01:05 PM

OVER 26: NZ 108/2 (Nicholls 14 Conway 10)

Anderson wraps up the morning's play with five respectable deliveries down the channel then gives Nicholls enough width to flay the final ball of the session through cover for four.

01:00 PM

OVER 25: NZ 104/2 (Nicholls 10 Conway 10)

Stokes hangs a short one outside off stump, too wide to pose a threat. Nicholls swats it in front of point for four to bring up NZ's hundred. After being put in, that's a very good score for the first session of day one.

Nicholls works a single off his pads and Conway drives two through cover to end the over ... but not the session as the umpires squeeze in one more on the stroke of 1pm.

12:56 PM

OVER 24: NZ 97/2 (Nicholls 5 Conway 8)

Anderson is extracting bounce from round the wicket to the two left-handers, hitting Conway bruisingly on the bottom hand and then forcing him to fend one off his ribs and glean four to fine leg. When he pitches up, Conway leaves judiciously though two deliveries were close enough to off stump to make the crowd wince.

12:52 PM

OVER 23: NZ 92/2 (Nicholls 4 Conway 4)

Huge appeal from Stokes when he strikes Conway above the knee. He signals it was too high to the umpire, Rod Tucker, who makes a barely perceptible nod of the head to the bowler. Conway leaves four deliveries but gets off the mark when Stokes overpitches in this Bertie Bassett over, whisking it off his toes for four.

𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠-𝙩𝙤-𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙬𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙀𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙! ⚡🏏



They have their breakthrough and take two wickets in two balls! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/MFXGLpwuZv — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 10, 2022

12:48 PM

OVER 22: NZ 88/2 (Nicholls 4 Conway 0)

Two wickets in two balls for England as Anderson strikes with a long hop. Enter Henry Nicholls who throws the bat at a cut stroke and slices the ball over a leaping fourth slip for four.

A replay of Stokes' wicket shows he beat Young and hit him on the glove with the fourth ball of the over. That was the inswinger. The last ball on the same trajectory tailed away and took the edge. Magnificent.

12:42 PM

Wicket!!!

Latham c Potts b Anderson 26 Eyes light up when Anderson drops short, angling into the captain from round the wicket. He swivels to pull and though he collared it firmly enough it was too close to midwicket and Potts clings on with both hands. One brings two! And a positively Bothamesque con job from Anderson. FOW 84/2

12:42 PM

OVER 21: NZ 84/1 (Latham 26 Conway 0)

Stokes continues to be bothered by his left boot, removing it a third time before lacing it up. Young blocks then gorges on a wider, fuller one, easing it through cover for four with lovely timing. This had been a fine opening blunting England's best two bowlers, seeing off the tyro and now feasting on the spinner and all-rounder before lunch on day one. He drives another four, luckily because Leach really should have stopped it at cover, but then succumbs to one that hits his bat harder than he thought.

12:38 PM

Wicket!!!

Young c Crawley b Stokes 47 Crouches forward to pick it up to his left off his boot laces at second slip. In between a couple of pies this over there were a couple of testing deliveries, this one kicking up and finding the shoulder of the bat. FOW 84/1

England's captain Ben Stokes bowls on the first day of the second Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridg - PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

12:34 PM

OVER 20: NZ 76/0 (Latham 26 Young 39)

Double change Jack Leach replaces Potts from the Pavilion End. He has a slip, short leg, shortish backward square leg for Young who breaks the shackles after two balls by dancing down and lofting a drive over wide mid-on for four. The rest of the over is defended immaculately, Foakes rabbiting on, until Leach drops short and Young farms the strike by slapping a single down to the point sweeper.

12:31 PM

OVER 19: NZ 71/0 (Latham 26 Young 34)

Stokes starts with a no-ball, a long hop, that sits up obediently to be chastised and Young obliges, spanking it off the front foot through cover for four.

The second official ball is also a no-ball as Stokes pitches up after that gift at the start of the over. But even though he is pitching it up, it's very floaty so far. Young defends a couple then whisks a single off his toes. Stokes has a problem with his left boot. Something wrong with the insole which he fiddles with a couple of times.

12:24 PM

OVER 18: NZ 64/0 (Latham 26 Young 29)

Maiden for Potts but not a very testing one. Stokes will bring himself on for a spell ... possibly of enforcement but hopefully he will not be as one-dimensional as he was during the Ashes and at Lord's.

12:21 PM

OVER 17: NZ 64/0 (Latham 26 Young 29)

Youngs again works the angle to put four leg-byes in the scorebook and follows that with another boundary, flicking four from a good length off middle and off through midwicket for four.

Broad is straining for poles here. Trying to get the ball to do too much.

As Darren Gough says, 'no swing, no real pace'. And, therefor, no penetration.

12:16 PM

OVER 16: NZ 54/0 (Latham 25 Young 24)

England want the ball to be changed but the umpires are not having it, using the gauges to undermine Broad's case. How Bumble would have loved the multiple requests at Lord's, giving him the chance of his favourite double entendre about the umpires and ring pieces.

Potts pins Latham above the knee roll, good line but looked high, as Stokes argued when opting not to review. Indeed it was:

Latham lbw - Sky Sports

Maiden for Potts.

12:12 PM

OVER 15: NZ 54/0 (Latham 25 Young 24)

Broad's pace is back up after drinks and his wobble-seam delivery jags back in and only just vaults off stump as Young leaves The right-hander picks up a couple of leg-byes, Broad oversteps - he has been pushing the line all morning from both ends - and Young unfurls the drive once more, spearing four behind point off the toe of the bat.

An excellent first hour for New Zealand. Having put the visitors in, England have bowled nicely with little lateral movement, putting up an Expected Average of 20.3. Latham and Young have been rock solid in response, playing 11% and 14% false shots - and scoring briskly. #ENGvNZ — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 10, 2022

12:03 PM

OVER 14: NZ 47/0 (Latham 25 Young 20)

Zak Crawley leads the appeal from second slip when Potts nips one back into the left-hander. Potts waves it away with a shake of the head, knowing both that there was an inside edge and that it was too high. Better length from Potts, drawing Latham on to the front foot. The batsman comes off better by punching the last ball before drinks wide of mid-off for four but Potts is bowling to his field, trying to get the four slips into the game.

Drinks.

11:59 AM

OVER 13: NZ 42/0 (Latham 21 Young 19)

Broad replaces Anderson at the Radcliffe Road End. Still four slips for him. Leach is back on the field. Broad's pace is down, two at 77mph on a fourth-stump line which go in the scorebook as dots, are followed by a half-tracker at 78mph that Young pulls dismissively in front of square for four.

A quarter-appeal from Broad ends the over when he slants one across Young and hits him on the knee roll but was heading down to fine leg on that trajectory. They jog a leg-bye.

Excellent start from New Zealand as we approach the hour.

11:54 AM

OVER 12: NZ 37/0 (Latham 21 Young 15)

Given that New Zealand said they, too, would have bowled first, they must be pleased they lost the toss after this gutsy, hugely promising start.

Latham defends Potts, playing very patiently, leaves a couple then rises up en pointe to cream a back-foot drive for four. Potts' next question: Can you drive off the front foot, Tom? And the answer is a an emphatic 'yes' as he smears it through point for a second successive boundary.

11:49 AM

OVER 11: NZ 29/0 (Latham 13 Young 15)

Jack Leach has gone off the field for some reason. Nothing fishy as yet. But one to watch given he was concussed eight days ago.

Anderson continues and serves up the greasiest of pies, a rare long-hop outside off-stump that Young crashes away for four with a blistering cut.

The rest of the over is typically respectable, forcing Young to defend four of them.

11:45 AM

OVER 10: NZ 25/0 (Latham 13 Young 11)

Time for Matthew 'Matty' Potts. Young squeezes a single off pads. Potts, round the wicket to the left-hander, goes for the yorker. Latham gets his bat down, chisels it out of the blockhole so forcefully that he cue-ends it through mid-off for four.

11:41 AM

OVER 9: NZ 20/0 (Latham 9 Young 10)

Young tickles a single round the corner. Potts, like a cocker spaniel, bounds after it and in his zeal torpedoes a throw miles past Foakes. A team-mate backing up saves his blushes.

Anderson continues to manipulate the ball like a virtuoso but Latham, ever watchful, defends when the ball comes in to him or nibbles away.

11:37 AM

OVER 8: NZ 19/0 (Latham 9 Young 9)

Broad keeps plugging away down the corridor, nipping it both ways to the right-hander who rides the bounce and defends the ball square of the wicket until Broad overpitches and Yong squeezes a drive through cover for three.

11:35 AM

OVER 7: NZ 16/0 (Latham 9 Young 6)

Anderson beats Latham with one that surprises the left-hander with bounce and by tailing away. The next ball, the last of the over, inspires Anderson to slap his palm into his brow as Latham left on length and it whizzed over the top of off stump, the bail almost quivering in its vapour trail.

Are England attempting to make something of an icon out of Stokes' sweat stained cap? It featured on the front of the Lord's programme last week and there were countless photos of it filed by the picture agencies. Are we going to get the whole Baggy Green fetishisation phenomenon? I hope not. And anyway, unlike Australia post-Waugh, it's not for life. He'll get a new one when he reaches 100 Tests.

Ben Stokes' cap - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

11:29 AM

OVER 6: NZ 16/0 (Latham 9 Young 6)

Only gentle swing so far with the lacquer still on the ball but plenty of lively bounce and seam movement for England and Broad exploits both to surprise Young with one that raps him on the bottom hand as he tried to withdraw it from the bat while playing the backward defensive.

The lack of late swing encourages Broad to drag his length back and Young leaves in the channel before defending the last ball on the back foot.

11:24 AM

OVER 5: NZ 16/0 (Latham 9 Young 6)

Young blocks the first two and then defends a back of a length ball which he had intended to leave but couldn't lift his bat out of the way in time. For the third time in 20 minutes Young sets off on a very tight run, This time Latham doesn't send him back. Broad swoops at mid-on one-handed, pivots and shies at the stumps, missing by six inches. He would have been out. What did they have for breakfast? Quadruple espressos, a can of Monster and a pint of diesel?

11:19 AM

OVER 4: NZ 15/0 (Latham 9 Young 5)

Broad comes round the wicket to Latham, pitching it up in the channel. The Kiwi captain defends to point and lets the one that doesn't angle in through to the keeper. Latham gets off the mark with a push to cover. Stokes hares in from mid-off and has to gather in his right hand, pirouette and launch the ball at the non-striker's end to put the fear of God into Latham. But he doesn't hit the stumps and I think he was home anyway by the time the ball flirted with the stumps.

Young pokes the ball low through the slips for a single, more edge than he would have liked but he played it with soft hands. Latham ends the over with successive fours, the first a push through cover for four, more bottom of the bat than meat but it still beat Stokes to the rope. The second of them was perfect, a lovely on-drive, no followthrough but he holds the pose nonetheless.

11:13 AM

OVER 3: NZ 5/0 (Latham 0 Young 4)

Latham can't get his bat on the cutter that jags back in to him but runs a leg-bye off his thighpad, giving Anderson a dart at the right-hander. And he squares him up second ball with a ripper that angles in and zips away from the forward defensive off the seam, almost whistling as it seared past the edge. Young restores his equilibrium with the full face of a textbook forward defensive to end the over.

11:10 AM

OVER 2: NZ 4/0 (Latham 0 Young 4)

Young who made one and one at Lord's is keen to get down the other end, too keen, defending the first towards cover and heading off on a homicidal single that would have run his partner out. Wisely Latham sends him back before he can inflict any damage. Stokes scurried in to underarm at the stumps but he had made it back home.

Broad is unhappy with the footholds, doubly so after Latham times the pants off a back-foot drive through point for four. Broad tightens his line, draws two defensives and then supervises the sawdust merchants who come on and sprinkle it liberally in both creases.

11:04 AM

OVER 1: NZ 0/0 (Latham 0 Young 0)

Anderson starts with a oosener that hoops away outside off. He has four slips and is attacking the left-hander from round the wicket. The breeze from fine leg is as stiff as Jimmy was for his first ball. Latham defends one as Anderson ups his pace, leaves one and is then pinned high on the thighpad on his left (back) leg by the nip-backer. A couple of modest leaves, lifting the bat out of the road, make one realise just how extravagant 'leaving' has become in the Jedi age of Smith and Labuschagne.

11:00 AM

The players are out

Anderson and Broad have marked out their runs. Tom Latham is taking guard and Jimmy Anderson has the ball in his hand. Play!

10:52 AM

Inserting the opposition at Trent Bridge

Three of the last four teams to do what England have done this morning in Nottingham have lost the Test. The one victory, as you know, was England's in 2015 when Stuart Broad blew Australia away with eight for 15.

England's Stuart Broad, right, celebrates with teammate Joe Root after a catch by Ben Stokes dismisses Australia's Adam Voges - cket ground in Nottingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jon Super

Four years ago, the last time England did it, India made 329, bowled England out for 161 and ultimately won by 203 runs.

10:44 AM

Your teams in full

England Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

New Zealand Tom Latham (captain), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry,Trent Boult.

10:36 AM

NZ make three changes

Henry Nicholls replaces the Covid-struck Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell for the achilles-struck Colin de Grandhomme and Matt Henry for Ajaz Patel because they want four seamers plus Bracewell's all-rounder's spin.

10:35 AM

Stokes speaks

Generally here the wicket gets better as the game goes on, get them in early and get Jimmy and Broady going with the new ball.

It;s not quite lotus land for bowlers, the emerald lushness of the Hadlee-Rice era, but there is a green tinge to the pitch with live grass, it's humid and there are enough clouds to whet the Branderson appetite.

10:31 AM

England have won the toss

And have put New Zealand in to bat.

10:23 AM

England try to kick the habit

By Nick Hoult

For England to win their first Test series for 18 months this week they will have to kick a habit that dogged the Joe Root years and ultimately dragged him down.

In four of the five home summers under Root, England followed a good win with a deflating defeat and Trent Bridge has more often than not been the scene of one of those losses.

In 2017 and 2018, England arrived in Nottingham with a spring in their step and positivity in the air having won the previous Test at Lord’s only to be hammered, firstly by South Africa, and then 12 months later by India, losing those games by a whopping 203 and 340 runs.

It was characteristic of that team and stymied their progress, leading England to chop and change and was why Root found it so hard to stamp his mark on the side.

There is no question about the way Stokes wants his side to play. He urged them yesterday to go even harder this week at New Zealand, buoyed by their five wicket win at Lord’s. Luck is definitely on Stokes’s side at the moment too. Kane Williamson tested positive late last night for covid, forcing the captain out of the Test and led to a late call up for Hamish Rutherford, who was playing for Leicestershire. New Zealand’s top order failed to pass 20 in the first Test and now it has lost its finest player and undergone major upheaval at the 1tth hour. It all hands Stokes a great chance to lead England to victory in his first series, which would be the first win for his side since beating Sri Lanka at the start of last year.

“The message from me to everyone is to just look to be even more positive than we were last week,” he said. “If you look at the result, we ended up winning, but don’t just be comfortable with where we are. It's just a simple message and it's something that we are trying to filter throughout everything that we do. I don't know how you make positive more positive but I think you get what I mean.”

With Jack Leach passed fit after his concussion injury, Stokes was able to name the same starting XI, substitute Matt Parkinson dropping out.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson play consecutive Tests, which would not have happened under the old regime, and the faltering top three have been told to go out and play with the same freedom.

There has been no dwelling on what would have happened had Colin de Grandhomme not overstepped when he bowled Stokes on one.

Instead, England have looked a happy squad with Stokes saying how fun it has been at nets on the two practice days, the management lightening the mood with a penalty shootout on Wednesday and on Tuesday the coaches donning helmets and heading catches to players before getting down to business.

“The point I’ve made to everyone is, first and foremost, we’re playing for England, doing something you love, that you’ve grown up playing as a kid,” said Stokes. “It should always be fun. Results and stuff will look after themselves. Let’s just try to enjoy this as much as we possibly can, always make sure we’re having as much fun as we possibly can. It will all be taken away from us one day, and if you can’t enjoy doing this, I don’t really know what we can enjoy.”

One who is enjoying his cricket again is Root, who unburdened himself after his fine Lord’s hundred by finally admitting what we all knew in that captaincy was sucking the life out of him. Root once ended a Test at Trent Bridge donning a Bob Willis mask and poking fun at his grouchy commentary and that side of his character is starting to return.

“I went through that whole ride with Joe, especially over the two years. Being England captain is more than just what you do on the field,” said Stokes. “You can end up taking it home and it can affect your personal situation, which Joe was very brave to say, which I think is great. Joe,without that added pressure of being captain, it was almost like he was 18 again and I’m pretty sure it won’t be long before he is snipping people’s socks again. It's great to see Joe the way he is and one thing that Joe always does is score runs. It’s great he doesn’t have that mountain of added pressure of being captain on his shoulders, he can just go out there and score the runs like he does.”

The players are certainly keen to keep Brendon McCullum happy. Leach was one of several players who watched footage of the new coach on youtube and how he teared after the ball in the field. McCullum has stood back at practice, choosing instead to talk to players on a one to one basis but did gie his first throwdowns on Wednesday. Stokes has led the team chats. In reality, it is not too dissimilar to what happened under Chris Silverwood or Trevor Bayliss, it is just the newness of the regime that has made it look and feel different.

Henry Nicholls returns to New Zealand’s middle order and Michael Bracewell is likely to come in for Colin De Grandhomme. The final change could be Neil Wagner for spinner Ajaz Patel, sharpening the attack. England need to be better too. Lord’s was a good win, but not a fine one.